Investment Thesis: While Air Canada faces significant pressures in terms of rising costs - the recovery in air passenger revenue has been impressive. Moreover, Air Canada continues to meet its targets of upgrading its fleet to more fuel-efficient aircraft. This could mean a significant possibility of renewed upside over the longer term if the current trajectory continues.

In a previous article back in April, I made the argument that Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) could be set to see downside in the short to medium-term, as a result of lower revenue per passenger mile as compared to 2020 along with potentially higher costs of operating cargo services across the Pacific region could derail the company's recovery in the short to medium-term.

While the stock is down by just over 5% since my last article, we can see more generally that Air Canada has been seeing support around the $20 level.

The purpose of this article is to determine the degree to which Air Canada might continue to come under pressure going forward - particularly in light of the most recent quarterly results.

Recent Performance

While I had previously pointed out the risk that cargo revenue might come under pressure going forward - this is not as much of a concern as previously given that we have seen a strong recovery in passenger revenue per mile along with passenger load factor:

Air Canada: First Quarter 2022, Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Condition

With that being said, Air Canada has seen a significant rise in operating expenses as a result of both a rise in fuel costs as well as higher costs associated with servicing a greater passenger load.

From this standpoint, we can see a decrease in both cash to total current liabilities as well as cash to long-term debt on the company's balance sheet:

Dec 2021 Mar 2022 Cash and cash equivalents 4248 3146 Total current liabilities 6924 8013 Long-term debt and lease liabilities 15511 15126 Cash to total current liabilities ratio 61.35% 39.26% Cash to long-term debt ratio 27.39% 20.80%

Source: Figures sourced from Air Canada First Quarter 2022 Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes. Ratios calculated by author.

As a result, we can expect to see the company contend with higher expenses going forward which will affect the degree to which Air Canada will see earnings return to profitability in the short to medium-term.

Looking Forward

While we have seen cash reserves decline as a result of rising expenses - the airline industry is inherently capital-intensive with a high degree of cash outflow. From this standpoint, should we continue to see a rise in revenue passenger miles, then investors may well decide to overlook the effects of higher expenses in the short to medium-term and invest on the basis of future earnings growth.

Moreover, while Air Canada has significant committed expenditures this year - total projected expenditures are expected to remain stable through to 2026.

Air Canada: First Quarter 2022 Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Additionally, it is also possible that investors will tolerate lower cash levels in the medium term for as long as Air Canada can demonstrate that investment is being made in significant initiatives such as upgrading of fleet.

In the last quarter, Air Canada added 3 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 1 Airbus A220-300 aircraft to their fleet across the narrow-body segment, while adding 6 Boeing 777-300ER and 3 Airbus A330-300 aircraft across the wide-body segment. In addition, the company also increased its order of the Airbus A321XLR from 4 to 30.

From this standpoint, as Air Canada continues to upgrade its fleet to more fuel-efficient aircraft while continuing to see a significant recovery in air passenger ticketing revenue despite rising costs - I am cautiously optimistic that the stock could see a rebound in upside from here should Air Canada continue to show significant revenue growth while continuing to invest in upgrading its fleet.

Conclusion

To conclude, while I had previously cautioned that Air Canada could see downside as a result of inflation and potential pressure on the cargo segment - air passenger revenue has recovered significantly. Moreover, the company continues to invest in upgrading its fleet to more fuel-efficient models in spite of higher expenses.

Should this trajectory continue, then renewed upside is a significant possibility.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in this article.