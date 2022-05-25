Scorpio Tankers Has Smooth Sailing Ahead

rgaydos/E+ via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to oil tanker company Scorpio Tankers (STNG). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stocks with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals then sorted that list by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 4/27 the stock gained 28.99%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years. Scorpio Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Monaco. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

72.09+ Weighted Alpha

35.51% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages

12 new highs and up 42.76% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 72.09%

Technical support level at 29.67

Recently traded at 30.46 with a 50-day moving average of 23.39

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $1.83 billion

Revenue expected to grow 65.20

Earnings estimated to increase 184.40

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 4 strong buy, 10 buy, 1 hold opinion on the stock

The consensus price target is 31.38 with a high target of 44.00

The individual investors on Motley Fool voted 38 to 4 that the stock will beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 3 to 0 for the same result

13,480 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Energy

Industry

Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation

Ranked Overall

852 out of 4399

Ranked in Sector

79 out of 244

Ranked in Industry

5 out of 60

Quant ratings beat the market »

Dividend Grades