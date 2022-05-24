American Tower Corporation (AMT) Management Presents at 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Communications Infrastructure Conference

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Communications Infrastructure Conference May 24, 2022 4:00 PM ET

Olivier Puech - Executive Vice President and President, Latin America and EMEA

Jonathan Atkin - Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets

Jonathan Atkin

Can I cover the Tower sector at RBC and please to have a repeat participant, I think every year you've been involved in our global tower event Olivier Puech from American Tower. Why don't you reintroduce yourself for the benefit of the audience and maybe describe, you know, your areas of responsibility?

Olivier Puech

Sure. Good to see you Jonathan finally in person after two years from Chicago to Denver. Yes. Olivier Puech, so I've been with the company for about 10-years, and I run a part of International, which is the Europe, Africa, Latin America region based out of the U.S. South of Miami.

Jonathan Atkin

Great. So I'm going to maybe drill down a number of desperate operating related topics. First of all, you provide power in various emerging markets and that's been a theme throughout some of the other international participants we've had here at the conference. Given higher power pricing and rising cost oil, kind of, describe for us your power as a service model and how you manage fuel costs and what are some of the opportunities you see around alternative power initiatives?

Olivier Puech

Sure. Yes, well, as you know, I mean, most of the countries where we operate whether it’s in Europe, U.S., developed markets or emerging markets power is a pass-through, so we don't do that everywhere. But in some geographies, where the grid is kind of lacking or non-existent, we do have this kind of all-in solutions around power management for our customers in particular in Africa and India, which are, you know, the regions that are already struggling and suffering the most of this thing.

So historically, you know, we provided diesel generator solution, you know, to power the sites, so as a backup of energy, and of course, you know, this is computing. This is very prone to fast and vandalism as well. So we've been evolving in our solution by investing a lot of time, people and money over the past three to five years in alternative solutions that are more sustainable to the environment and also for our customer to be more predictability in the model. So initially, we started with lithium ion batteries and today around 60% to 70% of our site in Africa are all powered through lithium ion batteries and we have a series of vendors in an arrangement in Africa and in particular to support the demand and the predictability of the solutions.

And then more recently, we invested a lot also in solar and wind solutions to power the site of our customer. So that gives more predictability, this is more sustainable of course for the environment. It decreased over time between 40% and 50%, the construction of diesel in all our sites as blended, you know, over the past three to four years, which is going to the right direction, of course, given the prices of energy that we see today all around the world.

Jonathan Atkin

Maybe taking a step back even given your job title, essentially a lot of the globe ex-India, ex-U.S. So maybe focusing on some of the largest economies, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, and then Europe. What are kind of the macro developments to keep in mind that are driving your organic growth? How does that trending differently now, compared to a year ago? Are there certain markets that are becoming relatively more optimistic on and others that are maybe more of a flattish trend? Big question, so you can take --

Olivier Puech

Yes, there is a lot of question.

Jonathan Atkin

Yes.

Olivier Puech

Well we're going through technology cycles that are different, right, in Africa, India versus LatAm, which is probably in the middle of the road versus Europe, which is closer to what we see in the U.S. with 5G deployment acceleration. The macros have been very low volatile recently was on the FX inflation, the health of some of the MNOs consolidation, run sharing. So you know, it's a mixed bag, but I’d say, all in all, post COVID what we see is really a resurgence of investment, a big push for renewed investment, the wireless industry, not only from the MNOs, but also not driven by the government and the regulators around the world. So you see 5G auctions in market like Brazil and Chile, you see, of course, acceleration in Europe, the new deal in France, which is a big deal for the Brazilian macron to push the MNOs to invest more money, you know, on accelerating all the investment. We see Germany, with a new operator in 5G, competing with the three incumbents. And the same in Africa, so Africa is not about 5G, but yes, they got continuing to have a better coverage, connect and connected, you know, in most of the markets, a lot of BTS, a lot of new build accelerating now in -- also in Africa and parts of India.

Jonathan Atkin

So thinking about, you know, Brazil in particular, there's been some M&A in that market with some larger tranches of assets. You've had an active build program there, you've also grown through acquisition. How do you kind of see the target for additional growth not just there, but elsewhere in LatAm?

Olivier Puech

Yes. So we've been in Brazil since 2000, we have 24,000 towers, when [indiscernible] following the Telxius acquisition, which was not only by Europe also about four markets in Latin America, it consolidate opposition in Brazil. So today we have the sizable amount of sites there. All the MNOs are present on our sites, even through the consolidation as you know in Brazil the MNO have gone through a certain level of consolidation. First was Nextel being acquired by America Movil’s and then of course, the oil disposal of the wireless assets being divided between the three big players America Movil, Telefonica and Telecom Italia.

