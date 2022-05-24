NYCstock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Growth takes a U-turn vs. 1 month ago

On 5/23, Snap Inc.'s (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel surprised the Street at J.P. Morgan's Annual TMT Conference by dropping a bombshell on the company's outlook for the current quarter. Roughly one month ago, Snap guided 2Q22 revenue growth of 20-25% YoY (below +27% consensus) and adj. EBITDA of $0-$50m (below Street's $144m). Today, those numbers are expected to come in below the low-end of guidance, as Spiegel pointed to an increasingly negative macro environment characterized by inflation, supply chain issues, interest rates, and war.

Snap's revenue grew 38% in 1Q22, and management noted 30% growth thus far in Q2 on 4/21 1Q22 call (earnings analysis here). With previous Q2 guidance of +23% (at midpoint) now sharply reduced to <20%, this implies that revenue growth for the rest of Q2 from 4/21 to 6/30 (70 days) will experience a dramatic slowdown from ~22% to ~16%, or about half the growth rate saw in the first 3 weeks of April.

Idiosyncratic or broad-based?

In my view, Snap's updated guidance is driven by both macro and micro-related factors. From a macro perspective, consumer discretionary spending is slowing, as evidenced in Walmart's (WMT) and Target's (TGT) recent earnings (analysis here and here). Consumers are paying more for food (+DD inflation) and seeing their wallets shrink at the gas pump. Tech companies are imposing hiring freezes and laying off employees. Advertising spend, in general, will not escape budget cuts in a down cycle.

On the other hand, a number of company-specific factors could be at play. First, it could be possible that the previous 2Q22 guide of +23% at midpoint was aggressive against the 2Q21 growth of 116%. Second, user growth in North America (highest ARPU/largest revenue driver) has stalled, with ~1% QoQ over the last 3 quarters. Third, Snap noted ongoing iOS challenges where some of the signal loss will never be recovered. Though 1P solutions have been developed and adopted by advertisers, opt-out users will have to be modeled/understood by opt-in users.

Thoughts on the stock

Given Snap's premium valuation (6.7x forward P/S before the drop) relative to peers (FB/GOOG/PINS/TWTR 4.2x/4.9x/4.9x/4.9x, respectively), shares are being sold off sharply since growth could no longer meet expectations. Further, Snap isn't a profitable business, with consistently negative net income since its 2017 IPO. On an adjusted EBITDA basis, Snap is expected to report negative adj. EBITDA margin in Q2, as the company guided below the original range of $0-$50m. Slower top-line growth and a lack of profitability will continue to challenge the stock in this environment.

Over the past 6 months, the market's valuation framework has considerably shifted from P/S to P/E (or from "show me the story" to "show me the money"). The same narrative is echoed in a number of unprofitable yet richly valued stocks, such as Cloudflare (NET) (analysis here), Roblox (RBLX) (here), Peloton (PTON) (here), Roku (ROKU) (here) and Shopify (SHOP) (here). Since Snap belongs to this category, I would maintain my original view (published on 4/22) that investors should avoid the stock.