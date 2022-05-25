industryview/iStock via Getty Images

Ultrapar is a Brazilian fuel distribution and storage business. Operating under the Ipiranga brand name, Ultrapar is one of three companies with dominant fuel distribution networks in Brazil. With more than 7,000 service stations, Ipiranga holds an approximate 19% market share in Brazilian vehicle fuel distribution and also operates a related convenience store business under the AmPm brand.

Ultrapar also operates one of Brazil’s largest Liquefied Petroleum Gas (“LPG”) distribution businesses as well as one of Brazil’s largest bulk liquids storage terminal networks. The Brazilian equity market has, in recent years been a relatively poor performer, particularly as measured in U.S. dollars. Ultrapar is one example of a relatively high-quality Brazilian business that is currently available at valuation levels we haven’t seen in some time.

Additionally, like many businesses in Brazil, the fuel distribution business has a few country-specific complexities. In the main, we would say that the overall direction of policy in Brazil has made operating the business more straightforward and the separation of several businesses in the energy storage and distribution arena from state-controlled Petrobras is gradually allowing the industry to operate in a more traditional arms-length manner.

Further, as it relates to Ultrapar specifically, in recent years, it is generally accepted that Ipiranga has been the least well operated of the big three fuel distributors. This is most glaringly evidenced by routinely inferior fuel distribution margins.

Ultrapar also spent years making ill-advised acquisitions in an attempt to diversify, a process which is currently being put into reverse. The disposition of several large but noncore businesses has led to a substantial cash inflow recently, putting Ultrapar on excellent footing to make operational improvements and, potentially, to make strategic additions to its business.

This strategy will be executed by a new CEO, to whom Ultrapar’s controlling family has made a considerable financial commitment. We have high-regard for the new CEO, having familiarity with him from his previous career at Cosan S.A., another one of Brazil’s big three fuel distributors.

In summary, we think that there is a lot of room for operational improvement as well as general valuation upside at Ultrapar.