So we see again, this part of the new wave, you know, of investment now, that we think will be even more supporting next year by the 5G deployment. So the 5G auction were back in November in Brazil. It doesn't really started yet. This year, but we’re pretty optimistic regarding next year acceleration there. And then you have, of course, inflation, which is a supportive of high escalators since most, if not all the contracts that we have a CPI base escalator, so that compensate with some level of churn that we've seen in some of the markets in particular in Mexico and in Brazil.

Jonathan Atkin

And then kind of adjacent opportunities, you've made some investments in fiber. There's, you know, one of your peers is getting more involved in operating active electronics in places like Poland, but broadly speaking, what are the non-classic macro tower opportunities that you see is most interesting at the moment?

Olivier Puech

Well, we just spent $10 billion in the U.S., buying CoreSite, right? So that's one of the adjacencies, of course. In fiber, due result, I think you know, in terms of the model and the role we can play Tower Co in this space. What we see probably outside of the U.S. and I include Europe is probably an opportunity for third-party players to help or to replace, you know, some of the MNOs in terms of deploying CapEx and hiring people to deploy new fiber network, because it's still fragmented. The cost are relatively manageable in most of the geographies, there's no bandwidth and capital from those MNOs to do that by themselves. It's supported very often by regulations authority reopened to have -- I would say kind of neutral holes, you know, to support FTTH network. So this is what's interesting and intriguing to us and others. It's not a given, because it's a different, you know, type of business in terms of the skill set that you need for your people. It is very CapEx intensive to deploy a fiber network depending on where you are its aerial, its buried. You have a lot of different regulation in the market to do that.

And the multi-tenant approach on the fiber network is not obvious season. So you have some markets like France for instance where it's easier, because the regulator has defined, kind of, exclusivity area where some of those networks can the users should be used by everyone in the same place. Wherever it’s more free, where you have this kind of wild approach to over build of fiber network and so on, it’s more challenging. So that's a piece that we're still trying to figure out I think, as an industry and as a company.

Still on fiber, I mean, the fiber to the tower, that's a different thing, because it's in an adjacency, which is much closer to the tower. So which is about, you know, preparing our tower and outside for the future room, especially when you think about identification, 5G and then the edge and everything. So there might be also the opportunities, not everywhere probably not in the U.S. most of the tower is not, all the tower already fiberized, you know to play a role there with some of our MNO customers and for some of our towers at least in the most urban environment that we see.

Jonathan Atkin

So you laid out a construction target last year for 40,000 to 50,000 new sites over the next five years. Given supply chain challenges, costs of materials and so forth. How are you kind of managing through some of the challenges and how does that affect the timeline around which you would achieve that target?

Olivier Puech

Look so far we haven't been really exposed to any major supply chain disruption, I mean, starting with the OEM and the equipment, we've seen the likes of Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei and some continue to provide the right amount of sites for deployment was there in term of 3G in Africa, 4G or 5G equipment. The rest of the supply chain has been, okay, you know, from steel to fuel. It is a lot about operational excellence, you know, about the processes that you implement, about the people that you hire and to train, you know, and about those, well, shared services between the geographies. So when you have scale, like we do for instance in India and Africa and LatAm, there’s a lot of markets, a lot of sites, big teams. It is a little bit easier to manage your pool of vendors, you know, of the supply to anticipate some of the demand to take maybe a bit more risk to spend a bit more CapEx ahead of time. Because you know this it's coming. It's the case with BTS.

So if you look at Africa for instance, so India, we guided, I think, for 6,000 to 7,000 new sites, this year for the company, most of them are in Africa and India. So you know the demand is there from the likes of Bharti from the lifetime Jio and Airtel, Vodafone, Orange. And that's what you do for living. You know, it's laying the out build those sites and accelerate the deployment for those kinds.

Jonathan Atkin

So in Germany, one of your peers talked about, kind of, leveraging third-party efforts to meet the builds target for in their case Vodafone. So with Tele2 use Germany, kind of, the attachment to O2 talk a little bit about build to suite and can M&A kind of get you to where your customer needs to be? Or is that going to be entirely something that you pursue on their behalf?

