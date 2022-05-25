Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ:TSP) went public in April 2021, raising approximately $1.1 billion in an IPO that priced at $40.00 per share.

The firm is developing autonomous semi-truck technologies.

Development of autonomous vehicle operation across a wide range of edge cases and unpredictable road conditions has proven to be extremely time-consuming and fraught with cost overruns and delays.

Given these uncertainties, TSP’s high cash burn and earliest deliveries not until at least 2025, I’m on Hold for TSP over the near term.

TuSimple Overview

San Diego, California-based TuSimple was founded to create what it calls its Autonomous Freight Network in partnership with truck freight shippers to increase the efficiency of long-haul trucking operations through autonomous semi-truck technologies.

The company also plans to offer its TuSimple Capacity, providing Capacity-as-a-Service offerings to logistics markets based on a per mile shipping rate which management believes will be 'significantly lower than that of human-operated semi-trucks.'

Management is headed by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Xiaodi Hou, who has a PhD from Caltech in computational and neural systems.

The firm’s primary offerings are to include:

Proprietary L4 autonomous semi-trucks

HD digital route mapping

TuSimple Connect cloud operations oversight system

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for road haulage was an estimated $2.8 trillion in 2019 and is expected to exceed $4 trillion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing need for good transportation due to the growth of the e-commerce industry and improved technologies resulting in more reliable vehicles, better fleet management, and lower operating costs.

Also, the U.S. road haulage market breakdown by type is pictured below:

U.S. Road Haulage Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive participants by type include:

Traditional freight carriers and shippers

Other autonomous technologies

TuSimple’s Recent Financial Performance

Top line revenue by quarter has remained minimal as the firm has not commercially launched its offerings yet:

5 Quarter Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Operating losses by quarter have remained heavy as the company continues to invest heavily in system development:

5 Quarter Operating Income (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have also remained significantly negative:

5 Quarter Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

In the past 12 months, TSP’s stock price has dropped 79.9 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ fall of 7.3 percent, as the chart below indicates:

52 Week Stock Price

Valuation Metrics For TuSimple

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $1,830,000,000 Enterprise Value $651,720,000 Price / Sales 220.88 Enterprise Value / Sales 85.97 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 0.00 Operating Cash Flow [TTM] -$312,930,000 Earnings Per Share -$2.21

Commentary On TuSimple

In its last earnings call (transcript), covering Q1 2022’s results, management highlighted the firm’s ‘feature complete’ Level 4 autonomous driving system.

The company expects to commercialize its system first in the United States, so CEO Hou described some board of director changes to reflect a U.S.-centric focus.

TSP has had 10 ‘driver out’ runs so far and the company launched its collaborative mapping capability, enabling its trucks to share mapping information directly with each via its cloud system.

CEO Hou also said it has determined that its trucks will be manufactured by Navistar in its Cobito Mexico facility.

As to its financial results, revenue remains minimal and operating costs are high, with $78 million spent on R&D alone and another $32 million on Selling, G&A expenses.

The firm finished Q1 2022 with reservations for nearly 7,500 trucks and with cash on hand of $1.25 billion.

Looking ahead, the company may face continued supply chain challenges, although its focus on the U.S. market and near-shore manufacturing in Mexico may reduce these challenges when TSP enters production.

Subsequent to the Q1 financial results call, the company held its first ‘investor day’, allowing investors to experience its system in person.

While the stock rose markedly following the investor day, it has since fallen back to its previous level of around $7.50.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is continued delays in the rollout of its commercial-ready system.

While certain analysts evinced optimism, the firm’s delays mean the stock is a very high-risk proposition in the immediate future.

Autonomous vehicle operation across a wide range of edge cases and road conditions has proven to be extremely time-consuming and fraught with cost overruns and delays.

Given these uncertainties, TSP’s high cash burn and earliest deliveries not until at least 2025, I’m on Hold for TSP over the near term.