In the last six months, ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) stock price increased by 25%, while S&P 500 dropped by 15%. In 1Q 2022, ICL delivered about 385000 metric tons of potash to Asia and about 934000 metric tons of potash to the rest of the world. The company signed framework agreements with customers in India and China to supply 600000 and 700000 metric tons of potash (in 2022 at $590 per ton), respectively. It means sales of $767 million of potash just to India and China. ICL’s potash segment is the leading segment of the company. It is worth noting that since the beginning of 2022, the average weekly retail potash price has increased from $800 per tonne to nearly $900 per tonne. Based on my stock valuation using the real-market data, ICL is worth $14 per share. However, according to my expectation about the future of the fertilizers market, ICL is a strong buy.

1Q 2022 financial results

In its 1Q 2022 financial results, ICL reported consolidated sales of $2525 million, compared with 1Q 2021 sales of $1510 million, up 67% YoY. The company’s operating income increased by 388%, from $185 million in 1Q 2021 to $902 million in 1Q 2022. ICL reported a 1Q 2022 net income of $632 million, compared with a 1Q 2021 net income of %135 million, up 368%. The company’s adjusted EBITDA increased from $302 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $1002 million in 1Q 2022. ICL’s gross margin, operating margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin, increased from 32.8%, 12.3%, and 20% in 1Q 2021 to 49.3%, 35.7%, and 39.7% in 1Q 2022, respectively.

ICL explained that its strong performance in 1Q 2022 was supported by increased demand and higher prices in most markets, despite higher overall costs and worldwide supply chain challenges. In the first quarter of 2022, all ICL’s specialty businesses achieved new quarterly results records. Due to the significant changes in the market conditions, ICL increased the full year 2022 guidance of its adjusted EBITDA to $3500 million - $3750 million. “The disruption caused by the pandemic, sanctions, and the conflict in Ukraine have radically shifted market dynamics and could continue to significantly impact global agriculture, food, and industrial markets in the near term,” the CEO commented. “We will continue to optimize our customer and supplier relationships, to manage through global supply challenges, and to work to ensure consistent and reliable product supply for our customers,” he continued.

ICL’s 1Q 2022 phosphate solutions sales increased by %59 to $798 million due to higher demand and higher pricing. The prices and demand of phosphate salts, white phosphoric acid, dairy protein, phosphate fertilizers, and mono ammonium phosphate increased in 1Q 2022 due to transportation issues, increased demand, persistent supply chain issues, and higher raw materials prices.

ICL’s sales of innovative Ag solutions increased by 66% to $566 million in 1Q 2022 due to higher commodity prices related to the war in Ukraine, while raw material prices escalated and supply chain issues continued. Furthermore, ICL has increased its market share in other parts of the world. Figure 1 shows that ICL’s potash sales to external customers increased from $979 million in 2020 to $1401 million in 2021. Also, its phosphate solutions sales to external customers increased from $1663 million in 2020 to $2087 million in 2021. Finally, ICL’s innovative Ag solutions sales to external customers increased from $1016 million in 2020 to $1644 million in 2021.

ICL’s potash sales will soar

The company’s 1Q 2022 industrial products sales increased by 24% YoY to $494 million due to higher pricing (driven by supply chain issues, raw material supply issues, and higher costs). Sales of elemental bromine increased as its price increased in China during the first quarter. However, overall, bromine prices stabilized in 1Q 2022 and were lower than in 4Q 2021 record highs. Figure 2 shows China's bromine spot price from 22 February 2022 to 23 May 2022. We can see that in China, the price of bromine in April was lower than in 1Q 2022. However, from the beginning of April, the bromine price in China has been increasing again. Figure 3 shows that overall, bromine prices in April and May 2022 are lower than in 4Q 2021 and 1Q 2022.

Figure 2 – China bromine spot price

Figure 3 – Bromine prices

Figure 4 shows that the only element that caused ICL’s industrial product sales and adjusted EBITDA to increase in 1Q 2022 was the price. As bromine price in April and May is lower than in 1Q 2022, I expect ICL’s industrial products quarterly sales and adjusted EBITDA in 2Q 2022 to be lower than $494 million. Due to the continuing supply chain issues, I do not expect the element of quantity to help ICL to report higher than 1Q 2022 sales in 2Q 2022.

Figure 4 – ICL’s industrial products sales

ICL’s 1Q 2022 potash sales increased by 128% YoY to $795 million (see Figure 5). ICL’s average potash realized price per ton increased by 134% YoY to $603 due to global disruptions in fertilizer availability (driven by the war in Ukraine). I estimate that in the first quarter of 2022, ICL delivered about 1319000 metric tons of potash. Using the data provided in Figure 6, I estimate ICL delivered about 385000 metric tons of potash to Asia and about 934000 metric tons of potash to the rest of the world.

