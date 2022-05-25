akinbostanci/E+ via Getty Images

From Bill Gates to Elon Musk, there is a growing consensus among leading business figures that we are entering a recession, and a potentially severe one at that. As a result, it should be little surprise that the post-COVID-19 tech bubble has fully burst, with high growth tech (ARKK) names like Palantir (PLTR), Teladoc (TDOC), and Coinbase (COIN) getting obliterated year to date:

Data by YCharts

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq (QQQ) and big tech giants like Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (FB), and Netflix (NFLX) have had a rough run as well:

Data by YCharts

Since April 4th - despite reporting a blowout Q1 and opening its Giga Factory in Texas - Tesla (TSLA) has fallen by a stunning 45.29%:

Data by YCharts

The market is sending a clear message: the era of easy money fueling a massive tech bubble is over. However, the problems facing the economy are much deeper than just tech sector stock prices collapsing after an epic run over the past decade.

Two of the most concerning statistics confronting the market (SPY) today are the facts that (1) the Federal funds rate is far lower than it was in 2008 and even in 2020 prior to those other market crashes:

Data by YCharts

and (2) inflation is higher today than it was during either of those other periods:

Data by YCharts

The higher interest rates and lower inflation rates of those previous periods meant that the Federal Reserve could pump us out of those previous downturns by slashing interest rates and printing money aggressively. However, today the Federal Reserve has only barely begun its rate hike cycle with interest rates still near historic lows and inflation is raging at four-decade highs. As a result, the Federal Reserve has little to no ammunition to reflate the bubble that is bursting before our eyes.

On top of that, the geopolitical headwinds and supply chain headaches are also at a level not seen in decades, further compounding the challenges facing the economy. With such a dire outlook for the economy, what are investors to do? As Ray Dalio just reiterated at Davos, "cash is still trash." Investors who rush to cash in a panic are bound to get crushed by inflation. However, equities are also extremely risky right now given the aforementioned macro headwinds.

Our view at High Yield Investor is that investors should look to purchase undervalued real asset backed businesses that generate inflation-beating recession-resistant cash flows. Here are some of our top picks at the moment:

#1. STORE Capital (STOR)

As a triple net lease REIT, STOR provides bond-like income security that comes from its very conservatively structured leases which are spread across thousands of properties, 573 customers, and 121 industries and have 4.7x rent coverage. Furthermore, the weighted average term on new acquisitions is 17 years.

On top of that, the balance sheet is solid with a BBB credit rating with plenty of liquidity and access to low cost debt.

In addition to the safety of the investment, STOR also generates current income that keeps up with inflation while also growing cash flows at a strong clip. Its FFO yield is 8.3% - right in line with current inflation levels - while its expected per share dividend and FFO CAGR over the next half decade is in the 5-6% range. The company also passes along a lot of its cash flow to investors given its 5.9% current dividend yield.

Given the safety of its cash flows and strength of its business model, it is hard to beat the cash flow yield and projected growth rate for the current environment in which we find ourselves.

#2. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)

AY owns a globally diversified infrastructure portfolio with a focus on clean energy. While bears point to the continued reliance on government assistance for green energy projects, the elevated leverage, and potential geopolitical risk, we are bullish on the company for the following reasons:

They enjoy long-term contracts that generate stable cash flows.

Their asset and geographic diversification provides them with near limitless growth opportunities.

The yield is attractive and quite safe

We expect the company to ride the strong tailwinds boosting the green energy and infrastructure sectors in the coming years and generate continued strong growth alongside their attractive current yield to generate strong risk-adjusted returns.

AY's recently reported its Q1 FY2022 results strengthened our bullish thesis as well. Highlights from the period included:

The company posted another steady-as-she-goes quarter with solid 4% CAFD per share year-over-year growth and continued execution on its strong growth investment pipeline which should enable the company to continue growing CAFD and dividends per share for years to come. In fact, the growth pipeline guidance range increased by $20 million for 2022, implying that forward growth could exceed prior expectations.

The balance sheet also became incrementally stronger thanks to project debt amortization. In fact, management guided on the call for $2 billion in project debt reduction over the next 5 years. As a result, project level debt should decline to $3 billion within 5 years. The company also has a very well laddered debt maturity calendar, making it fairly resistant to rising interest rates.

Management also emphasized its cautious approach to deploying capital, existing geographic and asset exposure, and pursuing new renewable technologies.

Last, but not least, management pointed out that 40% of their cash flows are linked to inflation, with much of that being U.S. CPI, so the company should see some boost from inflation even though its costs are not necessarily increasing all that much with inflation.

AY remains an inflation and recession resistant investment with a solid balance sheet, stable cash flowing business model, and very attractive combination of mid-single digit annualized CAFD and dividend per share growth with the current yield of 5.5%, making it a compelling dividend growth stock in the current environment.

#3. Energy Transfer (ET)

ET is particularly well positioned to weather inflationary headwinds thanks to energy's impressive track record as an inflation hedge, its inflation-linked pipeline contracts, its 21.6% distributable cash flow yield, 7.2% distribution yield, and strong distribution growth prospects.

Meanwhile, its lengthy-term fixed fee take or pay pipeline contracts provide a generally commodity price resistant cash flow stream for unitholders, and the recently deleveraged investment grade balance sheet positions the business well for a downturn.

ET combines a sky-high current yield with strong expectations of distribution growth in the coming years, an inflation resistant business model, and a cash flow stream and balance sheet that are positioned to weather market volatility.

Investor Takeaway

While times look very rough for investors given the numerous macro headwinds out there, there are numerous opportunities in the real asset, high yield, defensive space that are still attractively priced.

For investors looking to weather a potentially severe and protracted economic storm without surrendering to the destructive power of inflation, this corner of the market looks like the ideal place to allocate capital right now. That is what we are focused on at High Yield Investor, and encourage you to consider doing so as well.