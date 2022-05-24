FilippoBacci/iStock via Getty Images

Honestly speaking, there are few industries where I feel more bullish than how I feel for the online dating industry. The world needs more human connection and especially young people appear to have trouble finding a romantic/intimate partner. In this article, I will analyse the online dating industry leader Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH). To value the company, I apply a residual earnings valuation based on analyst consensus until 2025, a WACC of 8.5% and terminal value growth equal to nominal GDP growth. My calculation returns a fair base-case price target of €75.47/share. Thus, I initiate my coverage on Match Group with a HOLD recommendation.

About Match Group

Match Group is one of the world's leading social media and dating companies. The group owns a portfolio of some of the world's most popular dating websites and applications, including Tinder, Match, OkCupid, Meetic, Plenty of Fish and more. Notably, the cumulative user base of Match Group's ecosystem is estimated at well above 100 million. The company's flagship product Tinder is the NO.1 downloaded dating app with more than 60 million active users, of which 10% are paid subscribers. The company's main sources of revenue are subscription fees, with 16.3 million paying subscribers, and advertising services.

MTCH Investor Presentation, 2021

Match Group serves customers worldwide with the following mission:

Our Mission is to Spark Meaningful Connections for Every Single Person Worldwide

While the company has grown at a >20% CAGR for the past 5 years, Match management still sees lots of potential ahead. According to the latest investor presentation, approximately half of all singles have never tried dating services and products. Moreover, approximately 70% of global singles are based in Africa, APAC and LATM-markets that are becoming the main growth focus for the group.

MTCH Investor Presentation, 2021

Financials

Match has enjoyed a strong financial year 2021. Revenues grew from $2.39 billion to 2.98 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of approximately 25%. Gross profit increased by approximately 20%, from $1.7 billion to $2.14 billion. Due to a non-operating loss of $465 million, however, Match recorded a decrease in net income as compared to 2020. The company's 2020 net income was $277 million (9.3%) margin, or $0.93/share. Cash provided from operations was $912 million and thus significantly higher than net income. Investing cash outflow was 80 million. Match ended the financial year 2021 with $827 million of cash and cash equivalents and $4.05 billion of total debt.

MTCH Investor Presentation, 2021

The company's management gave a robust outlook for the current financial year, expecting 15% to 20% year-over-year growth in revenues and high-teen growth for Tinder. Analyst consensus sees the company's growth outlook as follows: Revenues in 2023, 2024 and 2025 are expected to be $3.04 billion, $4.04 billion and $4.7 billion, indicating approximately 16.7% CAGR: EPS is estimated $2.62, $3.15, $3.76, respectively.

Valuation

To value MTCH stock, I have selected the Residual Earnings Framework, which is broadly considered as a highly reliable valuation tool for value investors. My key assumptions are as follows:

I base my EPS estimates on the analyst consensus until 2026.

I apply the CAPM model to derive the cost of equity and as a second step calculate the WACC (8.5%) according to the business leverage.

With regards to the terminal growth rate, I think I think growth equal to the estimated nominal long-term GDP growth is adequate, if not understated. However, investors should be cautiously paying for high terminal-value growth.

My calculation returns a base-case price per share of $75.47, and thus, concludes that MTCH is currently fairly valued. However, as investors might want to choose different WACC and TV-growth rate assumptions I have also enclosed a sensitivity table. Feel free to select the scenario that best represents your fundamental view on Autodesk. For reference, red-cells imply an overvaluation as compared to the current market price, and green-cells imply an undervaluation.

Analyst Consensus; Author's Calculation Analyst Consensus; Author's Calculation

Alternatively, investors could also consider valuing MTCH based on the company's 2-year average P/E multiple of x33.1. I also advise to apply a 20% discount reflecting more cautious multiples for growth stocks. This configuration applied to MTCH's estimated 2023 EPS of $3.15, discounted at an 8.5% WACC, would imply a fair per-share price of $76.87.

Downside Risks

I would like to highlight the following downside risks that could cause Match stock to materially differ from my price-target: First, investors should monitor competition in the dating industry. If competitive pressure increase more than what is modelled by analysts, profitability margins and EPS estimates for MTCH must be adjusted accordingly. Second, inflation and rising real yields could add a significant headwinds to MTCH stock, as the higher discount rates affect the net present value of long-dated cash flows. Third, much of MTCH's current share price volatility is driven by investor sentiment towards risk and growth assets. Thus, investors should expect price volatility even though Match Group's business outlook remains unchanged.

Conclusion

I like MTCH stock and I feel the stock might be a buying opportunity for a speculator, or shrewd investor, who is confident betting that MTCH's EPS will be considerably higher than what is estimated by analyst consensus. For the conservative investor, however, Match Group shares look fairly valued--both based on a residual earnings framework and based on multiples. Thus, I am not confident assigning a Buy recommendation, yet. But I advise investors to remain on the watch to accumulate shares of this high-quality asset at <$65/share.