The stock price of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) has made an impressive but rather unpleasant roundtrip from the $3s to the $10-15 range ($30s intraday) and back into the $3s. Clearly, shares have gotten ahead of themselves at the highs and in this article I will argue that despite some yellow flags and disappointments, at this price Dolphin is a steal.

Business

My fellow Breakout Investor Aaron Warwick has done a great job describing the business model of DLPN Why I Am Letting Dolphin Swim In My Portfolio. CEO Bill O'Dowd has assembled a Super Group of companies in the PR and marketing space This is Dolphin 1.0. In his own words:

As a reminder, for anyone new on the call or to the Dolphin story, we define the work of our Super Group under Dolphin 1.0 as the very best at marketing pop culture. And we define what we called Dolphin 2.0 is using pop culture to market assets that we own. The whole point of assembling the Super Group of entertainment marketing companies and putting them within a public company is so that we can take ownership positions in assets we create wherein our form of marketing expertise will influence the likelihood of success.

Dolphin Super Group (Company slide deck February 2022)

While Dolphin 1.0 is nicely growing and just reached profitability, the exciting part is Dolphin 2.0, where DLPN is assembling ownerships stakes in the companies and events they serve.

In terms of a business model, broadly speaking, there are 2 types of Dolphin 2.0 initiatives. Ones where we develop assets in the categories of content, consumer products or live events and ones where we receive ownership stakes in other people's companies that have assets in those 3 categories. And similar to Crafthouse Cocktails, with FanJolt, we receive a monthly cash fee for our services, and we also receive an equity stake in their company in return for the added value of the services and relationships extended by the entire Super Group. With respect to these types of Dolphin 2.0 initiatives, we typically look to receive somewhere between 5% and 10% of the equity in the respective company in addition to the monthly cash fee. With respect to the other types of Dolphin 2.0 initiatives, wherein we develop assets that we are excited to market, we do not receive a monthly cash fee since we would often be simply paying it to ourselves. But correspondingly, we take the larger ownership position in the product or venture. Examples of these types of Dolphin 2.0 investments would be Midnight Theatre and the NFT marketplace we have been building.

Dolphin 2.0 (Company slide deck February 2022)

What Went Wrong?

Every time a stock drops 75% (or even more measured intraday) investors have to ask themselves if anything has changed with the company or its prospects and what drove the decline. I would highlight three aspects in case of Dolphin. An overall very tough market that is especially unkind to small and unprofitable companies is the first. Second, there was extra excitement in the shares of DLPN about NFTs and everything related to NFTs has sold off massively as the speculative mania died down dragging DLPN with it.

NFT related sell off (Google finance)

On a related note, what Dolphin has actually presented in its own NFT initiatives was quite underwhelming. Exiled Aliens Creature Chronicles is seeing lacklustre interest for example and it is not clear if Dolphin is making any money of that so far or will ever be. The third aspect is what I would call a range of yellow flags. Not red flags mind you, which are clear signs of trouble for me, but yellow flags, things that I don't appreciate as a shareholder but don't break a thesis.

History of late filings (SEC)

Dolphin has a history of late filings. This was brought up repeatedly to Investor Relations and CEO Bill and he did not have a good answer when questioned on a recent Breakout Investors call. I am sorry, but this is unacceptable. As a matter of fact, we are right now waiting for not only the audited full year 2021 numbers in form 10-K but also the Q1 10-Q.

Certain, clever tactics the company seems to use. For example, Bill tends to go out of his way to talk about how cash is increasing at conference calls, which implies the business throws off so much cash already. Yet, at the same time they issued several convertible note tranches last year, the actual reason for increasing cash balances. Now, this might be a smart tactic and optimize their cost of capital as Bill once told me, but investors could get the wrong impression without reading the 10-Q in detail. Bill is a great salesman, no doubt, but people who have interacted more with him than me agree that he is highly capable, knowledgeable and intelligent. In fact, it is quite amazing what he has built in Dolphin over the years: You don't see such a successful microcap roll up with such a clean share structure and balance sheet often. Bill deserves a lot of praise for this alone.

Timings and lack of PR on troubling filings fit into the same category. For example, a recent agreement with Lincoln Park was filed on December 29, not a time where most investors watch the SEC website. This financing arrangement is similar to an at the market offering but with Lincoln Park as an intermediary, not something I enjoy seeing in one of my companies. While no money has been raised yet and Bill has made clear it would be only for emergencies and attractive M&A targets (to complete the Super Group with a live event production company for example), the stock has found no sustainable strength ever since.

It is quite difficult to assess the marketing and PR prowess of the Super Group from the outside (eg. in Twitter activity or following). On the other hand, this should be beyond any doubt judging from the multiple awards alone.

There is this issue of Bill owning Series C Preferred stock giving him effective control over the company. These shares could also lead to substantial dilution of common shareholders if converted, but would require Board approval according to a Restriction Agreement on November 12, 2020. According to people familiar with such arrangements I talked to, it is highly unlikely for such a conversion to happen absent a change of control. The company has inferred as much itself. In essence, Bill has secured an extra golden exit ticket in case the company was sold. For a detailed discussion on this issue I would refer the reader to this post on the Breakout Investor Platform by Brad Steveson.