ICL signed framework agreements with customers in India and China to supply 600000 and 700000 metric tons of potash, respectively (in 2022 and at $590 per ton). It means sales of $767 million of potash just to India and China. Figure 5 shows average weekly retail potash prices. It indicates that potash price in 2022 is higher than in 2020, 2021, and the 5 –year average. Also, Figure 7 shows that potash price has been increasing since the beginning of 2022. Thus, the potash price in 2Q 2022 is higher than in 1Q 2022. The war in Ukraine is still ongoing, and so are the sanctions on Belarus’ potash. “Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko is reported to have said that the western sanctions have blocked $16bn-$18bn worth of Belarus’ annual export,” intellinews.com reported. Also, “Russia, the world’s largest fertilizer exporter, announced an export ban in early March,” ft.com reported. Thus, as long as the war in Ukraine is going on, global food insecurity will increase, and potash prices will go further up. I expect the ICL’s potash sales in the second quarter and third quarter of 2022 to be far higher than in 1Q 2022.

Figure 5 – ICL’s potash sales in 1Q 2022

Figure 6 – Calculation of ICL’s segment EBITDA and breakout of segment sales by region

Figure 7 - average weekly retail potash prices

Does the increase in ICL’s potash sales affect the company’s profit in a significant way? Figure 8 shows ICL’s profit bridge from 1Q 2021 to 1Q 2022. It indicates that ICL’s potash segment is the leading segment of the company. According to Figure 8, the adjusted EBITDA of the company from sales of potash was $450 million, 45% of ICL’s adjusted EBITDA. Also, Figure 8 shows that the increase of ICL’s adjusted EBITDA by the potash segment in 1Q 2022 was higher than the company’s 1Q 2021 adjusted EBITDA. Thus, the answer is yes. An increase in ICL’s potash sales will increase the company’s profit a lot.

Figure 8 – ICL’s 1Q 2022 profit bridges

Performance outlook

Analyzing ICL’s capital structure indicates that its total equity increased by 12% to $5317 million in the company’s last report. Moreover, we observe that ICL’s cash generation more than doubled to $473 million in 2021 from $214 million at the end of 2020. On the other hand, the company’s total debt increased by 7% to $3023 million in 2021 compared with its previous level of $3815 million at the end of 2020. Thus, ICL’s net debt was almost steady and sat at $2459 million in 2021. ICL’s debt amount is still well beneath its equity level. In brief, ICL’s capital structure shows a healthy cash and leverage position (see Figure 9).

Figure 9- ICL’s capital structure (in millions of US$)

After seeing a healthy and well-performed capital structure, I analyzed ICL’s cash condition. The company’s operating cash flow reached $1065 million, up 32%, in 2021 versus its previous result of $804 million during 2020. The company’s almost steady capital structure resulted in an increase in free cash flow. ICL’s free cash flow surged impressively to $454 million at the end of 2021 compared with its previous level of $178 million in 2020. Therefore, the company’s healthy operation and financial position will provide more liquidity and the ability to do financing as required (see Figure 10).

Figure 10- ICL’s cash structure (in millions of US$)

ICL stock valuation

To investigate ICL stock valuation, I used the Comparable Companies Analysis (CCA), which considers some valuation ratios and compare them with other peer companies. Before investigating ICL's fair value per share, I have done some analysis of the company's financial ratios and compared them with the peer group's average. Data was gathered from the last TTM and quarterly data (see Table 1).

Table 1- ICL’s financial data vs. its peers

As it is observable in Table 2, ICL stock is attractive and undervalued. The stock’s EV/sales ratio is about 32% lower than peers’ average of 3.13x. Also, ICL’s EV/EBITDA is 7.32x, which is about 25% lower than the group’s average of 9.83x. On the other hand, the stock’s P/E ratio is just 3% higher than the group’s average of 11.32x. In a nutshell, the stock valuation indicates that the stock is undervalued and has about 28% upside potential to reach $14 (see Table 2).

Table 2- ICL stock valuation

Summary

I am bullish on ICL as food insecurity, the war in Ukraine, the Russian fertilizer export ban, and west sanctions against Belarus’ potash will keep fertilizer prices high. Due to the market conditions, the demand for ICL products (especially potash) is strong, and the company will benefit from this situation as it did in 1Q 2021. According to my stock valuation using the CCA method, ICL is worth $14 per share. However, make sure you keep an eye on the war in Ukraine and west sanctions against Belarus potash. Food insecurity and higher potash prices may force the west to ease its sanctions against Belarus. With the current condition, ICL stock is a strong buy.