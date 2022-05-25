Andres Victorero/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on May 10th, 2022.

Cohen & Steers (CNS) launched another real estate-focused fund. They already have a great track record in this space, so it seemed a natural fit. The latest fund is Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY). As the fund is positioned now, the fund is a fit between Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) and Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred & Income Fund (RNP).

They raised $305 million in assets initially. There was also an additional 2,287,500 shares that could be sold to the public within 45 days of the Prospectus. That would have raised a total of $350.75 million in assets. At the end of March 2022, they listed $496.7 million in total managed assets. That includes the 29.59% in leverage that the fund is utilizing too. They wasted no time leveraging up and investing, as their cash was also basically gone by the end of March.

Both RQI and RNP are leveraged funds as well. However, they are significantly larger. RNP is around $1.567 billion in managed assets, and RQI is a whopping $2.63 billion. That being said, it is larger than the Cohen & Steers Total Return Fund (RFI). RFI is unleveraged but would otherwise probably be fairly close as it has around $355 million in total managed assets.

I don't think RLTY is a buy at this time as the discount isn't wide enough relative to RQI and RNP. RQI is currently showing a 7.62% discount, and RNP is at a 6.83% discount. The difference is these two funds are larger and have more of a track record to guide us on where the funds can generally trade. That being said, it is most definitely good for the watchlist and as a swap partner for these other two funds once it gets some longer history.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: N/A

Discount: 7.48%

Distribution Yield: 7.36%

Expense Ratio: 1.66% estimated

Leverage: 29.59%

Managed Assets: $496.7 million

Structure: Term (anticipated liquidation date February 23rd, 2034)

RLTY's investment objective is "high current income." The secondary objective is for "capital appreciation."

We had covered this fund while they were in the early stages of creating it, so this is mostly just a recap. RLTY will attempt to achieve its objectives by "investing at least 80% of its managed assets in (i) real estate-related investments, and (ii) preferred and other income securities." That's pretty straightforward. It is all quite similar to RQI and RNP, in basically having a lot of flexibility investing in anything real estate.

One bit of difference here that I've found in the Prospectus was that the fund intends to write options on "one or more indices or a portion of its securities portfolio with the intention of earning option premium."

RQI and RNP also utilize option writing, but it isn't generally a large part of their strategy. This will be one place to watch to see if it becomes a larger part of their overall strategy. It generally provides more flexibility, so I don't think it should be viewed as a negative.

The fund's expense ratio is estimated to come to 1.66% or 2.07% when including their leverage. They intended to have 30% of the fund levered, and that puts the latest figure right where it was to be expected. C&S has implemented leverage in a similar manner as the other two funds as well. That is through mostly fixed-rate financing via interest rate swaps. That can be beneficial as rates are set to rise higher for the foreseeable future.

RLTY Leverage Facts (Cohen & Steers)

RLTY is a different structure relative to RQI and RNP in that it is a term fund with an anticipated liquidation date. After 2018, most (if not all) CEFs have launched with a term structure.

This is a way for investors to receive NAV back from the funds, a way to stop funds from trading at perpetual discounts. That being said, they also include a way to go perpetual. Once the term is passed, that means they could perpetually trade at discounts again.

RLTY has chosen to use the usual wording to go perpetual potentially. It would be through a tender offer for 100% of the outstanding shares at 100% of NAV. That way, whoever wants to get out at NAV at that time can still be free to do so. If the fund maintained at least $200 million in net assets after the tender offer, then the Board could eliminate the term structure.

In addition to this, they also include a standard way to extend their dissolution date. This would be put into place if the anticipated liquidation date comes and we are in the middle of a deep recession with rock bottom asset prices. In this case, they can extend "once for up to one year." Then "once for up to an additional year." That could allow them two full years of recovery before liquidating the fund. I think this type of flexibility is good to have, just in case.

Distribution - 7.36% Is Attractive

They launched with an initial $0.1040 per month. This puts the fund's distribution yield at 7.36% currently. On a NAV basis, it comes to 6.81%. The fund invested all its capital right away, which means that they have followed the rest of the market lower in May. The NAV has fallen from $20 to $18.10. Otherwise, they initially launched around a 6% distribution rate. This is generally the case with newer funds. They are often around the $0.10 monthly rate.