Olivier Puech

Well. Germany, you know, with the Telxius transaction were 15,000 sites, so we start in Germany through the E-Plus transaction on one KPN sold, you know, E-Plus to Telefonica, that was the first portfolio that we acquired with around 2,500 sites. Now we're 15,000, a mix of Greenfield towers and rooftop. We're in a good place, you know, in terms of the demand from the anchor from Telefonica, so the MLA and the agreements that we -- that came from the acquisition with Telefonica comes with 2,500 BTS that we need to build, you know, in the very close future.

And now, of course, with a new operator in 5G in Germany 1&1, there's also, of course, a big demand, we just signed an agreement with those guys forecast to piggyback on the 15,000 sites that we have to accelerate and also deployment and meet some of the regulation goals that that have been set for them. And then, of course, Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom also two incumbent customers that we've been, of course supporting in the market for some time. So kind of business as usual I would say you know, in Germany for us now that we have scale. And that the demand is there, because of this 5G environment and the new operator also in Germany, there is roaming agreement between 1&1 and Telefonica, which is also helpful, you know, when you look at planning for your resources, whether it's on co-location BTS. So I would say so far so good.

Jonathan Atkin

So the impact of 1&1 one in Germany, do you see that is having, kind of, equivalent impact on the German market is just having in the U.S. or is it not quite apples to apples?

Olivier Puech

Probably too early to tell for [indiscernible] there might. So I mean, in the case of Germany, this is an interesting play, because you have an MVNO transforming into an MNO more than 10 million customers already. So relatively, you know, by German standard good scale. It's an open ran architecture, so they're working with Rakuten, which also relatively new, if you’re looking at the kind of global environment and how to do that. And of course, the fact that, you know, we have the size and the scale day one to help the new development is going to be helpful. So I don't know if it relates completely to what dish is planning to do in -- disrupt in the U.S., but it's going to be interesting to see how it plays out.

Jonathan Atkin

So again, if there's any audience questions feel free to raise your hand, and I'll call on you. So last week, there was a Tower Exchange Europe, I think some of your team were there. And two of topics raised were indoor DAS as a source of opportunity for Tower Co in Europe and then assuring of the active elements, you know, I think you spoke a little bit about that last part. But indoor DAS, which you operate since you bought SpectraSite back in 2000 -- whatever 2003 or so. How do you see indoor DAS playing in Europe with respect to your strategy?

Olivier Puech

Yes, whether it's Europe or the rest of the world including the U.S. we have the most scale. We have quite a lot in LatAm as well. It’s difficult to scale this business when you look at kind of the, you know, how much as it really impact our revenue and EBITDA level. The Tier 1 values are kind of all taken isn't by us or competitors by the MNOs. The evolution of technology I think is the question mark is there any else we can do with alternative technology? I don't know if it's going to be, you know, fully edged, Wi-Fi, you know, a shift in the business model or instead of going working for an MNO to secure venue you go with potentially landlord in urban areas and you provide, this is kind of BTS hotel for operators. So all those kind of test and trials are underway. Not sure it's a kind of key priority in terms of capital allocation for the company moving forward to be front.

And until and unless there is kind of a proven business model and scale behind this. Now on the active sharing, I think it's interesting, because first of all, we do that in Power management already. We do that in fiber, so wherever we have fiber to the home through the ownership of the [indiscernible], we do provide active sharing for the multiple tenants that we're on FTTH network in Latin America.

And in data center, of course, you know, this is also going to be a play. So we haven't gone kind of the extra mile which to move into the radio access network sharing. We are infrastructure providers, it’s on the passive side, you know, that’s history of the Telco. Is a room potentially in some geographies I've been particularly in the rural areas of India, Africa to help the MNOs, potentially share day one network, which is lighter in which we take more responsibility as the Tower Co present in geography, it could be because economically, you know, I'm not sure we make full sense for an MNO to deploy a brand new network in a fully rural area, where retail investment is not going to be there. So for this angle, I think there's something. I'm not sure on very developed network on 5G, where because the cost of the spectrum is very high, you guys start, we’re going need to run it for me, MNO. I think, since this piece we've not gone this extra money yet.

A - Jonathan Atkin

So on the M&A front within Europe, there's Belgium, there’s Sweden, couple of things in play, obviously in Germany and in France. But are the deals that have closed any sort of observations on with the takeout multiples were you surprised? Anything that causes you to kind of scratch her head around, who the buyer was and what they paid?

