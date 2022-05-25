RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Part I - Introduction

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) released its first-quarter 2022 results on May 11, 2022.

1 - First-quarter 2022 Highlights. Commentary.

FSM: 2022 Highlights Presentation (Fortuna Silver Mines) Note: On July 2, 2021, Fortuna Silver Mines acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Roxgold Inc. The company acquired the high-grade Yaramoko Mine and the Séguéla advanced exploration project on Ivory Coast. The Séguéla project is now 55% completed as of April 2022. The company expects the first gold pour in mid-2023, producing around the 3Q23. FSM: Seguela Project Presentation (Fortuna Silver Mines) The 1Q22 results were a decent quarter with revenues of $182.33 million and net income of $26.07 million or $0.09 per share. It compares to a net income of $26.40 million or $0.14 per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago. The adjusted income was $33.4 million or $0.11 per share, up from $27.50 million last year. CEO Jorge Alberto Ganoza said in the conference call:

Our adjusted EBITDA was $80 million with a robust margin over sales of 44%. As of the end of the quarter, the company maintained a strong balance sheet with low debt leverage and liquidity available of $150 million, which is more than adequate to meet all our capital and growth plans.

The stock seems more affected by the silver price than the gold price, despite showing a production generating more revenues from gold. Gold represents 69.1% of the total sales versus 22.2% for silver.

The silver price has performed poorly compared to the gold price.

FSM: Gold Silver 1-Y comparison (Fun Trading StockCharts)

The Lindero Mine had a quarterly gold production of 30,068 ounces of gold in Argentina.

The AISC per ounce of gold sold was $1,038 and $1,147 for the Lindero and Yaramoko mines, respectively. More details will follow.

2 - Stock Performance: Stuck in the mud.

Fortuna Silver Mines has significantly underperformed the group with a loss of 48% on a one-year basis.

Most of the recent loss is due to the San Jose mine issues and a recent drop in gold and silver prices after the Fed decided to fight rampant inflation with the first hike of 50 points in May, which will be followed by more in the next few months.

Data by YCharts

3 - The Investment Thesis

Fortuna Silver Mines: Financials and Production in 1Q 2022. The Raw Numbers

FSM 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Total Revenues in $ Million 117.8 120.5 162.6 198.9 182.3 Net Income in $ Million 26.4 16.2 -0.5 15.8 26.1 EBITDA $ Million 61.8 52.2 51.0 79.5 75.0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.14 0.08 0.00 0.04 0.09 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 21.1 29.6 39.4 57.1 33.2 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 16.7 19.7 53.0 62.06 65.0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 4.4 9.9 -13.6 -5.0 -31.8 Total cash $ Million 146.5 122.8 136.3 107.5 110.7 Total debt in $ Million 166 166 193.8 157.5 198.0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 195.2 196.1 289.1 329.3 294.6 Silver and Gold Production 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Silver Production in M Oz 1,913,755 1,892,822 1,711,881 1,980,243 1,670,128 Gold production in K Oz 34,555 31,048 65,425 76,162 66.800 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,764 1,812 1,779 1,801 1,884 Silver price realized $/Oz 26.19 26.85 24.25 23.39 24.18 Zinc M lbs 11,969 11,764 12,436 11,380 10,827 Lead M lbs 8,181 8,144 8,245 8,419 9,134

Source: Company material

Part 1 - Gold and Silver Production Details

1 - All-In Sustaining Costs or AISC

The AISC per ounce of gold sold in 1Q22 was $1,038 for the Lindero Mine and $1,147 for the Yaramoko Mine.

The AISC per silver equivalent ounce of payable silver sold in 1Q22 was $15.32 and $17.83 for the San Jose Mine and Caylloma Mine, respectively.

Yaramoko AISC has dropped significantly sequentially, and AISC consolidated is now about $1,100 per ounce, which is acceptable.

2 - Presentation of Fortuna Gold and Silver Production in Three Charts

2.1 - Gold and silver production history

FSM: Gold and silver production history (Fun Trading)

For 1Q22, Fortuna Silver Mining produced 1,670,128 ounces of silver and 66,800 ounces of gold. Production was up sequentially, as shown in the graph above.