This distribution will probably be covered similarly to RQI and RNP. That is, it will require a fair amount of capital gains. The reason being is that these funds seem to favor growth-oriented REITs rather than REITs that are higher-yielding plays.

RLTY's Portfolio

As I've mentioned, they have limited cash at this time. They have wasted no time in investing the capital they raised, even going up to their anticipated leverage amount immediately.

RLTY Asset Weighting (Cohen & Steers)

Now, I don't want to criticize too much, but I feel that they might have waited. At least waited to leverage up their fund and not do so within about a month after launching. They knew how volatile the current environment was and all the uncertainty. I can't predict the future, and I certainly don't expect them to.

However, it seems pretty clear that 2022 will be a volatile year and that it probably wouldn't change suddenly. If they had left some leverage capacity on the table, they could have legged in by buying at these cheaper prices.

In fact, this could have set the fund up for failure right out of the gate. At the end of March 31st, 2022, is when they are listing their leverage at 29.59%. What happens if we see another 20 or 30% drop from here? That's right, BNP Paribas Prime Brokerage International, Ltd might be calling them up and asking for their money back. (Making an assumption here that they entered into their credit agreement with the same entity as RQI and RNP.)

That means deleveraging, which we can see can be fatal to CEFs as it permanently damages the funds. It is assets that they won't have to be able to rebound with when things do start heading higher. Both RQI and RNP have room here before deleveraging would be required. Even RLTY has some space, but it is relatively less based on the leverage ratio. I think that is just a bold call from the managers to pull off during this volatility.

Anyway, that is just my view, but I don't make millions to manage these funds. They have shown in the past to be more than capable, so I'm probably wrong in this case. Additionally, I often criticize funds when they hold too much cash. If I wanted cash, I'd hold it myself - I don't want my funds to hold it, is usually my view. It just seems, in this case, being a new fund, they could have taken things a bit slower.

The portfolio at the end of March 31st, 2022, was listed as having 73% in common stocks and 27% in preferred & fixed income. I believe this is disregarding the 3% in cash that we saw above and showing us a broader gauge of how the fund is invested.

That's where I believe the fund is a great fit as an in-between of RQI and RNP. RQI typically favors a heavier allocation to equities, and RNP is more split between equity and preferred. RNP was a 54%/46% split between common and preferred at the end of the same period. RQI was showing a split at 83%/17% of common and preferred.

When taking a look at the top holdings, we see a lot of similarities with RQI. Some overlap with RNP too.

RLTY Top Ten (Cohen & Steers)

American Tower Corp. (AMT), Prologis (PLD), Welltower (WELL), Invitation Homes (INVH), Public Storage (PSA), Simon Property (SPG) and Crown Castle International (CCI) are all in RQI's top ten as well. In fact, the heavier weighting in the top ten is also a characteristic of RQI. RNP's top ten accounts for 29.7% weighting of its assets.

Overall, this will be another area to watch over time with this fund. To see if the fund will venture out on option writing more aggressively than its sister funds or if the top holding shifts away to become a bit more unique. At least for now, it appears that RLTY is a nice fit between RQI and RNP, where it isn't an exact match but close enough to take advantage of possible swap opportunities.

Conclusion

RLTY launched on February 24th, 2022. They wasted no time in becoming fully invested, leaving no capacity to invest as the market went lower. Only time will tell if that was the best decision or if it will ultimately hurt the fund long-term if we get an even deeper sell-off.

The fund seems to be similar to RQI and RNP, except it intends to be more involved with option selling possibly. We won't know if that ends up being the case until the fund's first report, where we can see the options contracts they might be holding. The top holdings share a fair bit of overlap. When you get underneath the surface, RLTY is an in-between of RQI and RNP - at least regarding the breakdown of common stocks vs. preferred/fixed-income positioning.

I don't believe this fund is a buy now but will be worth watching over time, particularly if the discount widens out relative to RQI or RNP and proves to be as successful.