4 Mega Yields On Sale Today

Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy’s weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

There are so many opportunities today, it’s hard to pick which ones to discuss. We’re getting great opportunities for risk-adjusted returns. I’ll give you a few picks.

Dynex Capital (DX) rocked Q1 2022. Outstanding results. The weakness in the sector has shares of DX trading at an attractive valuation again:

By our estimate, shares are trading about 92% of book value. That’s based on an estimate of $17.70 or book value as of 5/20/2022.

The most unique thing about DX isn’t the monthly dividend. It’s management’s emphasis on protecting shareholder’s capital. They refused to overextend and kept their risk profile lower than peers. Thanks to that emphasis on defense, they’ve absolutely destroyed their peers. If I was picking one agency mortgage REIT to be tied to, it would be DX. Why? Because the most important part of investing is dodging losses. In Q1 2022 they did it by shorting billions of 10-year Treasury futures contracts. The dividend yield is 9.6%. It might seem a bit scary that the payout ratio is so high, but that may just be the way analysts are trying to model for higher rates. On the Q1 2022 earnings call management already addressed their plan to maintain core EPS against elevated short-term rates.

Time for another pick? How about New Residential (NRZ)?

We’re estimating a .81 price-to-book ratio. That’s exceptionally low for NRZ and they’ve done a great job managing against higher rates using their huge portfolio of MSRs (mortgage servicing rights). The dividend yield is “only” 9.33%, but the REIT is still positioned well to generate income in this environment. Both Dynex Capital and New Residential thoroughly outperformed peers over the last several years due to great decisions from management. Better management has been a key factor helping some mortgage REITs to beat others.

Let’s move onto the BDCs.

How about Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC)?

We were bullish on ARCC before, but dropped to a neutral rating right before the Q1 2022 earnings and took our gains at $22.37. Since then, ARCC got slapped around. Share prices are lower by about 17.5%. That’s a big drop and it brings ARCC back into the attractive range:

When we sold ARCC we took some heat for focusing on trading rather than holding it for the yield. The share price fell by slightly over 2 years' worth of dividends in just over one month. The decision to lock in those gains turned out great. Now that prices are lower, it’s a great opportunity for investors to go in again. What’s the difference? $3.90 of share price. That’s the difference. It’s the same BDC, but now investors get a much better price.

How about a preferred share?

I present to you NRZ-D (NRZ.PD). Yes, I’ve told readers about it before. But most of you don’t catch every article I write. NRZ-D offers investors an outstanding investment. Shares are trading nearly 10% below call value, providing significant upside. They offer a stripped yield of 7.81%, which isn’t bad at all. But when the call protection runs out on 11/15/2026 they will switch over using a 6.223% spread plus the 5-year Treasury rate. If they were using that spread and the 5-year Treasury rate today, the stripped yield would be 10.02%. That’s a monster yield. If Treasury yields remain at current levels, it will be hard for NRZ to come up with a reason not to call NRZ-D. If NRZ calls the shares, the yield to call was 10.2%. That’s even higher than the 10.02% yield we would see from the spread today.

Investors who don’t like NRZ-D must not like dividends. Clearly, we like NRZ-D. It’s my largest preferred share position with a weight greater than 7%:

The risk/reward profile here is great. Even if interest rates fall significantly, the 6.223% spread plus the 5-year Treasury rate would still result in a compelling yield for a low-yield environment. If they stay near current levels and you don’t like the idea of a 10% yield, that’s on you. This share is a great pick regardless of what happens in the interest rate environment.

The rest of the charts in this article may be self-explanatory to some investors. However, if you’d like to know more about them you’re encouraged to see our notes for the series.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Residential Agency Residential Hybrid Residential Originator and Servicer Commercial BDC AGNC CIM PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC NRZ GPMT TSLX DX NYMT WMC NEWT ORC MFA RC ARCC ARR MITT GAIN CHMI GBDC TWO SLRC IVR ORCC AAIC TCPC EARN PFLT OCSL AINV FSK PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Note: The chart for our public articles uses the book value per share from the latest earnings release. Current estimated book value per share is used in reaching our targets and trading decisions. It is available in our service, but those estimates are not included in the charts below.

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

BDC Charts

Preferred Share Charts

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts

BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)

S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts

Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon

FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts

NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Second Batch:

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

Prices are inefficient. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

The REIT Forum

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Ratings: