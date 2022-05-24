marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In my last article on the SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX), I discussed how US equities were at a pivotal point and how seeking cheap international diversification was crucial. Since then, DWX lost ~5% vs. a loss of ~12.6% for the S&P 500 and has clearly outperformed US equities. DWX continues to trade at an attractive valuation and offers a ~4% dividend yield, which is much higher than what you can get if you invest in a quality US dividend ETF. However, the prospects of a global recession have increased considerably over the last couple of months, which adds more downside risk going forward. Volatility will be a constant feature of this market and investors shouldn't rush to buy every single dip.

What Has Happened Since My Last Article

As a reminder, the SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF tracks the performance of the S&P Global ex-US BMI, which provides exposure to the 100 highest yielding international common stocks that have passed certain sustainability and earnings growth screens. You will find below a recent breakdown of the top 10 holdings, and you can read more about the strategy in my previous article.

Morningstar

I have compared below DWX's price performance against the iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) over the last 5 months to assess which one was a better investment. Since the beginning of the year, DWX underperformed IDV by a ~2.4 percentage points margin.

Refinitiv Eikon

However, the strategy performed well compared to US dividend-paying ETFs such as the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), and more broadly speaking, it did much better than any plain vanilla S&P 500 ETF.

Refinitiv Eikon

Investors' interest in the fund held up relatively well. Despite losing money for shareholders in the first five months of the year, DWX registered $8.3 million in inflows over that period. As investors are now worried about inflation and a potential recession, I believe sentiment is swiftly shifting from growth and tech stocks to value and dividend-paying securities.

ETF.com

What's Next For DWX?

In terms of dividends, DWX continues to be extremely attractive when compared with the different options that investors have today. For instance, DWX has a TTM dividend yield of ~4% vs. ~1.5% on the S&P 500. It is important to highlight that DWX is not an emerging market ETF, where you would expect and require such a high dividend yield to compensate you for the additional risks, but rather a developed markets ETF where you invest in countries such as Canada, Switzerland, and Japan.

Refinitiv Eikon

The high yield is simply a function of low valuations. If we take an updated look at the multiples investors pay for DWX today, it is apparent it is cheaper than an S&P 500 ETF. This fund trades at nearly 14x earnings and has a price-to-book ratio closer to 1. In comparison, the S&P 500 trades at over 17x earnings.

Morningstar - DWX valuation data Morningstar - SPY valuation data

I personally believe valuations played a big role in limiting some of the losses in a number of European and Canadian indices year-to-date. If we look at their performance against the S&P 500, all of them have outperformed American equities. The question now is to determine if this trend will persist going forward, especially with the threat of a global recession.

TradingView

I think there is a good case to be made that a dividend fund with low multiples such as DWX has a good chance of outperforming the S&P 500 going forward. That said, volatility will be a key part of the picture and it is unlikely that it will go away over the next couple of months. The fears of a global recession are well anchored by now in fundamentals and some cracks are starting to show up in a number of different places around the world. You can read more about what is going on in Germany in my last article on the country and on China, which is arguably one of the best indicators of global trade, here. However, these are not the only places where economic growth is at the tipping point. The UK recently posted one of the worst consumer sentiment numbers in 40 years, as consumers face a cost of living crisis.

Bloomberg

All in all, I think there is more downside risk from the current level for DWX given how fragile the global economy is. I believe there will be many opportunities in the upcoming months to buy this fund at a cheaper price, and patient investors will be rewarded for not rushing into every single dip.

Key Takeaways

International dividend-paying stocks continue to trade at attractive valuations and offer good yields, especially when compared to what you can get in the US equity markets. DWX is no exception. The fund has a 4% dividend yield and high-quality constituents. However, the likelihood of a global recession has risen significantly in recent months, thus increasing downside risk. Investors should expect markets to be volatile, which will create a number of buying opportunities at lower prices.