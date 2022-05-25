May 23rd Planted Progress Report

May 25, 2022 12:27 AM ETDBA, RJA, JJA, GRU, TAGS, JJGTF, JJG, JJATF, MOO, VEGI, FTAG, YUMY, PBJ, CORN, SOYB, WEAT, BAL, BALTF, JJSSF, SGG, CANE, SGGFF
The Angry Bear profile picture
The Angry Bear
417 Followers

Summary

  • The market was expecting planted soy to be at 48-50% planted and corn to come in around 68-70%.
  • Surprisingly, the commodities markets are somewhat tame, given that the envelope to plant and have a successful crop harvest prior to the first freeze is coming to a close shortly.
  • This was a big week, and in the next few weeks leading up to the Juneteenth holiday will be even more instrumental in forecasting grain futures through September.

Soybean pods on the plantation at sunset. Agricultural photography.

paulobaqueta/iStock via Getty Images

By Michael Smith

Planters have been running all out over the last few weeks as the envelope to get spring-planted before summer heat and drought sets in even further. We will start with what the market was expecting yesterday and the results of the USDA Planting Progress Report as of yesterday.

Discussed at length on yesterday’s Go Farm Yourself spaces meeting via Ag Twitter, the hosts, commodity traders, and the listeners, mostly agriculture producers, farmers, yours truly, and folks in the ag retail space, grain elevators, truckers, custom work contractors, spoke commodities and general ag goings-on this week. The market was expecting planted soy to be at 48-50% planted and corn to come in around 68-70%. Wheat for the winter crop for good and excellent condition around 28% of total crop. Sugar beets or cotton were not discussed on that call, but the weather and drought have been battering both of those crops as the rains up north and severe drought continue, but hopefully with some relief on the way this week.

The survey reports were on par with expections, more or less. Per the USDA:

  • Corn – 72% planted, up from 49%
  • Soy – 50% planted, up from 30%
  • Wheat (winter) headed 63% at a 28% good or excellent condition
  • Spring wheat – 49% planted, up from 39%
  • Sugar beets – 50% planted, up from 37%

The survey data shows it has been a very busy week, but we are still below averages, seemingly everywhere. Surprisingly, the commodities markets are somewhat tame, given that the envelope to plant and have a successful crop harvest prior to the first freeze is coming to a close shortly.

Grains survey data

This was a big week, and in the next few weeks leading up to the Juneteenth holiday will be even more instrumental in forecasting grain futures through September. The current expectation is higher but steady. We’ve got good emergence happening, and in the south, we are preparing to start harvest. Some have already begun hay and some grain harvest in Texas. The next three weeks should present relatively close to 2021 experience as far as total planted. One thing I will add is that winter wheat down some 20% is going to make bread more expensive this year.

On a side note, one of the topics of conversation that came up during the Twitter spaces meeting was corn you can eat. Most corn grown is silage corn. I wouldn’t eat that. Sweet yellow corn is the variety you buy at the store. It is grown in limited quantities and some farmers like to put in a few rows for personal and community consumption. You might start seeing signs on the highways and byways showing you where to turn off to go harvest from the fields.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

The Angry Bear profile picture
The Angry Bear
417 Followers
In 2010 24/7 Wall St. named Angry Bear among the top twenty independent financial blogs on the net. Quote: "The Angry Bear www.angrybearblog.com. Half a dozen professionals, including a tax law expert, a historian, PhDs in economics, business consultants and financial professionals provide perspectives on the financial world. Despite their expansive coverage of economic issues, their articles are as deep as their coverage is extensive. Topics include world trade, industrial production, U.S. Government programs, and major regulatory issues." 2010 FINS from The Wall Street Journal named Linda Beale's Ataxingmatter in The Top Five Tax Accounting blogs to read for 2009-2010. Our current economists are Mike Kimel, Spencer England, Robert Waldmann, and Rebecca Wilder. Linda Beale is an expert in tax law and matters related to taxes. Ken Houghton has expertise in finance. Bruce Webb has added his expertise in particular on Social Security. Daniel Becker brings a small business perspective to his writing. Daniel Crawford: aka Rdan and Angry Bear blog Bios in alphabetical order: Linda Beale: I am a law professor at Wayne State University Law School who teaches various courses in the area of federal income tax, such as introduction to federal income tax, corporate taxation, partnership taxation, international taxation and perhaps in the future a course in statutory interpretation focussed on tax. Daniel Becker: I have two businesses: a practice in the health care field and a retail business of flowers and plants. I have served as an officer of 2 non-profits and my state society. I have testified before my state legislature. I have personally won in my state supreme court. Ken Houghton: A principle in his own company and former economist for several major financial companies. Spencer England: Before I started my own consulting business I was an economist for the CIA for 10 years and worked for a couple of Boston investment management firms as their in house economist, investment strategist for some 12 years. My original field of study was international economics and international finance. I celebrated the 20th anniversary of publishing SEER -- my equity strategy product. I model the S&P industries and advise portfolio managers on how to structure their portfolios by recommending industry weights. Mike Kimel: Formerly an economist for a Fortune 500 company and now an economist for a private corporation and author of Presimetrics blog and the book Presimetrics: How Democratic and Republican Administrations Measure Up on the Issues We Care About to be published August 2010. The book can be pre-ordered. RobertWaldmann: I have a PhD in economics (Harvard 1989) and teach economics at the University of Rome "Tor Vergata". Oddly, I don't blog much at my own site rjwaldmann about economics or Italy. As an economist (roughly) I am interested in behavioral economics, growth, and the economics of inequality. Actually much of my current research, such as it is, is really in econometric methodology and statistics. I was very unorthodox in the 80s, but the orthodoxy is much less rigid now. Bruce Webb: is a current member of the National Academy of Social Insurance (NASI). I am by training a historian who then has spent my working career in information retrieval and land use regulation. My interest in Social Security arose when I noticed in passing that the dates related to 'crisis' were moving but that nobody seemed to be noticing that and still less asking the key questions 'why?' and 'can this go on?' Rebecca Wilder: After receiving my Doctorate in Economics, I was an assistant professor for two years. However, I realized that teaching just wasn't for me and took a job in private sector. Now, I am an Economist in the financial industry. As an economist in finance, I analyze data, write commentary, and offer economic insight to traders, chiefs of staff...
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.