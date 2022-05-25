Fortuna Silver Mines: Stuck In The Mud
Summary
- Fortuna's revenues were $182.33 million in 1Q22, up 54.8% yearly. Net income of $27.0 million or $0.09 per share, compared to $26.4 million or $0.14 last year.
- For 1Q22, Fortuna Silver Mines produced 1,670,128 ounces of silver and 66,800 ounces of gold. Production was up sequentially.
- I recommend buying FSM at or below $3.20.
Part I - Introduction
Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) released its first-quarter 2022 results on May 11, 2022.
1 - First-quarter 2022 Highlights. Commentary.
Our adjusted EBITDA was $80 million with a robust margin over sales of 44%. As of the end of the quarter, the company maintained a strong balance sheet with low debt leverage and liquidity available of $150 million, which is more than adequate to meet all our capital and growth plans.
The stock seems more affected by the silver price than the gold price, despite showing a production generating more revenues from gold. Gold represents 69.1% of the total sales versus 22.2% for silver.
The silver price has performed poorly compared to the gold price.
The Lindero Mine had a quarterly gold production of 30,068 ounces of gold in Argentina.
The AISC per ounce of gold sold was $1,038 and $1,147 for the Lindero and Yaramoko mines, respectively. More details will follow.
2 - Stock Performance: Stuck in the mud.
Fortuna Silver Mines has significantly underperformed the group with a loss of 48% on a one-year basis.
Most of the recent loss is due to the San Jose mine issues and a recent drop in gold and silver prices after the Fed decided to fight rampant inflation with the first hike of 50 points in May, which will be followed by more in the next few months.
3 - The Investment Thesis
Fortuna Silver Mines: Financials and Production in 1Q 2022. The Raw Numbers
|FSM
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|4Q21
|1Q22
|Total Revenues in $ Million
|117.8
|120.5
|162.6
|198.9
|182.3
|Net Income in $ Million
|26.4
|16.2
|-0.5
|15.8
|26.1
|EBITDA $ Million
|61.8
|52.2
|51.0
|79.5
|75.0
|EPS diluted in $/share
|0.14
|0.08
|0.00
|0.04
|0.09
|Cash from operating activities in $ Million
|21.1
|29.6
|39.4
|57.1
|33.2
|Capital Expenditure in $ Million
|16.7
|19.7
|53.0
|62.06
|65.0
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million
|4.4
|9.9
|-13.6
|-5.0
|-31.8
|Total cash $ Million
|146.5
|122.8
|136.3
|107.5
|110.7
|Total debt in $ Million
|166
|166
|193.8
|157.5
|198.0
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million
|195.2
|196.1
|289.1
|
329.3
|294.6
|Silver and Gold Production
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|4Q21
|1Q22
|Silver Production in M Oz
|1,913,755
|1,892,822
|1,711,881
|1,980,243
|1,670,128
|Gold production in K Oz
|34,555
|31,048
|65,425
|76,162
|66.800
|Gold price realized $/Oz
|1,764
|1,812
|1,779
|1,801
|1,884
|Silver price realized $/Oz
|26.19
|26.85
|24.25
|23.39
|24.18
|Zinc M lbs
|11,969
|11,764
|12,436
|11,380
|10,827
|Lead M lbs
|8,181
|8,144
|8,245
|8,419
|9,134
Source: Company material
Part 1 - Gold and Silver Production Details
1 - All-In Sustaining Costs or AISC
The AISC per ounce of gold sold in 1Q22 was $1,038 for the Lindero Mine and $1,147 for the Yaramoko Mine.
The AISC per silver equivalent ounce of payable silver sold in 1Q22 was $15.32 and $17.83 for the San Jose Mine and Caylloma Mine, respectively.
Yaramoko AISC has dropped significantly sequentially, and AISC consolidated is now about $1,100 per ounce, which is acceptable.
2 - Presentation of Fortuna Gold and Silver Production in Three Charts
2.1 - Gold and silver production history
For 1Q22, Fortuna Silver Mining produced 1,670,128 ounces of silver and 66,800 ounces of gold. Production was up sequentially, as shown in the graph above.
The company sold 66,426 Au Oz and 1,610,494 Ag Oz.
2.2 - Gold and silver prices history
The gold price was $1,884, and the silver price was $24.18 per ounce.
2.3 - Zinc and Lead production history (Caylloma Mine)
Production for Lead was 9,134 Mlbs and 10,827 Mlbs for Zinc.
2.4 - Details per mine and metal produced
|Production per mine
|GOLD Oz
|SILVER Oz
|LEAD K Lbs
|
ZINC K Lbs
|Lindero Mine, Argentina
|30,068
|0
|0
|0
|Yaramoko Complex, Burkina Faso
|28,235
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose Mine, Mexico
|8,239
|1,358,189
|0
|0
|Caylloma Mine, Peru
|258
|311,939
|9,134
|10,827
|Total
|66,800
|1,670,128
|9,134
|10,827
From Fun Trading file.
2.5 - Update on the Séguéla Gold project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa
The Séguéla Project is 55% complete as of April 2022. The first gold pour is anticipated in mid-2023, with a ramp-up to nameplate capacity in 3Q23.
CEO Jorge Alberto Ganoza said in the conference call:
With respect to our key growth project Séguéla, Paul Criddle, our Chief Operating Officer for West Africa will be providing an update for you in a minute. But I can advance, construction is 48% complete as of the end of March. And as of the latest report provided to me, as of the end of April, completion is at 55%. The project remains on time and on budget for a first gold pour in mid-2023.
3 - Guidance for 2022
The guidance has not changed from the preceding quarter. Fortuna Silver forecasts consolidated silver production in a range of 6.2 Moz to 6.9 Moz and gold production between 244K ounces and 280K ounces in 2022.
Part 2 - Balance Sheet and Commentary
1 - Fortuna Silver Mines' Revenues were $182.3 million in 1Q22
Net income of $27.0 million or $0.09 per share, compared to $26.4 million or $0.14 per share reported in 1Q21.
The adjusted net income was $33.4 million compared to $27.5 million reported in 1Q21.
2 - Fortuna Silver reported a 1Q22 Free Cash loss of $31.75 million
FSM's trailing 12-month free cash flow was a loss of $40.52 million, with a loss of $31.75 million in 1Q22.
3 - Fortuna's total debt was $198 million on March 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash equivalents of $110.7 million and total debt of $206 million. Total net debt to EBITDA is 0.3x.
Part 3 - Technical Analysis (Short-Term) and Commentary
I regularly promote the general strategy in my marketplace, "The Gold And Oil Corner," to keep a core long-term position and use about 40% to trade short-term LIFO. It allows you to wait for a higher final price target for your core position between $6 and $6.75.
I suggest selling partially between $4.40 and $4.80 and waiting for a retracement between $3.20-$2.70 with possible lower support at $2.35. However, I have indicated a mid-resistance at $3.80 that could be used for a partial gain.
The issue for gold and silver is what the Fed will do starting in June. The gold price dropped significantly after the Fed hiked 50-point in early May, and we will get another 50-point hike in June, followed by many others.
Inflation is getting out of control, and the Fed will probably be more hawkish. Thus, I am not very bullish on gold in 2022. One uncertain component that could support gold is the war in Ukraine.
Watch the gold and silver prices like a hawk.
Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