The company sold 66,426 Au Oz and 1,610,494 Ag Oz.

2.2 - Gold and silver prices history

The gold price was $1,884, and the silver price was $24.18 per ounce.

FSM: Gold and silver prices history (Fun Trading)

2.3 - Zinc and Lead production history (Caylloma Mine)

Production for Lead was 9,134 Mlbs and 10,827 Mlbs for Zinc.

FSM: Quarterly production for Zinc and Lead history (Fun Trading)

2.4 - Details per mine and metal produced

Production per mine GOLD Oz SILVER Oz LEAD K Lbs ZINC K Lbs Lindero Mine, Argentina 30,068 0 0 0 Yaramoko Complex, Burkina Faso 28,235 0 0 0 San Jose Mine, Mexico 8,239 1,358,189 0 0 Caylloma Mine, Peru 258 311,939 9,134 10,827 Total 66,800 1,670,128 9,134 10,827

From Fun Trading file.

2.5 - Update on the Séguéla Gold project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa

The Séguéla Project is 55% complete as of April 2022. The first gold pour is anticipated in mid-2023, with a ramp-up to nameplate capacity in 3Q23.

CEO Jorge Alberto Ganoza said in the conference call:

With respect to our key growth project Séguéla, Paul Criddle, our Chief Operating Officer for West Africa will be providing an update for you in a minute. But I can advance, construction is 48% complete as of the end of March. And as of the latest report provided to me, as of the end of April, completion is at 55%. The project remains on time and on budget for a first gold pour in mid-2023.

3 - Guidance for 2022

The guidance has not changed from the preceding quarter. Fortuna Silver forecasts consolidated silver production in a range of 6.2 Moz to 6.9 Moz and gold production between 244K ounces and 280K ounces in 2022.

FSM: 2022 Guidance (Fortuna Silver Mines)

Part 2 - Balance Sheet and Commentary

1 - Fortuna Silver Mines' Revenues were $182.3 million in 1Q22

FSM: Quarterly Revenue history (Fun Trading) Fortuna Silver's revenues were $182.3 million in 1Q22, up 54.8% yearly.

Net income of $27.0 million or $0.09 per share, compared to $26.4 million or $0.14 per share reported in 1Q21.

The adjusted net income was $33.4 million compared to $27.5 million reported in 1Q21.

2 - Fortuna Silver reported a 1Q22 Free Cash loss of $31.75 million

FSM: Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading) Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash flow from operations minus CapEx. The calculation is different from the company. Fortuna Silver indicated a profit from the ongoing operations of $9.6 million using another measure.

FSM's trailing 12-month free cash flow was a loss of $40.52 million, with a loss of $31.75 million in 1Q22.

3 - Fortuna's total debt was $198 million on March 31, 2022

FSM: Quarterly Cash versus Total Debt history (Fun Trading)

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash equivalents of $110.7 million and total debt of $206 million. Total net debt to EBITDA is 0.3x.

Part 3 - Technical Analysis (Short-Term) and Commentary

FSM: TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading) FSM forms a descending broadening Triangle pattern with resistance at $4.50 and support at $2.70.

I regularly promote the general strategy in my marketplace, "The Gold And Oil Corner," to keep a core long-term position and use about 40% to trade short-term LIFO. It allows you to wait for a higher final price target for your core position between $6 and $6.75.

I suggest selling partially between $4.40 and $4.80 and waiting for a retracement between $3.20-$2.70 with possible lower support at $2.35. However, I have indicated a mid-resistance at $3.80 that could be used for a partial gain.

The issue for gold and silver is what the Fed will do starting in June. The gold price dropped significantly after the Fed hiked 50-point in early May, and we will get another 50-point hike in June, followed by many others.

Inflation is getting out of control, and the Fed will probably be more hawkish. Thus, I am not very bullish on gold in 2022. One uncertain component that could support gold is the war in Ukraine.

Watch the gold and silver prices like a hawk.

Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks.