Introduction

I haven't covered Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) since March of 2021, when I wrote that "Honeywell is like owning an ETF." Honeywell is down roughly 10% on a year-to-date basis. While the performance isn't something to write home about, the company has outperformed its peers and the market during the worst sell-off days this year. Its dividend yield is back above 2.0%, and its valuation has come down to attractive levels. However, dividend growth is weakening, while the sell-off is providing higher-yield opportunities in other industrial segments.

In this article, I am going to share my thoughts on the company from a long-term dividend growth perspective, as I think that Honeywell offers something for all types of investors.

So, bear with me!

A Dividend Scorecard That Gives Hope

It's so much fun to discuss investment opportunities with a large crowd on a daily basis, as everyone has a different opinion. Some are looking for a high yield with slow growth, some want a low yield and high growth, and some don't care for a dividend. This market is like a buffet at a decent Las Vegas hotel, there's something for everyone.

While opinions differ, I believe that there are some stocks that offer something for everyone. Honeywell is one of these stocks.

With a market cap of $129 billion, HON is the fourth-largest stock-listed industrial company in the United States. One of the reasons why I called Honeywell an "ETF-like" stock is because of its diversified business. It operates in the aerospace, performance materials, safety and productivity solutions, and building technologies. It's a high-tech Swiss Army knife.

MarketScreener

Not only that, but the company is one of the best-graded dividend companies in its sector. Compared to industrials, the company scores an "A" in every category except for dividend yield, where it is rated B-.

Seeking Alpha

These grades are important, as I have close to 50% industrial exposure. A company that scores this high compared to its peers is always worth discussing.

Author Portfolio

So, let's dive into the numbers to figure out why the grades are this high.

Honeywell Is A Value Machine

Most of the time, I bring up the "growth" versus "value" debate. While the two terms aren't mutually exclusive, they are often defined as a company with high growth and positive earnings in the future (growth) versus companies with slow growth and high current free cash flow (value).

I believe that combining the two gives us the best investment opportunities.

That's where Honeywell comes in.

The company is everything except a boring industrial conglomerate. Although the company was founded in 1906, it is still at the forefront of innovation. According to a just-released presentation, the company is updating its long-term growth targets beyond 2022.

Being in fast-growing industries while making their own operations more efficient allows the company to look for 4% to 7% in annual organic sales growth. When adding a targeted margin expansion of 40 to 60 basis points, we - theoretically - are dealing with a good foundation for a lot of free cash flow.

Honeywell International

For the 2022 fiscal year, the company is reaffirming its guidance, which is between 4% to 7% organic sales growth excluding the decline in COVID-driven mask sales and the loss of sales in Russia.

In 2022, the company sees growth in all segments, with flat "growth" in defense and space due to a stable defense budget. Commercial aerospace benefits from an ongoing recovery in international demand, building benefits from strong non-residential construction and higher infrastructure spending, while oil and gas, as well as specialty chemicals, benefit from strong pricing and orders with flat organic growth in industrial productivity. Moreover, Honeywell expects supply chain issues to ease in the second half of this year.

Honeywell International

This is how the company commented on supply chain issues in its 1Q22 earnings call:

We expect supply chain impacts to remain as challenging in the second quarter as they were in the first quarter but to start to abate as capacity for electronic components comes online in 3Q. We’re confident in the eventual return to normalcy in the aerospace supply chain. However, the timing remains difficult to call. Inflation will continue to be a significant headwind. However, our strategic pricing actions will continue to dampen impact to margins throughout the year.

With that said, analysts believe that Honeywell will exceed pre-pandemic EBITDA in 2022 before breaking $10 billion in EBITDA in 2023. Free cash flow ("FCF") is expected to exceed its pre-pandemic high in 2024.

TIKR.com

Between 2012 and 2024E, the average annual compounded growth rates are:

EBITDA: 3.5%;

Free cash flow: 7.8%.

Note that these years include a period of three years with negative or flat growth due to the pandemic. Yet, even these numbers are solid. 3.5% annual EBITDA growth isn't a lot, but it's improving again. The next three years are expected to see 4.1%, 9.3%, and 6.8% year-on-year EBITDA growth, respectively.

Moreover, and this matters a lot, $5.9 billion in expected in 2023 free cash flow, roughly 4.6% of the company's market cap - the so-called free cash flow yield.

