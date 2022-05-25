Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) was one of a number of stocks that fell Tuesday after Snap Inc. (SNAP) cut its guidance. On Monday, SNAP put out an SEC filing that said it would not meet its Q2 guidance. For reference, the guidance was for revenue to grow 20%-25%, and for adjusted EBITDA to be between $0 and $50 million.

So here we’ve got Snapchat forecasting no profit and then later saying it won’t be able to meet extremely low expectations. Certainly not a good look.

However, it’s not clear as of today whether this is a Snap problem or a digital advertising problem. Snap is well known for its long track record of not being profitable, and for delivering outlandish guidance. The night Snap’s guidance was withdrawn, many took to Twitter (TWTR) with images of news articles reporting the company’s “multiple years of 50% plus sales growth” forecast.

seems legit (Bloomberg)

It’s pretty clear that SNAP has a long history of over-promising. Nevertheless, conservative-leaning companies like Meta, Alphabet (GOOG) and even Apple (AAPL) fell in tandem with SNAP after hours.

While Meta did not suffer the 30% after-hours crash that Snap itself did, it got hit pretty hard. As of this writing, it was down 7.1% after hours. That’s a substantial selloff. The question investors need to ask themselves is:

“Why?”

Meta has never been known to issue outrageous guidance. CFO David Wehner is so conservative in his estimates, in fact, that he has been dubbed the Chicken Little of Silicon Valley. This isn’t the kind of company that’s going to tell you it will CAGR at 50% for the rest of eternity. In the most recent quarter, its revenue growth was 7%, and it guided for 3% to 11% in the quarter before that. In other words, it beat the low end of its guidance.

So, most likely, whatever macro headwinds Snapchat is talking about are already priced into Meta’s stock. Nevertheless, FB is falling. This looks like a buying opportunity. In this article I explain why I’m accumulating a small position in FB, while waiting for more clarity on Q2 before really buying shares in massive quantities.

Competitive Landscape

To understand why Meta is unlikely to be hit as hard as Snap by this year's economic headwinds, we need to look at the company’s competitive position.

I have covered Meta’s overall competitive position relative to large and small competitors in past articles. For a comprehensive overview of Meta’s competitive position, you can check out this in-depth analysis. In this article I will focus exclusively on Meta’s competitive position relative to other social media companies rather than the ad-tech industry as a whole.

Meta Platforms is the biggest social media company by market cap. It is currently valued at $490 billion. Its closest competitors are:

ByteDance - not publicly traded, estimated at $353 billion based on venture investments.

Twitter - $66 billion.

Snap - $21 billion.

Pinterest (PINS) - $11.5 billion.

Not only is Meta the biggest social media company by market cap, but it is also the biggest by revenue. Meta is second only to Alphabet in online advertising market share. The other social media firms are also advertising companies, and they don’t even crack the top five. It follows from this that Meta’s market share exceeds all of theirs’.

Will Meta maintain its lead over the competition?

There are currently no signs that Snap, Twitter, or Pinterest will ever catch up with Meta. Twitter lost money in its most recent fiscal year, Pinterest has a niche (rather than mass) audience, and Snap has few older users. Meta is the only platform that is reaching all demographics: young and old, male and female, etc. So, it is the only true “mass market” social media platform.

One company that could compete with Meta is ByteDance, the company that develops TikTok.

TikTok has one billion users, making it the closest to Meta out of all its competitors. TikTok is catching up with Instagram in total user counts. However, it is far behind the three billion users worldwide that Meta as a whole claims.

Revenue Implications of Meta’s Competitive Position

Meta’s strong competitive position in social media means that it is unlikely to be hit as hard as Snap was by economic tailwinds. Snap is a niche product used mainly by teens. Teens are primarily a consumer discretionary market; most don’t buy groceries, gasoline, or pay for utilities. The kind of spending that teens are responsible for tends to dry up during recessions.

Adults, on the other hand, are still responsible for buying groceries and maintaining their homes, even when the economy goes through a downturn. So, Meta’s advertisers are unlikely to be hit as hard as Snap’s on average. Because Meta’s advertisers include companies selling to adults, some of them will inevitably be consumer staples, which should do OK if we enter a recession.