Olivier Puech

No. I think on multiple, Europe like the U.S. because of kind of cost of capital and where interest rates were negative rates in Europe right for a long time. Not a big surprise, I mean, you have a change of environment now with higher inflation, higher interest rates. I think cost of capital are going to go to increase as well in Europe. So I'm not sure this is completely sustainable in terms of the multiple. We have to see the asset class as well, you know, you have all kind of multiple depending on -- was that you look at tower or fiber, data center.

The big creative Europe, of course, is kind of difficult to me where you have Tower Co on one side, guys like Sun NXT and others and then this is captive Tower Co, right? So you have those three big MNO that made a big bet early on Telefonica, Orange, Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone. To carve out their assets and to try to monetize, you know, those strategy in a separate vehicle.

Telefonica came to the conclusion first, that it probably wasn't worse, continuing this avenue and together with KKR they decided to divest and to sell us the towers. For us, it made a lot of sense because of the profile of the anchor, the quality the asset, the location, the type of market and MLA. So the terms of scores that have been negotiate initially between Telxius and Telefonica.

What will the other three guys do with their assets? The result, I think, you know, it’s nobody knows they all weighing their options. I personally see as very difficult to have a sustainable captive Tower Co business model for the MNOs. Because, you know, it's -- you need to carve out big teams, you knew operationally to be really excellent at the top of few games there, it's very difficult for an incumbent to open up their portfolio to have their competition, share the network, so that you can really take, you know, the biggest value out of this portfolio and this is what we see in the U.S. you know they tried at the beginning keep going into this kind of carve out separate Tower Co they didn't do it. And most of the rest of the world is doing the same except some part of India and Mexico with Telxius, right? So we'll see and if there is play for us in the future -- you know, to continue growing in Europe with certain there for the long run and we'll have a look at it.

Jonathan Atkin

So you mentioned carve out, so Millicom announced plans to carve out 10,000 towers in Central and South America, wondering kind of how you see that playing out within the overall tower landscape and in LatAm?

Olivier Puech

Millicom is a key partner. You know, we bought their towers in Columbia and Paraguay. So we have already existing relationship with our neighbors in Miami, so we meet very often, you know, as a key customer. We have 48,000 towers now in LatAm, so it's not really about scale, is not really about entry entering new markets. We believe that came the market to scale that really have the most potential for growth was there already, the Mexico, the Brazil, the Colombia. But again, depending on the modality, the timing, what they're looking at, you know, that might be something that we will consume. It is a key player in Latin America for sure.

Jonathan Atkin

And then similar for Africa, Vodacom announced plans to carve out its infrastructure business. How do you see the different possibilities of how the ownership structure ends up looking there for that unit?

Olivier Puech

South Africa is key, Vodafone is a key partner, I don’t think they've made any announcement yet as to what they will do with Vodacom and the Tower Co except as the first step this carve out. Different from the vantage approach, right, which was raised its vehicle with most of the European assets at least once as they fully controlled can be put all together under one roof. So with there, you know, it's a key partner in South Africa. We have really got fiber there as well. So we have towers with fiber, our headquarters is in South Africa, so the best expertise and talent is probably is close to the customer, and we look at it carefully.

Jonathan Atkin

Okay. And then following on kind of that theme, as you think about your overall geographic footprint, and how do you prioritize expansion into new markets versus scaling up in existing markets?

Olivier Puech

It's more the latter, I mean, definitely we try to scale up where it make sense. Again, I'm talking about the biggest market, biggest population, biggest potential for growth, competitive environment between the MNO, as few Tower Co as possible, of course for us. So the big market, we've done that, Brazil we've gone through multiple acquisition over 20-year period of time, with the same Nigeria, the same in India. Now in Germany, so those are the, kind of, the key democracies, big market, where we, you know, was there for the -- really for the long run. Some of the markets are smaller and will not require necessarily a lot of additional M&A.

And regarding the new markets well we go through the same discipline approach when it comes to capital allocation, right? So was a competitive environment, was the rule of law, there’s also markets in Africa or in the Middle East, Russia, where we will not be considering any investment in the short-term, because it doesn't make any sense from a geopolitical, kind of, rule out type of environment. Currencies, competitive environment between the MNO, we've seen a lot of consolidation, a lot of run sharing, in some of those market. So again we have the same careful approach as to capital allocations we've done before.

Jonathan Atkin

So with IHSs recent listing, there's now a new public disclosure about Nigeria, Brazil to some degree and a lot of markets where you, you know, are present sometimes having a different tenant base, but having assets of towers. Anything around that event that you've found, kind of, interesting or how applicable is their growth trend to yours in the markets where you not only compete with each other?

