Introduction

Long-time followers and readers may remember I was getting bullish on OCI (OTC:OCINF) a few years ago as the company was one of my favorite turnaround stories. It had just completed a sizeable investment in expanding its operations and the debt level was high but I was arguing a higher EBITDA would keep the debt ratio under control while I was also anticipating the free cash flow would help to reduce the net debt. This has now happened and OCI is now rated investment grade again by all three major rating agencies.

The COVID pandemic made the situation a little bit tricky but OCI survived the test and is now printing cash – thanks to the very high fertilizer prices as revenue and EBITDA in Q1 doubled compared to the first quarter of last year.

OCI has its primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam where it’s trading with OCI as its ticker symbol. As the average daily volume on the Amsterdam listing exceeds half a million shares, it is by far the most liquid venue to trade in the company’s shares (and options).

Q1 was phenomenal, but Q2 will be even better

Although OCI sold less fertilizer (the total amount of fertilizer products sold fell by 11%, mainly due to an inventory level build-up ahead of the spring season), it saw a sharp uptick in the volumes traded for third parties.

But the commodity prices were the saving grace for OCI. The ammonia prices more than tripled compared to a year ago while virtually any other commodity produced by OCI (except methanol) saw their prices at least double as well. And although the melamine price was up by a factor of 2.49, OCI did curtail the production at its European plant due to the high natural gas prices which more than quintupled.

Despite the lower volumes of own products sold, the revenue more than doubled to just over $2.3B resulting in a gross profit of $864M, which is more than 150% higher than in the first quarter of last year. There were some slightly higher operating expenses as the SG&A expenses increased but this had barely any impact on the reported results. The pre-tax income almost quadrupled to almost $840M while the net income jumped to $699M.

Of that $699M, about $410M was attributable to the shareholders of OCI (the remainder of almost $290M was attributable to minority interests). This means the Q1 EPS was approximately $1.95 which translates into roughly 1.85 EUR per share, so on an annualized basis, the EPS is getting close to 7.50 EUR per share.

My original thesis was cash flow centered. I argued the stronger cash flows would immediately contribute towards reducing the net debt and of course I was expecting to see a very strong conversion of earnings into free cash flow in the first quarter of the year.

Let’s start with the reported operating cash flow, which came in at $726M. This includes an investment of almost $200M in the working capital position. We should however also deduct an additional $83M to adjust for the differences in taxes paid and taxes due while I will make an additional adjustment for the differences between interest paid and interest owed, which reduces the operating cash flow by an additional $25M. So on an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow is approximately $820M.

The financial cash flows also show a lease payment of $8M and a dividend paid to non-controlling interests of $67M. However, to be fair, I will deduct the entire income of $290M attributable to non-controlling interests as there is a difference between what’s ‘owed’ to those minority shareholders and what has actually been paid as a dividend. When all the dust has settled, the adjusted operating cash flow was $520M.

My main argument in the pre-COVID era was that once the new plants were completed, the capex levels would drop to almost zero. That scenario has now fully come through and in Q1 the total amount of depreciation expenses were almost $150M while the capex dropped to just the maintenance capex of just over $50M. This means the free cash flow attributable to the shareholders of OCI was approximately $470M or $2.23/share (or roughly 2.10 EUR per share). Not bad for just one quarter.

Needless to say the first quarter of 2022 was absolutely amazing but OCI doesn’t think the current tailwind will suddenly disappear. The short-term outlook is exceptionally strong as OCI expects its Q2 performance to be better than the Q1 result (both in terms of EBITDA as well as reported free cash flow) while it says it expects the positive market outlook to continue until at least 2024 thanks to the combination of low global grain stocks, favorable farm economics and of course, the geopolitical events in Eastern Europe which may have a major impact on food supply while the import ban for Russian and Belarussian fertilizer will likely keep the fertilizer prices elsewhere high.

Suddenly the net debt is evaporating extremely fast, paving the way for dividends

Thanks to the incoming free cash flow, the net debt is decreasing very fast and the next image provides an excellent overview of the evolution of the net debt as well as the debt ratio. Keep in mind the debt ratio (net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA) is based on the LTM EBITDA. This LTM EBITDA will continue to increase in the next few quarters so the debt ratio should actually continue to improve as the net debt will decrease thanks to the strong cash flows while the EBITDA will continue to increase.

OCI has announced a dividend of 1.45 EUR per share based on the H2 2021 results but has guided for a much higher dividend after the first semester of this year. Considering the company is guiding for a better result in Q2 than in Q1, I think it’s not unreasonable to expect an EPS of around 4 EUR per share for the first half of the current financial year.

The company recently updated its capital returns policy. The dividend will consist of a minimum dividend of $400M per year (approximately $1.90 per share) while OCI will also increase those dividends with a variable component, based on the actual financial performance. As OCI is definitely in a bullish cycle right now we should definitely be able to expect a substantial dividend after H1 as the base dividend will only require about 0.90 EUR of the likely 4.00+ EUR EPS generated in H1 2022.

Investment thesis

We are now about three years after my last article on OCI, and the investment thesis is now finally playing out, thanks to the strengthening fertilizer prices which accelerate the debt reduction and EBITDA increase. Without the exceptional strength we are currently seeing on the fertilizer market, OCI would still have been able to achieve its goals, but it’s going so much faster right now.

OCI is currently immensely benefiting from the tailwinds in the fertilizer industry and as the company expects these tailwinds to continue into 2024, the company may actually have a net cash position (even after taking the generous dividends into account) before the down-cycle starts.

I currently no longer have a position in OCI but I have considered writing some out of the money put options again.