Having said all this, I want to emphasize that these are yellow flags at best and no reason for me to stay away. In fact, I am convinced that CEO Bill is extremely capable and motivated to achieve big things for DLPN and its shareholders. At this price, as I will argue, the stock is a steal. As the image below shows, DLPN is also now back at historical valuation multiples, so little downside is left from multiple contraction, while revenues are growing.

DLPN valuation over time (TIKR)

Why Dolphin Is Too Cheap To Ignore

DLPN may be best be understood under a sum of the parts framework. It is obviously challenging for me to provide a proper valuation while the company has told us we cannot rely on the full year financials and Q1 numbers are missing. However, I will use some rough estimates and projections, which should suffice. What is more, people that know about accounting than me have pointed out that the likely reason for the current delay lays in the "change in fair value of contingent consideration" line item, its size and where it is placed in the income statement. Importantly, this is not cash relevant and in no way are the 2021 numbers completely unreliable.

Revenue, operating income and shares outstanding over time (TIKR)

A few aspects are important for a valuation:

DLPN is now slightly profitable based on Dolphin 1.0 alone and had strong organic growth recently (see image). There is no cash need, apart from opportunistic M&A.

While margins of Dolphin 1.0 are solid, revenue from Dolphin 2.0 will be much higher in margin. This is the case for two reasons. For one, the services DLPN provides are actually cost centres for the events they own, which then fall away. "If it's a food festival, if it's a music festival, if it's a consumer product, if you own the product, you're going to make a lot more." The second reason is that some of revenue is almost pure profit, as is the case for NFT drops, where incremental costs are negligible. "Each collection will have a total retail value in the seven figures […] We think that the market can hold at least two drops per year per brand"

Dolphin has ownership stakes in other companies of 5-10% and higher for assets they develop themselves.

My valuation will be rather quick and dirty today. For one, we just don't know yet how the Dolphin 2.0 initiatives will play out in size and margins and there is no guidance. Then there is this small detail of not having audited financials for 2021 or Q1 2022. But we do have unaudited ones and I do trust Bill on those.

More organic growth is baked into the cake at this point due to the return of live events and first revenue from Dolphin 2.0. So without going into the details I will assume half the growth of 2021, or 25% and let expenses grow by only 15% to reflect the expected margin increase. My 2022 adj EBITDA number comes then out to about $3-4M. This estimate is probably going to be wrong but it should absolutely be in the right ballpark. I would then assume other income from things like NFT drops, which are very high margin, of $1-2M. Add it all up and capitalize it at 8X and we have around $32-48M. This compares to about a $30M market cap (EV is similar) today. If one wants to count Bill's preferred shares after a hypothetical conversion as well, that would be $44M. But again I think that would only be relevant in a buyout, which certainly won't happen at these prices. So based on this year's numbers alone we have the downside covered and about 50% upside.

But there is more, namely the ownership stakes based on my estimates from management hints on the calls and disclosed information:

Fan Jolt: 5% to 10%

Crafthouse Cocktails: 5% to 10%

NFT marketplace: 10%

Flower girls: 30%

Midnight Theater: 13% (on $1M investment) with option to increase to 25%

What is all this worth? Unfortunately, I have no idea until we get at least something in terms of potential income generated. Certainly, though management thinks that some of these stakes could be worth more than the current market cap even. Flower girls generated $15M in sales to date, so I would say Dolphin's stake is at least worth $1M. But altogether, I have a hard time seeing those stakes not worth another $5-10M to Dolphin, with high upside potential in case any one of them "really works out". There is also tremendous upside in the NFT Division. It plays exactly to Dolphin's strengths and if this tiny company could establish itself as a major player it could become a large part of the business and growth opportunity. On the other hand, nobody really can forecast at this point how the NFT and Web3 space in general develops, so we shouldn't count on it either.

Overall then my (admittedly very crude but conservative) assessment works out to $37-58M, which is about 20-100% upside from here.

Risks

I have talked about some of the risks and yellow flags above and investors need to first and foremost make sure they trust management. This is Bill's company and for an investment in Dolphin you have to believe in him. I do.

An important risk to me is talent and key employees. It could happen that parts of the Super Group just see their potential somewhere else better rewarded. However, it is my understanding that Bill is quite aware of this risk and has excellent relationships and compensation mechanisms in place. What is more, the Super Group is better off being together through the various cross selling opportunities for example.

All of the Dolphin 2.0 initiatives could flop, especially the NFT initiatives. I view it as highly unlikely though that all of them flop and even if, the rest of business covers our downside in this case. In particular, I have a very hard time assuming that Midnight Theater won't be a great success, similar with other live events and liquor related initiatives.

The accounting issues and delays are again worth mentioning. Even if immaterial in the end, they have to fix this to get a proper recognition in the market.

There is always the Covid risk in the background. It could get worse again, maybe other and more aggressive strains develop. That would not help the live event business of Dolphin, nor the in person 2.0 initiatives.

Corporate governance and key person risk: Bill is clearly the all-important player at Dolphin and has power over the company via his preferred shares. Investors need to be aware of this and, as mentioned prior, trust him.

Summary

Putting it all together, Dolphin is a very exciting company with a share price that completely round tripped after the recent exuberance. I hope to have provided a balanced discussion on the risks and issues with the company against the highly attractive price at this point. There is major upside in every single part of the business, be it Dolphin 1.0 or the individual bets within 2.0. My conservative estimates see little downside at this price with up to 100% upside based on 2022 projections and the ownership stakes DLPN has accumulated.