Conservative Guidance

Another reason to think that Meta won’t suffer Snap’s fate is the fact that it has historically issued conservative guidance. Meta CFO David Wehner has always tried to avoid high expectations. For the most recent quarter, he guided for 3% to 11% revenue growth, and actual results came in at 7%--right in the middle.

Speaking of future growth:

It is well known that Meta’s revenue has taken a hit this year. The company warned of this long before Snap’s bombshell broke. Therefore, the odds of Meta missing its guidance are much lower than the odds of Snap doing the same.

Also, Meta’s revenue is being held back by a well-known factor:

Apple’s app tracking transparency changes.

Last year, Apple changed its privacy rules, making it so that Meta can no longer track user data on IOS. Today, Meta has to ask users permission before it can show them re-targeted or geo-targeted ads. That’s hurting conversions. However, starting in Q3, Meta will “lap” quarters in which Apple’s changes were already in effect. In other words, it will be comparing itself to prior year quarters in which Apple’s revenue smackdown was already reducing growth. So, year-over-year revenue growth rates from that point onward could be much higher than last quarter’s 7%.

According to Seeking Alpha Quant, Meta’s five-year CAGR revenue growth rate is 31%. If, in the third quarter, FB can achieve just two thirds that growth rate (20%) and remain at that level for the next five years, then revenue would hit $298 billion in five years. If total costs (COGS and operating cost combined) grew at 20% CAGR, they’d hit $188 billion. That would leave us with $110 billion in EBIT in the 12-month period ended five years from now. Take Meta’s 17% tax rate off that and we’re left with $91.3 million in net income (we don’t need to factor in interest because Meta has no debt). FB’s TTM net income was $37.3 billion. So, we’ve got a 19% CAGR growth rate in earnings, assuming that revenue and costs grow in tandem at 20%. What’s more, Meta could easily boost its growth with buybacks. The company has $14.8 billion in cash on the balance sheet, $43 billion if you include liquid investments. Throw all of that into a buyback program and Meta can take almost 10% of its shares off the market. That would push earnings growth way above 19%.

In light of all this, Meta’s valuation looks absurdly cheap. Today FB trades at 14.8 times earnings, 4.5 times sales, and 8.9 times cash flow. If earnings grow in line with the above model, and the stock price doesn’t increase, then we’ll see the earnings multiple come down to 5.39! That’s an absolute rock bottom multiple. So, if Wehner is right that FB’s revenue will pick up again after ATT fades into the rearview mirror, then this stock will someday look outrageously undervalued at today’s prices.

Risks and Challenges

As we’ve seen, Meta Platforms stock is dirt cheap and is nowhere near as vulnerable as Snap is today. Overall, the Tuesday selloff appears to have been irrational, and a buying opportunity. Nevertheless, there are many risks and challenges to be aware of, including:

Timeframes. Meta Platforms is not the kind of stock you want to buy if you’re hoping for short term gains. Its revenue growth is likely to be strong in Q3 due to favorable base effects, but Q2 is a different story. Q2 of last year was actually a big win for Meta. Most IOS users hadn’t switched to IOS 14.5, the new version of IOS in which the privacy changes came into effect. As a result, Meta’s growth was strong. In Q2, Meta has to beat that blockbuster quarter. It’s a tall order, so short-term weakness is quite possible. This isn’t such a big problem for patient investors, though, because the comparisons get much softer in Q3.

Recession. Some people think that we are about to enter a recession. Snap’s guidance cut certainly seemed to suggest that we will enter one. As I outlined above, Meta is more resilient to recession than Snap is, because its advertisers target a wider array of demographics. However, a recession would hit Meta to some extent. Advertising budgets are among the first expenses people cut in recessions. Meta is first and foremost an ad-tech business, so its sales would suffer if companies started reducing ad spend.

Metaverse spending. Meta Platforms started out this year aiming to spend at least $10 billion a year on Reality Labs, its unprofitable metaverse business. This is a huge cost to shareholders because Reality Labs is bleeding out money. In the previous earnings call, Mark Zuckerberg said he was going to “slow the pace of investment” in Reality Labs. It remains to be seen whether he will slow things down enough to deliver positive earnings growth for full year 2022.

These are all very serious risks to keep in mind. But on balance, Meta Platforms stock looks undervalued. With low multiples, high margins and truckloads of free cash flow, the stock is a compelling tech play at today’s prices.