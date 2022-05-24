Alexey_Arz/iStock via Getty Images

As the stock market is at the edge of a bear market that could last for a few more quarters, exchange-traded funds like Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) could be a perfect pick for conservative and moderate investors. Due to its well-diversified portfolio and stakes in dividend-paying large-cap companies, the ETF offers low downside risk during bearish markets and healthy returns during bullish trends. Both on a price and total return basis, DIVO has outperformed the broader market in the last twelve months. The dividend yield of over 5% appears sustainable since its underlying portfolio companies appear well-positioned to handle challenging market conditions and slowing economic growth.

How Does DIVO Offer Low Risk and High Returns?

By taking low to moderate risks, conservative and moderate investors seek to build a portfolio with the potential to earn sustainable returns over the long term. Most of the time, they don't run behind high-risk growth or cyclical stocks. Instead, they chase bonds, government securities, and stable dividend-paying companies. I believe these investors can enhance portfolio stability and improve overall returns by adding high-yielding ETFs such as Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF.

The recent data proves DIVO is less risky in volatile markets and delivers solid returns during bullish trends. Over the past twelve months, the fund has generated a positive 1% total return, compared to a negative 4.67% return from the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). A total return of 79% in the past five years also reflects its ability to become a good candidate for long-term investment.

To achieve lofty returns, the fund actively manages its portfolio and seeks to hold 20 to 25 positions in high-quality dividend-oriented stocks. As of May 23, DIVO held a stake in 23 large-cap dividend-paying stocks. The fund has spread investments across 10 S&P 500 sectors with a major focus on health care, consumer staples, energy, and financial sectors. When compared to growth and early-stage companies, most of the large-cap companies from these sectors are less sensitive to inflation, interest rate policy, growth expectations, and geopolitical tensions.

In the last twelve months, the majority of the fund's stock holdings have outperformed the broader market and traded in the green. Seven out of DIVO's top ten stock holdings are trading in the green over the last twelve months. In addition to price returns, most of its top 10 holdings are among the best dividend growers. The majority of them have already raised their dividends for 2022 or plan to do so in the following quarters. As an example, UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), DIVO's largest stock holding, has raised its dividend on average by 18% in the past five years. Similarly, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), Chevron (CVX), McDonald's (MCD), and many others have a long dividend growth history. The fund also held a large stake in tech growth stocks like Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT). Even though growth and tech stocks have been hit harder by economic contraction and interest rate policies, large caps appear less vulnerable to these headwinds. This is because large-cap growth stocks have billions of dollars of cash on hand to invest in growth opportunities and to sustain returns for investors. At the end of 2021, Apple and Microsoft were sitting on cash of $202.5 billion and $130 billion respectively.

Apart from the top 10 picks, the rest of the fund's 13 holdings are also among the top dividend payers and belong to the large-cap market segment. For instance, Merck & Co. (MRK), Aflac (AFL), Deere & Co. (DE), United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), and Verizon Communications (VZ) have a long history of returning significant cash to investors.

Is DIVO a Good ETF for Bear Market?

With NASDAQ in a bear market and S&P 500 on the verge of entering a bear market, it appears that the stock market will remain challenging for the next couple of quarters. The history of the S&P 500 suggests it may take some time for the index to recover once it enters a bear market. As an example, the last 20 bear markets have lasted an average of 1.4 years with a cumulative loss of 41%. Given this situation, it makes sense to look for dividend-paying ETFs such as DIVO to reduce risk and earn cash returns.

As DIVO's portfolio is made up of dividend-paying stocks, I examined how these stocks performed in a volatile market environment. Dividend growers' stocks also have historically offered better returns and less volatility than other categories. Based on the chart above, stocks that increase dividends regularly have a lower beta and outperform other stock categories. On the other hand, non-dividend stocks underperformed in a volatile environment. From 2000 to 2018, dividend-paying stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 by 12 times. Furthermore, dividend payers have outperformed the S&P 500 in every down year since 2000.

Besides dividend stocks' historical performance, DIVO gained a Buy rating with a quant score of 4.3 out of 5. An asset flow score of A indicates that investors are showing confidence in the fund and they are buying its shares. Similarly, a risk score of B+ suggests low risk. Investors' strong confidence in its price-performance can also be seen by its short interest ratio of 0.05 compared to all the ETFs median of 1.82%. Additionally, the fund's A- score for dividends and B for momentum represents that investors can expect potentially lofty returns from the fund.

In Conclusion

The stock market has witnessed many crashes and bear markets, but it has always rebounded after each crash. Considering the Fed's monetary tightening and the slowing economy, the recent selloff may persist into the coming quarters. In such an environment, it is prudent to add low-volatility ETFs to portfolios to increase portfolio stability. Divo's portfolio management strategy, above 5% dividend yield, and potential to generate high share price returns make it a good pick for investors with a low to moderate risk tolerance.