As free cash flow is operating cash flow minus CapEx, it is basically cash a company can spend on dividends and buybacks. It can spend almost all of it when balance sheet health is taken care of. By that, I mean that HON could buy back 4.6% of shares outstanding in 2023 or pay a 4.6% dividend without needing external financing or existing cash.

One of the best things about Honeywell is that it can spend cash thanks to an already healthy balance sheet. The company has $15.8 billion in long-term debt, including the current portion of that debt. While that may sound like a lot, it's actually not a lot. When including cash, the company is likely to end this year with $8.6 billion in net debt. That's less than 1.0x EBITDA. The company's largest debt "item" is $1.4 billion in 1.30% Euro notes due 2023. As the name already gives away, it yields 1.3%, which isn't a lot for notes with this kind of volume. The company also has $750 million in notes due 2050 - to give you a long-term maturity example. These notes are yielding just 2.8%.

In other words, there's nothing stopping the company from generously rewarding its investors.

Dividends & Buybacks

There are two ways to distribute cash: directly via dividends, and indirectly using buybacks. Buybacks support a company's bottom line, as they reduce the number of shares outstanding. They are also cheaper tax-wise, as buybacks are not taxed. Dividends, however, are. While buybacks reduce the supply of stocks, it's not money that ends up in investors' pockets.

Hence, I like it when a company uses both cash distribution methods.

As the graph below shows, Honeywell spends more cash on buybacks than dividends. Between 2017 and 2021, the company reduced the number of common shares outstanding from 762.1 million to 692.3 million. That's a decline of 9.2% in a five-year timespan that included two years with a pandemic.

TIKR.com

With regard to dividends, we're dealing with a $0.98 quarterly dividend since the most recent hike of 5.4% on October 1, 2021. This translates to $3.92 per year, which implies a 2.1% yield.

Over the past 10 years, Honeywell has had a similar yield as the S&P 500. This changed after the pandemic, as the S&P 500 took off faster, which now results in a 60 basis points yield difference.

Data by YCharts

Dividend growth has averaged 9.7% per year over the past 10 years. Over the past five years, that number has fallen to 7.0% (that's a C+ rating).

TIKR.com

The issue I have with this is that dividend growth is somewhat slow. Right now, I can buy stocks like Union Pacific (UNP) that have a higher yield and higher dividend growth.

However, Honeywell stands for safety. It has a rock-solid business model, enough free cash flow to protect the dividend even when the economy is in a recession, a healthy balance sheet, and the size to withstand any secular technology trends that could hurt its business.

As a result, Honeywell has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 (including dividends), as the ratio between the two assets below shows. Between 2005 and 2020 (pandemic), the company has been one of the best places for people to put their money. Since the start of the ongoing market sell-off, Honeywell is outperforming again.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Using the company's $129 billion market cap, $7.4 billion in 2023 expected net debt, and $1.0 billion consisting of pension-related debt and minority interest gives us an enterprise value of $137.4 billion. That's roughly 13.7x 2023 EBITDA.

This valuation is back at pre-pandemic levels. The same goes for the implied free cash flow yield of 4.6% that I calculated in this article. It means investors are not overpaying for growth nor for access to the company's free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

The problem is that economic growth is slowing. In other words, I don't know if this is the bottom or not. My "self-made" manufacturing index consisting of Empire State and Philadelphia Fed data shows that manufacturing demand could contract very soon. A lot has been priced in, but for now, I'm not calling for a bottom.

Author (Raw Data: New York, Philadelphia Fed)

So, here's how I would deal with the stock:

Takeaway

Honeywell is one of the best dividend stocks on the market. It has a stellar business model, a healthy balance sheet, high free cash flow, rebounding growth rates, and a great dividend and buybacks history.

Right now, investors can buy the stock with a yield of more than 2% thanks to ongoing market weakness. Stock price weakness has pushed the overall valuation back to attractive levels.

I believe that HON will continue to deliver long-term outperforming capital gains and satisfying dividend growth. However, due to economic circumstances, I'm not sure if we're close to a bottom.

The best way to deal with HON is to buy a small position now and to add regularly over time. This takes away some timing risks. If the stock continues to fall, investors can average down (get a better yield). If the stock takes off, investors have a foot in the door.

This is how I deal with all of my investments right now.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!