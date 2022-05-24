Zhonghui Bao/iStock via Getty Images

AerCap (NYSE:AER) reported earnings recently and shares have gained modestly on the publication of earnings results. In this report, I will have a look at the demand side, company earnings, provide an update on the situation in Russia regarding leased assets and update the price target for AerCap.

Improving global demand for air travel

Global Demand Recovery Profile (AerCap)

Many airlines have provided rather bullish outlooks over the past several weeks and AerCap's demand recovery sheet also shows that. North America and Europe are very close to pre-pandemic levels in terms of daily flights. In the Asia Pacific region, the trend also is up, but still a bit further off the pre-pandemic levels. Exception to the recovery rule is China. Rapid closings and re-openings are really putting a damper on recovery. While quick lockdowns seem to be an effective tool to stop the spread of the coronavirus, at some point opting for a lockdown each time there's an increase in infections might become an ineffective way to battle the virus while economic activity takes a hit. By imposing lockdowns over and over, the exposure to virus is reduced but exposure to the immune system also is reduced which means that a population is created that's very vulnerable to the virus making lockdowns and re-openings a sinusoidal motion.

Charge on Russian assets

So, a big item for lessors has been the impairment of aircraft stuck in Russia. I previously explained that the way in which sanctions were implemented, chances to repossess or detain aircraft were limited, thereby increasing the potential impairment sum for lessors. AerCap's stock prices were hit hard and readers on Seeking Alpha had attributed that to an outsized exposure of AerCap to Russia compared to peers such as Air Lease (AL). That turned out to be false. In line with the work I do at The Aerospace Forum, I performed a deep dive into the market collecting data for nearly 1,000 aircraft in Russia in an interactive data visualizer and analyzed that data. What I found was that AerCap did not have any outsized exposure compared to peers. We also found that shares of competitors such as Air Lease Corporation held relatively well on the back of assumptions that were not realistic.

The path forward I described was a loss of revenues from Russian airlines as well as impairment that would be partially offset by maintenance reserves, deposits and credit letters.

Charges Ukraine Conflict (AerCap)

AerCap took a $3.2 billion charge on the flight equipment that was stuck in Russia. This was partially offset by recognition of maintenance revenue and letters of credit. AerCap shared that it had 135 aircraft and 14 engines in Russia. Our initial assessment showed that 144 aircraft from AerCap and GECAS were released to airlines in Russia. There's a slight difference between the reported numbers and what we found, which can be attributed to data availability and accuracy and the difference between the engines being leased and the entire aircraft being leased. Overall, the figure is in the right range.

AerCap said it was able to detain 22 aircraft and three engines. We were able to successfully track 15 repossessions. This would bring our estimate on the write-off to $3 billion to which the value of the engines stuck in Russia should still be added. Our estimate on the write-off on the flight equipment was off by around 4.5%, which is quite a good estimate as accurate data on the number of aircraft as well as the valuation of those assets is not widely available.

Previously, Air Lease Corporation created the impression that there was a significant difference in impairment risk between state-owned and private airlines in Russia. In my assessment and in exchanges with readers, I already determined that this was not the case and this was also confirmed by Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap:

On relation to the Russian aircraft, we never believed there was any difference between whether it was private or not, that didn't make any difference. And I don't expect it will make any difference. And just on that, three quarters of our exposure of our Russian assets were on lease to private airlines and a quarter or two to Aeroflot and Rossiya. But the reality is, all these aircraft are gone, whether they were to private or state-owned. So, I don't think it makes any difference.

First quarter results

First quarter results (AerCap)

AerCap has altered the way it presents its revenues. That's understandable as a year-over-year comparison provides little inside as it's basically a comparison between AerCap and the AerCap-GECAS combination. It would have been somewhat helpful to have a like-for-like comparison. While I do understand that AerCap presents the results in this way, it would have been useful if they would have provided a like-for-like comparison with the same quarter last year. In their financial report, AerCap provides more details showing that 97% of the $665 million increase in basic lease rents was driven by the acquisition of GECAS.

