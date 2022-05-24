Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

The thesis here is a quite strong assertion: now is the best moment in a decade to buy AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). And the reason is quite simple: valuation is at a secular low, but fundamentals are at a secular high.

AT&T just completed the spinoff of its Warner Media segment. In a nutshell, the deal represents a tax-free Reverse Morris Trust Transaction. AT&T received roughly $43 billion of proceeds, and AT&T shareholders received about 71% of the stock of the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD).

The spinoff created a leaner and better-focused T going forward. T reduced its net debt burden by about $40 billion in April with the proceeds. It now has the capital allocation flexibility to invest aggressively in high-growth areas such as 5G and its fiber segment. Secular demand is growing robustly, and a 5x data demand on its networks is expected in the next 5 years, a neck-breaking 38% CAGR.

Yet after a decade of valuation contraction, it’s now priced at a cyclical low. And I think the valuation contraction has ended and a reversal is imminent, as discussed immediately below.

The valuation reversal is imminent

Firstly, despite the horrible price chart, T investors did not lose money in the past decade, as shown in the next chart. Although T investors have good reasons to be disappointed during the last decade in relative terms. Over the last decade, the stock has returned roughly 150% in total (assuming dividend reinvestment), translating to an annualized return of 4%. This is in stark contrast to the performance of the overall market, which delivered a total return of nearly 400% and an annualized return of more than 14%.

The two key factors that influenced the aforesaid return are its profit growth and valuation contraction. In terms of profit, T was able to actually grow its EPS at a CAGR of 4 percent over the last decade, a quite healthy rate. However, valuation contraction canceled out a large part of the growth, as seen next.

The following chart depicts the stock's yearly average P/E during the last decade. And you cannot miss the trend of steady contraction. Its valuation started at 14.5x P/E at the beginning of the decade and gradually contracted to the current level of 8.1x P/E (pro forma considering the Warner spinoff). The current valuation is not only low but has also fallen out of the ordinary range. As seen, its average valuation is 11.6x P/E, with a standard deviation of 2.4. The current P/E of 8.1x is not only about 30% below the historical average but also has fallen out of the 1-sigma limit.

The contraction over the past decade is certainly justified by many fundamental reasons. However, looking forward, I see the last contraction cycle has ended and the trend is reversing. I expect both healthy growth and valuation expansion from here, as detailed next.

Spinoff completion paves path forward

As aforementioned, AT&T just completed the spinoff of its Warner Media unit. The completion of the spinoff created a leaner and more focused new AT&T. The spinoff gave AT&T a total of $43 billion as a mix of cash, debt securities, and WarnerMedia's retention of some debt. And T was able to reduce its net debt by about $40B and reach its target EBITDA/Debt ratio of around ~2.5x in 2023.

Such financial flexibility improves capital allocation flexibility at the same time tremendously. Now it has the resources and flexibility to focus aggressively on high-growth areas. Some highlights include augmenting its customer relationships, expanding its fiber footprint, and cranking up its investment in 5G.

These investments pave the path for T’s sustained growth in the new era and capitalized on the secular tailwinds in connectivity. As Chief Executive Officer John Stankey commented (and the emphases were added by me)

Over a five-year period, we expect a five-fold data increase on our networks and we plan to capitalize on the growing desire from consumers and businesses for ubiquitous access to best-in-class connectivity solutions. The results we've achieved the past seven quarters, all while undergoing a significant repositioning of our business, give me confidence that we can accomplish this goal.

Projected growth and project returns

Consensus estimates about a 1.5% annual growth rate for its profit in the next five or six years. However, to me, this is too much of an underestimate. My estimated long-term growth rate is in the range of 2.5 to 4 percent based on its return on capital employed (ROCE) and its reinvestment rate.

My analysis of its ROCE is about 30%. In terms of reinvestment, it is planning $24B in CAPEX Investment in the next a few years (2022 and 2023 at least) and then gradually taper down from there. Assuming an aggregated average of 10% reinvestment rate, the organic growth rate would be 3% (organic growth rate = ROCE * reinvestment rate = 30% * 10%). Given the long-term pricing power that T has demonstrated, adding one or two percent of the escalation factor would easily bring the growth rate to 4%.

Now we can put all the pieces together and make some return projections for the next decade. And the results are summarized in the chart below. A quick tutorial for reading this chart, and more details, are in my earlier article.

The chart is essentially a back of envelop calculation to estimate what is the growth rate and valuation required to deliver a target ROI in the next 10 years. To make it really simple, I also assumed dividends and earnings grow at the same rate, and dividends are not reinvested. The point is to see if the projected growth rate and valuation can pass a common-sense test.

As an example, the black line shows the growth rate and valuation combination that can deliver a 10% annual ROI (10% annual return translates to 160% total return in 10 years because 1.1^10=260%).

As seen, the growth rate will have to be about 6.0% if the PE stays at the current level of 8.2x. it is a bit higher than the 4% organic rate from our above analysis but not entirely impossible. If the PE further contracts to 7.5x (approximately the lowest point during the 2020 pandemic fire sale) as shown by the green line, the growth rate would have to be about 6.5% to deliver the required 10% ROI. The purple box symbolizes the most likely scenario based on the 4% organic growth projection for the following reasons:

For the valuation - I view the current 8.2x PE at a secular bottom and will expand from here. A PE reversion to the historical average of 11.6x would be reasonable; and For the growth rate –I consider 4% to be organically sustainable given its 30% ROCE, 10% reinvestment rate, and 1~2% inflation escalator.

Under the above assumptions, the expected return would be 6.8% to about 11% in the next 10 years. Note the asymmetry here. The high end of the return only requires a modest organic growth rate of 4% and a P/E expansion back to its historical mean. And the dreaded combination of further P/E contraction AND slower growth (say 2%) would still deliver a decent lower single-digit return.

Finally, the Warner deal adds further upward optionality to the future returns. As Chief Executive Officer John Stankey further commented (and the emphases were added by me):

Warner Bros. Discovery is well-positioned to lead the transformation we're seeing unfold across the media and entertainment landscape. And like many of my fellow AT&T shareholders who own a stake in this new and promising enterprise, we're excited to continue to watch their success and the value they create as one of the leading global media companies.

Final thoughts and risks

Now is the best time to buy T in a decade, with its new business cycle just started and valuation still at a secular bottom. The current P/E of 8.1x is about a 30% discount from the historical average and is below the 1-sigma limit. The Warner spinoff provides much-needed financial flexibility and capital allocation flexibility. Now it has the resources to focus aggressively on expansions of its fiber footprint and 5G. The consensus severely underestimates its growth potential (~ 1.5% CAGR). My estimate is up to 4% based on its 30% ROCE. The return profile is highly asymmetric. A double-digit annual return only requires a modest organic growth rate of 4% and a P/E reversion back to the historical mean of 11.6x. Even the unfortunate combination of P/E contraction AND slower growth would still lead to a decent single-digit return.

Although, there are some risks. Besides the competition with Verizon and T-Mobile, T also/still has a heavy debt burden to deal with. Even after paying down about $40B from the proceeds of the spinoff, its net debt to EBITDA ratio is still at a relatively high level. It is uncertain whether it can successfully reduce it to the 2.5x target in 2023. The current rising interest rates could negatively impact its bottom line. A 1% increase in its interest rate would translate into $1.12B of additional interest expenses for T, or about 5% of its net earnings, a non-negligible percentage. Although its debt is well laddered as seen below. And more than 90% of its debt is at fixed rates. But in case it needs to renew its matured debt (which is very likely), it very likely will have to renew at higher borrowing rates.