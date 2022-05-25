TerrAscend: Not The Most Desirable MSO
Summary
- TerrAscend reported a horrible Q1'22 with revenues dipping 7% despite adding revenues from the Gage Growth acquisition.
- The MSO just launched recreational cannabis in New Jersey with up to 3 stores set to add $40 million in sales each.
- The stock is attractive at only 3x sales, but TerrAscend isn't the cheapest mid-sized MSO.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
The cannabis sector in the U.S. has seen related stocks decimated in the last few months. TerrAscend Corp. (OTCQX:TRSSF) remains one of the least favorites of the multi-state operators (MSOs) in the sector due to a market put from a hopeful deal with Canopy Growth (CGC). My investment thesis remains Neutral on TerrAscend preferring other beaten down MSO stocks.
Slashing Targets
The whole MSO sector reported disappointing results the last 3 to 6 months due to generally weak trends in the retail space with the end of stimulus checks from the Federal government. TerrAscend hasn't been spared the tough quarterly results while the addition of Gage Growth in Michigan hasn't helped margins.
In the course of a year, TerrAscend saw net sales fall nearly 7% while adjusted gross margins dipped to 38.4% from a previously impressive 65.5%. Even once impressive adjusted EBITDA profits fell from $21.6 million to only $3.3 million.
The MSO highlighted known issues in the Pennsylvania vape market along with an unfavorable mix from the Gage Growth acquisition plus front loaded spending on the New Jersey recreational cannabis market causing the margin compression. The New Jersey stores opened on April 21, but the company doubled down in Michigan with the acquisition of Pinnacle.
The results are worse when considering the addition of Gage Growth added 22 days of revenues in the quarter. The Michigan business added ~$10 million in revenue for the quarter, though the state has turned into one of the most competitive markets in the U.S. with revenues already approaching the 2025 targets of $2.5 billion.
TerrAscend has taken the odd move to double down in the Michigan market with 11 operating retail locations at deal close and another 7 locations planned. The MSO has a goal to have 25 dispensaries open in the state by year end after adding 5 stores from the Pinnacle deal.
Smaller Losses
Another reason to avoid TerrAscend is the smaller losses seen by the stock over the last 3 months. Compared to other midsized MSOs like Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF), Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF) and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF), TerrAscend is only down 29%. The other stocks are down 50% on average outside of Columbia Care involved in a buyout with Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF). Despite the buyout, Columbia Care is still down 600 basis points more at 35%.
The MSO had one of the worst quarterly reports, yet the Canopy Growth option to buy 20% of the outstanding shares has the market too hopeful of a rescue deal. TerrAscend shareholders are counting on a triggering event for the Canadian cannabis leader to acquire those contingent shares, much less counting on the cannabis giant to actually acquire the remaining shares of the business.
The company listed 318 million basis shares outstanding with another 71 million warrants and options. These dilutive shares have an average strike price of C$6.07 ($4.74), so only a portion of the shares are in the money now.
On a fully diluted basis, TerrAscend is worth ~$1.5 billion. The MSO should have solid revenue upside from the New Jersey market launch along with $100 million additional revenues from Gage Growth. Analysts target 2023 revenues up at $557 million placing the stock at nearly 3x forward sales.
Analysts are factoring in nearly 60% growth next year despite Gage Growth revenues reported for nearly 10 months of 2022. The additional stores in Michigan and the New Jersey stores have to produce substantial revenues in order for the company to hit this target, though the company estimates the New Jersey stores will add $40 million in annual sales per store.
The stock is definitely expensive trading on the high side of P/S targets in the sector while requiring massive growth to even reach the sales target. The recent results question the execution needed to achieve such targets.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that TerrAscend has been beaten down falling from $6 a few months ago to below $4 now. Other similar MSO stocks have fallen further during this period likely leading to better opportunities. The stock isn't a bad investment here with the opening of New Jersey recreational cannabis sales, but the decision to move aggressively into Michigan will inflate sales with lower profit margins due to the competitive nature of the cannabis market. TerrAscend just isn't the most desirable MSO in the state.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market during 2022, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers model portfolios, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free, 2-week trial to start finding the next stock with the potential to generate excessive returns in the next few years without taking on the out sized risk of high flying stocks.
This article was written by
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.
Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:
Net Payout Yields model
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.