The $107.9 million lower pressure stemming from cash accounting during the quarter was to a large extent offset by $89 million in lower basic lease rent, which includes $13.3 million in basic lease rent reduction as the assets have been sold.

In total, there was nearly $1.8 billion in revenues which includes $108 million in topline purchase accounting adjustment related to the acquisition of GECAS to account for assets being booked at fair value. Overall, on top and bottom line this brought a $0.65 per share or $158 million accounting headwind. This also makes a strong case for assessing adjusted earnings instead of GAAP earnings to assess the business performance. Adjusted net income was $540 million including the $2.7 billion write-off.

AerCap shared that Russian airlines made up for around $33 million in monthly lease payments. We don't know what that figure would have been in Q1 but using the $33 million as an indication it would be a bit over six percent for the basic lease rents excluding lease premium amortization. So, the reality is that AerCap has taken a hit during the quarter due to the aircraft stuck in Russia, which are no longer expected to be recovered, and there's a few percent in basic lease rents that AerCap will be losing going forward.

Cash flow improves

During the quarter the operating cash improved from $400 million in the same quarter last year to more than $1.3 billion this year. That's again driven by the acquisition of GECAS but also by the reduction in deferral balances. Sequentially, however, net cash provided by operating activities declined by nearly $400 million. This was driven by $409 million received last year in Q4 related to the sale of the LATAM claim by AerCap.

AerCap liquidity (AerCap)

Liquidity dropped by around $1 billion, which was driven by an increase in payments for flight equipment. So, AerCap is indirectly using the improved cash flow to increase flight equipment purchases and pre-payments. Overall, the company maintains a healthy excess coverage of $9 billion and its 12-month capex has been increased by $1 billion.

Interesting to note is that the company had the possibility to cancel orders for 68 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, but through transfers, identification and re-ordering aircraft AerCap has remained committed to those orders as was also reflected in Boeing's most recent order and delivery update.

Price target for AerCap

In a previous report, I calculated a price target between $53.80 and $54.65 for AerCap. Against today's trading price that would imply around 20% upside. However, my initial estimates did not correct for the discount that AerCap negotiated. When taking this into consideration our corrected price target for AerCap would be $60.65 implying a 33% upside from the current trading levels.

The above price levels and corrections are based on the information available in March 2022 and we can update the price target assessment:

Valuation AerCap (The Aerospace Forum)

The value of flight equipment in Russia was around $3.2 billion, which was slightly higher than what I initially anticipated representing roughly 13% of the shareholder's equity. Important to keep in mind is that this is the shareholders' equity including the Russian assets and the discount that AerCap received on the GECAS assets.

Excluding the flight equipment in Russia that has been written off, the book value would be around $75. To this credit letters and reserves were added bringing the book value to roughly $76.80. Using typical price-to-book ratios the price target we have for AerCap is $64.50 around $4 per share higher than our previous assessment representing 42% upside. One could go a step further or better said two steps further. In the first step, we assume that AerCap will successfully be able to claim $1.2 billion, which would increase the upside to 50%, and in a second step, AerCap could be eligible to $3.5 billion for which it has filed claims improving the upside to 68%.

Depending on how successful AerCap will be with the insurance claims, there's a lot of upside for AerCap based on the current market environment.

Conclusion

The first quarter results did not contain anything spectacular. That's because AerCap correctly warned about the impairment instead of unrealistically claiming that impairment was not needed. Based on a new assessment, AerCap is my preferred buy in the aircraft leasing space. One major challenge I see for lessors is the recession risk ahead.

Keeping the write-offs and the discount that AerCap received when acquiring GECAS in mind, I do believe that there is at least 40% upside from current price levels. Additionally, insurance claims could add another 10% to 30% in upside. Though investors have to be aware that the insurance claims will likely be subject of long legal battles.