Olivier Puech

We're very bullish about Brazil and Nigeria. As there’s some similarities, populations, kind of the same competitive environment [indiscernible] and Airtel are going at it in the market in Nigeria the same now in Brazil, this is consolidation around the three markets. A lot of investment in new technology and innovation. The relatively high oil price is actually good for Nigeria and Brazil, because they also the big supporters of oil. So that brings, you know, some stability to the macros in the markets and also improvement in the local currencies. In the case of Nigeria some of our contracts on the USD, so they gives you know, even more stability. They're all CPI based so, you know, if the inflation goes up, okay, so Brazil right now were protected. So we are very bullish, we have 7,500 towers in Nigeria, 24,000 in Brazil, they are really key markets for us.

Jonathan Atkin

So I asked you earlier about, kind of, business model adjacencies and you answered data centers. So and we're going to have Steve Vondran later, but you know, outside of the U.S. and prior to the CoreSite acquisition you had bought Colo Atl and then we're kind of dipping your toe in water. In the markets where you have responsibility, what do you see as interesting opportunities through either far edge or metro or other types of data center investments or acquisitions?

Olivier Puech

I think the same model, you know, we’ll probably apply. I think, you know, it's important first that we set up kind of the basis of our growth in the U.S. So I let Steve elaborate, but first, we need to integrate the team, it's a different business model, the same way we've seen that in fiber in the past, it's much bigger in this case. There is an ongoing baseline you know, of the CoreSite business, which is not necessarily the edge. Yes is the cherry on the cake, it’s really on top of that. So we need to build these stories, you know, all together in the U.S. with Steve.

And then see there are also opportunity for sure the customer base and the guys you're working within the data center space is very different from the tower space, right? So you might have MNOs, you definitely have the enterprise, you might have the government, and then you have these whole cloud suppliers, hyper scales that are going to know pay a major role. Those guys are hungry, for more support from us, not only in the U.S. but also outside of the U.S. By having 220,000 towers in 25 markets, can we play a role for those guys moving forward? Probably, when I think know the time is about to be defined, I mean, we have time for that. We see how the Tower Co, we see plenty of investment opportunity in something which is really predictable. And that has given a lot of good results around the tower, so it's a good problem to have. But you this is about capital allocation and doing the right thing at the right pace.

Jonathan Atkin

Okay, we'll get a second part of the apple on that topic, I guess, any audience questions? So last one for me then, as we just, sort of, think about the growth drivers through the remainder of 2022 and into 2023 in each of the international segments for investors that don't have the time, like, I do to think about towers all day long, what would be the top three things to kind of monitor as it pertains to trying to figure out organic growth trends in your key international markets?

Olivier Puech

Well Europe first, because, you know, it is now execution on the Telxius assets and some of the -- I would say the demand that we see in most of the markets in Europe, all the markets in Europe. Based on what I said before, you know, the new dealing, France is bearing your investment from the MNOs, Telefonica in Spain, definitely with a huge demand around the assets that we acquire. And then Germany, because of this kind of 5G race between the three incumbents and the new player, including Telefonica as well playing a role, so Europe is critical.

I would say the BTS, you know, we didn't talk too much all this thing, but this component is really critical on to us. The return investment, I'm sure it's the same for most of the Tower Co’s, you know, it's better on BTS normally isn't what you get on paying this upfront, big multiple on M&A transactions. So we continue to really accelerate the program and allocate a lot of CapEx, most of our CapEx actually two BTS programs in India and Africa, but now with Europe, you know, we see a lot of demand there as well. So it's also working with a regulator, you know, on the permitting, the zoning, it’s not easy, you know, it’s very similar to what we see in the U.S. in terms of some of the hurdles there.

Meanwhile the regulator and the government pushing very hard on the MNOs to accelerate this plan. So this is really, you know, what we're spending a lot of time on this issue. And then innovation, you know, it's not necessarily about M&A and doing big transaction like the CoreSite, what we did in fiber in Latin America, it’s also looking how we can help our MNO customers through local innovation. And Africa for instance is a big one, you know, also what I said about rural areas and the new solution we can bring to those places for the Africa, power management as this acceleration towards more sustainable solutions. This is absolutely critical, it fits with the ESG agenda that we have, that MNOs have, so a big push also there from the government towards the MNO to accelerate this green agenda, if you want. So we'll continue to spend a lot of time there.

Jonathan Atkin

Great. I think that wraps up the time together. Appreciate it.

Olivier Puech

Thank you, Jonathan.

Jonathan Atkin

Thanks.

