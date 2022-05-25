HeliRy/E+ via Getty Images

Last year, I advised investors to consider an investment in Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA), a Greece-based containership company commanding a small fleet of fairly old intermediate and feeder vessels with a weighted average age of 17.0 years.

Over the past couple of quarters, Euroseas has been working on expanding its fleet by a mixture of newbuild orders and second hand vessel purchases:

Company Press Release

On Monday, the company reported Q1 results largely in line with expectations and surprisingly announced its first dividend payment after almost a decade. In addition, the board of directors approved a $20 million share repurchase program:

(...) Our charter coverage provides earnings visibility well into 2024. Despite that, our stock trades at levels that do not reflect the mere value of our contracted earnings let alone the net asset value of the company, thus, representing one of the most attractive investment opportunities for us. In that spirit, our Board of Directors has authorized a $20 million stock repurchase program which management may use at its discretion. Our Board believes that our increased profitability and earnings visibility should be used to restore our dividend policy which had run continuously from 2005 until 2013 and had been paused during the tough last decade. Our Board decided to use a small part of our contracted earnings which will not alter our growth philosophy to reward our shareholders and declared a common stock dividend of $0.50 per share.

At Tuesday's closing price the annualized dividend yield calculates to a respectable 6.6% while the repurchase program has the potential to lower the company's outstanding shares by almost 10%.

After the most recent expansion of the company's newbuild program, market participants clearly weren't expecting meaningful near-term capital returns which resulted in Euroseas' shares outperforming peers Danaos Corporation (DAC) and Global Ship Lease (GSL) by a wide margin on Tuesday.

But even after yesterday's rally, the company is still trading at a more than 50% discount to stated net asset value ("NAV"):

We estimate that our vessels are worth more than $520 million, inclusive for the appreciation of the value of the newbuilding contracts and adjusted for the negative value of certain of our charters. Thus, on a market value basis, we can calculate the net asset value of our fleet to be around $470 million, or around $64 per share.

That said, most of Euroseas' peers are trading at similar or even larger discounts as market participants prepare for a normalization of boxship charter rates in the not-too-distant future.

But most containership lessors have already locked-in sizeable future earnings through long-term charter contracts and Euroseas is no exception:

Company Presentation

As of this point, the company has already contracted aggregate EBITDA of $340 million from Q2/2022 until the end of 2024 with plenty of days still available for 2023 and particularly 2024.

Last week, Euroseas managed to secure lucrative long-term charters for its first two newbuilds scheduled for delivery in March and June 2023, respectively.

Over the period of the charters, the two vessels are expected to contribute in excess of $85m of EBITDA fully repaying our cost to build them in just about 3 years. After these charters, our charter coverage for 2023 increases to about 76% and for 2024 to almost 55%.

Given the strong contract coverage, the reinstated dividend appears to be safe at least until the end of 2024. In fact, Euroseas could easily afford a higher payout ratio but management is looking to balance growth ambitions and shareholder rewards at this point.

With charter rates still sitting near all-time highs, the short- and medium-term outlook remains strong.

Bottom Line

Euroseas finally decided to join peers by reinstating its dividend and even authorizing a buyback program.

Under my base scenario of a strong containership charter market extending well into 2023, the company's net asset value per share could exceed $80 twelve months from now.

Given the positive short- and medium term outlook, speculative investors looking for exposure to the still red hot boxship market should consider opening a position in Euroseas' shares.

Please remember, shipping stocks are not for the faint of heart due to their cyclical nature and often outsized volatility. At some point, things will start to normalize and boxship charter rates come back to earth. But until then, the industry is likely to report a number of decent quarters, thus providing strong support to equity valuations.

Get long Euroseas due to discounted valuation, respectable dividend yield and the industry's strong short- and medium-term outlook.