Scorpio Tankers Has Smooth Sailing Ahead

May 24, 2022 11:31 PM ETSTNG
Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
65.85K Followers

Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 12 new highs and up 42.76% in the last month.
  • Consensus price target 31.38 with a high of 44.00.

Aerial View of Crude Oil Tanker and Storage Tanks

rgaydos/E+ via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to oil tanker company Scorpio Tankers (STNG). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stocks with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals then sorted that list by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 4/27 the stock gained 28.99%.

STNG Scorpio Tankers

STNG price vs daily moving averages

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years. Scorpio Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Monaco. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals
  • 72.09+ Weighted Alpha
  • 35.51% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages
  • 12 new highs and up 42.76% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 72.09%
  • Technical support level at 29.67
  • Recently traded at 30.46 with a 50-day moving average of 23.39

Fundamental Factors:

  • Market Cap $1.83 billion
  • Revenue expected to grow 65.20
  • Earnings estimated to increase 184.40

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts issued 4 strong buy, 10 buy, 1 hold opinion on the stock
  • The consensus price target is 31.38 with a high target of 44.00
  • The individual investors on Motley Fool voted 38 to 4 that the stock will beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 3 to 0 for the same result
  • 13,480 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Buy 4.00
Wall Street Strong Buy 4.50
Quant Hold 3.49

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation D B A-
Growth A- C+ C-
Profitability F F F
Momentum A D D-
Revisions A+ D- D

Quant Ranking

Sector

Energy

Industry

Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation

Ranked Overall

852 out of 4399

Ranked in Sector

79 out of 244

Ranked in Industry

5 out of 60

Quant ratings beat the market »

Dividend Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Safety C D+ D
Growth D- D- F
Yield C- B- D+
Consistency C- C- D

This article was written by

Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
65.85K Followers
Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in STNG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.