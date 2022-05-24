Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NAS:NASDAQ:GO) describes itself as an extreme value retailer in high growth mode. The company provides name brand products and perishables at discounts of 40% to 70% of conventional retailers. I last wrote about Grocery Outlet here at Seeking Alpha in March when the share price was trading at a little above $29.00. I saw a fair market value of $32.40 at the time. The current inflationary environment is favorable for Grocery Outlet, and the stock price has since met and surpassed my target by trading at around $38.00 at this writing. If inflation persists, Grocery Outlet should be poised well to benefit from customers looking for value. I believe that the share price can build on recent gains, but currently I would look for pull-backs before considering a purchase of the stock.

Company Logo (Grocery Outlet)

FY 2022 First Quarter Results and Valuation

Grocery Outlet reported strong first quarter results. Net sales were up 10.5% to $831.4 million. Comparable sales were up 5.2% on a 1-year basis but were up 14.3% on a 3-year basis. Adjusted Net income decreased 7% but that is compared to pandemic inflated levels. Importantly, traffic trends picked up in the first quarter and are reportedly strengthening further in the second quarter, fueled by customers seeking value during this period of high inflation. Grocery Outlet attributes store traffic increases due to the need for consumers to save, due to higher gas prices curtailing trips to go out to eat, and due to the slowing of government stimulus.

As with other grocers, Grocery Outlet must deal with higher prices from suppliers and deal with higher costs of packaging, freight, and labor. They manage their unique supply model in several ways to maintain the discounts that their customers expect. In some cases, they raise prices in near tandem with other grocers, and sometimes they rapidly shift purchases from one supplier to another as needed to receive the best pricing. Also, they continue to take advantage of their opportunistic sourcing strategy whereby they can obtain large quantities of products at deep discounts. One recent example given was that a leading department store cancelled a large order of gourmet popcorn, and Grocery Outlet was able to take the entire product order at a more than 60% discount.

The company is always on the look-out for products that might otherwise go to waste, and they have the relationships in place to be called upon by the supplier when such situations occur. These goods typically become the treasure hunt experience products they offer under their WOW! promotion. Also, Grocery Outlet is finding that its e-commerce site can be a great location to extend the WOW! promotion experience. With all strategies combined Grocery Outlet may sometimes offer products that are not much discounted compared to others, but they also are able to offer other goods at 50% – 60% reductions, and sometimes up to even 80% - 90% reductions. On average, Grocery Outlet says that it provides around a 40% discount to its customers compared to traditional grocers.

As stated, Grocery Outlet’s Q1 22 results reflected a positive trend in traffic growth, and Q2 is pointing to an even stronger traffic pattern. These increases have surpassed the expectations of the company’s early guidance for FY 22 of $.92 to $.97 adjusted EPS, so the company has now increased that guidance to a $.94 to $.99 estimate for the full year.

In my previous writing I stated that I could see Grocery Outlet potentially benefiting under what was already a growing inflationary environment. For that reason, I chose to go with the high end of guidance from the company for FY 22 EPS at $.97. Also, I referred to average P/E data from YCharts as shown below for Grocery Outlet and for a similar discount chain in Ollie’s, with adjustments.

Historic P/E Data (YCharts)

Since Grocery Outlet does not actually have 5 years of average data I used some guesswork, and split the difference between Ollie’s 5-year average P/E and Grocery Outlet’s median P/E. Applying the same method and using the current figures I will assume a P/E of 37 when rounding the results. As last time, I recognize the favorable market environment and I will use the high end of the new adjusted EPS guidance. Together, that yields what I will assume as the current fair market value of Grocery Outlet, at $36.63.

At this writing the current market price is around $38.00, and that is above the fair market value I am using. There is no reason to think that inflation won’t last a while longer, and the more traffic that the stores gain may build more loyal customers. For these reasons I could see the share price continuing to climb from current levels, especially if customer traffic does continue to increase, and if the company continues to upgrade guidance. That could mean a purchase at today’s levels might grow substantially in value, but I believe that purchases at or below $36.63 are more likely to reflect the value of Grocery Outlet for FY 2022, based on the current information available. Longer term I believe the company has substantial growth potential.

Store and products (Grocery Outlet)

Risks

The company provides a full list of risks in its annual filing. I recommend reading that in its entirety. Also, I listed several risks in my previous article that I believe are still relevant and that should still be considered. I have included those below. Note that any risks, including market fluctuations or world events, can lead to share values that do not reflect the thesis of the article.

I think a considerable risk comes in that Grocery Outlet is still regional and competes against national chains. Grocery Outlet's business model and supplier relationships may mitigate the risk, but there is a lot of the country where the company does not exist yet.

Another risk is the dependence on finding goods at very low prices. The company seems to have accomplished this over many years, and through various economic cycles, but the practice is core to its success.

Final Thoughts

Grocery Outlet is a growth company, and such companies may perform well in conditions of an overall favorable market and may hold on well in an unfavorable market. You might say the company’s value focus is in style right now with high inflation. The market price is reflecting that, although I don’t think it’s at a point of being greatly overdone yet.

You may fairly say this is a good cycle for Grocery Outlet right now, and in those situations, it can pay to take full advantage of the situation. I believe Grocery Outlet is doing a pretty good job of that. They recently paid off $75 million of debt early, after ending the first quarter with $138 million in cash. This action will save considerable expense for the company in an environment of rising interest rates.

At last report, Grocery Outlet has added another 175 SKU’s this year and they plan to add another 150 SKU’s. The Instacart pilot was a success, and they have since rolled out the service to all stores. This is being followed by the recently announced new partnership to pilot with Uber and Uber Eats for on-demand and scheduled deliveries in the west coast area.

Value shopping may go in and out of style - and back in again, but Grocery Outlet appears to be in a good place right now and they recently stated that they are now in a stronger and better position than ever. They appear to be taking advantage of the favorable market condition and they believe they will be able to return to their more typical 10% store growth rate next year. Also, they still see a vast potential available. The current footprint of 418 stores is less than 10% of the 4,800 potential locations that Grocery Outlet expects to achieve.

Grocery Outlet Store (Grocery Outlet)

If you haven’t seen one of these yet, maybe you will soon!