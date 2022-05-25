Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

The cannabis sector in the U.S. has seen related stocks decimated in the last few months. TerrAscend Corp. (OTCQX:TRSSF) remains one of the least favorites of the multi-state operators (MSOs) in the sector due to a market put from a hopeful deal with Canopy Growth (CGC). My investment thesis remains Neutral on TerrAscend preferring other beaten down MSO stocks.

Slashing Targets

The whole MSO sector reported disappointing results the last 3 to 6 months due to generally weak trends in the retail space with the end of stimulus checks from the Federal government. TerrAscend hasn't been spared the tough quarterly results while the addition of Gage Growth in Michigan hasn't helped margins.

In the course of a year, TerrAscend saw net sales fall nearly 7% while adjusted gross margins dipped to 38.4% from a previously impressive 65.5%. Even once impressive adjusted EBITDA profits fell from $21.6 million to only $3.3 million.

The MSO highlighted known issues in the Pennsylvania vape market along with an unfavorable mix from the Gage Growth acquisition plus front loaded spending on the New Jersey recreational cannabis market causing the margin compression. The New Jersey stores opened on April 21, but the company doubled down in Michigan with the acquisition of Pinnacle.

The results are worse when considering the addition of Gage Growth added 22 days of revenues in the quarter. The Michigan business added ~$10 million in revenue for the quarter, though the state has turned into one of the most competitive markets in the U.S. with revenues already approaching the 2025 targets of $2.5 billion.

TerrAscend has taken the odd move to double down in the Michigan market with 11 operating retail locations at deal close and another 7 locations planned. The MSO has a goal to have 25 dispensaries open in the state by year end after adding 5 stores from the Pinnacle deal.

Smaller Losses

Another reason to avoid TerrAscend is the smaller losses seen by the stock over the last 3 months. Compared to other midsized MSOs like Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF), Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF) and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF), TerrAscend is only down 29%. The other stocks are down 50% on average outside of Columbia Care involved in a buyout with Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF). Despite the buyout, Columbia Care is still down 600 basis points more at 35%.

The MSO had one of the worst quarterly reports, yet the Canopy Growth option to buy 20% of the outstanding shares has the market too hopeful of a rescue deal. TerrAscend shareholders are counting on a triggering event for the Canadian cannabis leader to acquire those contingent shares, much less counting on the cannabis giant to actually acquire the remaining shares of the business.

The company listed 318 million basis shares outstanding with another 71 million warrants and options. These dilutive shares have an average strike price of C$6.07 ($4.74), so only a portion of the shares are in the money now.

On a fully diluted basis, TerrAscend is worth ~$1.5 billion. The MSO should have solid revenue upside from the New Jersey market launch along with $100 million additional revenues from Gage Growth. Analysts target 2023 revenues up at $557 million placing the stock at nearly 3x forward sales.

Analysts are factoring in nearly 60% growth next year despite Gage Growth revenues reported for nearly 10 months of 2022. The additional stores in Michigan and the New Jersey stores have to produce substantial revenues in order for the company to hit this target, though the company estimates the New Jersey stores will add $40 million in annual sales per store.

The stock is definitely expensive trading on the high side of P/S targets in the sector while requiring massive growth to even reach the sales target. The recent results question the execution needed to achieve such targets.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that TerrAscend has been beaten down falling from $6 a few months ago to below $4 now. Other similar MSO stocks have fallen further during this period likely leading to better opportunities. The stock isn't a bad investment here with the opening of New Jersey recreational cannabis sales, but the decision to move aggressively into Michigan will inflate sales with lower profit margins due to the competitive nature of the cannabis market. TerrAscend just isn't the most desirable MSO in the state.