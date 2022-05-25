MARHARYTA MARKO/iStock via Getty Images

When Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) went public in November of last year, I thought it was an interesting cloud storage play, yet one with huge margin (promises) to deliver upon.

The promise of Backblaze is that data can easily be stored, used, and protected, being the mission of the business. With data rapidly becoming the most important asset to many businesses and customers, Backblaze is there to help customers with all aspects of data.

IPO Thesis

Backblaze offers a storage cloud platform on which customers can store the data in a safe and secure manner, while data can easily be retrieved (from anywhere and from any devices), reducing a great deal of the complexity and frustration of storing data. The company has attracted half a million customers to its platform and only took a few millions of outside equity heading into the public offering.

The company went public at $16 per share, right at the middle of the preliminary offering range, with just over 6 million shares being sold resulting in gross proceeds of around a hundred million. With just over 29 million shares outstanding, the company was valued at $470 million at the offer price, or $370 million if we factor in the pro forma net cash position.

The company generated $41 million in sales in 2019 on which an operating profit of a million was reported, not a big profit, but at least no big losses contrary to many IPO names these days. Sales rose 32% in 2020 to $54 million, as operating losses were reported at nearly $4 million for the year.

Sales were up 24% to $31.5 million in the first half of 2020, running at a run rate of $63 million. The trouble is that operating losses increased to $6.5 million in the first half of the year, trending at $13 million, as slower growth and higher losses were concerning trends. While the company guided for a solid $17 million third quarter revenue contribution, the EBITDA guidance of just around half a million was very weak, considering that this metric came in at $3.6 million in the first half of the year.

Trading around 5 times annualized sales, the valuation looked reasonable given the environment which we are in, but the deleveraging and slower growth were a real cause for concern, certainly as shares rose to $22 on their first days of trading. The slower growth and margin profile was a risk, certainly as the company is up against formidable and well-capitalized competitors, leaving me uninterested to get involved.

What Happened?

After shares hit an intermediate high around $36 in the weeks following the offering, shares have been on a violent and precipitous downwards trajectory, now trading around their lows of $5 per share.

In December, the company posted third quarter results in line with expectations as sales rose 25% to $17.3 million, with business cloud solutions up 59% to $6.0 million as computer backup revenues were up just 13% to $11.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $0.8 million as GAAP losses came in at $6.0 million.

In February, shares fell to $10 per share even as fourth quarter sales rose 28% to $18.7 million, as the reason for that was a negative EBITDA number of $1.3 million and GAAP losses totaling $9.6 million. The 2022 guidance furthermore was quite underwhelming with revenues seen between $83 and $86 million, suggesting 25% revenue growth, yet EBITDA margins were seen anywhere between 14 and 18% of sales, suggesting further deleveraging on the bottom line.

In May, first quarter sales rose 27% to $19.5 million with EBITDA losses posted at $3.0 million as the company maintained the full-year guidance, as we should expect more of the same for the remainder of the year.

What Now?

With just over 30 million shares trading at $5 and change, the market value of the firm has shrunken to just over $150 million, and that is even if we include a $99 million net cash position, revealing a dismal operating asset valuation.

Hence, this is a highly speculative position as the company is essentially valued at $50 million on an operating asset basis, while sales trend around $80 million per annum here. Of course, these are tiny valuations, yet the company is losing quite a bit of money.

After all, net losses came in at $12 million and change in the first quarter, running at $50 million a year. Of course, part of these losses are non-cash, in the form of stock-based compensation, as cash holdings provide quite some time to fix the situation, but they increase the operating asset valuation at the same time.

Hence, right now, I think this might be a very speculative takeover play here, with operating assets trading at just over 0.5 times sales, as perhaps larger players could better integrate these businesses or acquire a bunch of customers with lower acquisition costs.

The reality is that the fundamental story is quite uninvestable here, given the huge losses posted right now, as the question is if management will take decisive action to reduce these losses, by reducing some marketing ¨investments¨ to front-load growth later this year or in 2023. While these actions, including potential M&A, are all speculation, I still feel that while a small speculative position might be warranted on the hopes of such an outcome looks perhaps viable, the reality is that I do not consider shares to be fairly valued here as the fundamentals are still horrible.