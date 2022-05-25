Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

There's something thrilling about dividends. Receiving that dividend payment in the mail or in your brokerage account reinforces the intention behind investing by manifesting the outcome. It says, "Your capital has been hard at work, here's your reward."

Today, I want to review last month's picks and take a look at my top 10 dividend payers for May, including a closer look at a new top pick: EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG).

These are my four dividend payer goals:

Maximize total return Deliver a meaningful yield Experience strong dividend growth Provide a margin of safety against dividend cuts

Top 10 Dividend Payers For Dividend Reinvestment

Ticker Name Dividend Yield FWD Score 1 MED Medifast, Inc. 3.61% 5.6 2 EOG EOG Resources, Inc. 2.27% 5.0 3 CNS Cohen & Steers, Inc. 2.89% 4.8 4 MMM 3M Company 3.99% 4.7 5 PG The Procter & Gamble Company 2.34% 4.5 6 EPD Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 6.90% 4.3 7 APD Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. 2.75% 4.3 8 TXN Texas Instruments Incorporated 2.75% 4.3 9 ITW Illinois Tool Works Inc. 2.33% 4.3 10 WSO Watsco, Inc. 3.43% 4.3

Top 10 Dividend Payers For Retirees

Ticker Name Dividend Yield FWD Score 1 MED Medifast, Inc. 3.61% 5.8 2 EOG EOG Resources, Inc. 2.27% 4.8 3 EPD Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 6.90% 4.4 4 CNS Cohen & Steers, Inc. 2.89% 4.3 5 MMP Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. 8.45% 4.2 6 SIMO Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 2.16% 4.2 7 MMM 3M Company 3.99% 4.1 8 AVGO Broadcom Inc. 2.83% 4.0 9 MDC M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. 5.26% 4.0 10 TXN Texas Instruments Incorporated 2.75% 4.0

Compared to last month, Coterra Energy (CTRA) drops from both lists. It was effectively replaced by EOG. SIMO and GPC dropped from the reinvestment list, replaced by WSO and APD. TROW dropped from the retiree list, replaced by MDC.

I continue to be constructively bullish on oil in the intermediate term. This is not so much due to inflation and more to do with supply/demand fundamentals. I believe the U.S. has begun a new recession and thus expect demand destruction for energy in the coming months.

In the meantime, the chart of Brent demonstrates a bullish pennant pattern that has now broken out and back-tested. The technical pattern supports a $140 price target.

The supply side remains very tight with gasoline, distillate, and jet fuel inventories at 5-year lows. Globally, the world supply-demand deficit for oil is near 2.5 mmb/d, a near-record deficit. This is partly due to an increase in air traffic activity as the world overcomes COVID.

OECD petroleum stocks are at 7-year lows, although OECD petroleum consumption has broken below the 7-year average. I'm watching the supply and demand data carefully to spot a change in trend, but one thing is certain: major producers are in no hurry to increase capex spending to expand production capacity.

Adding to the issue, the DXY U.S. dollar index has broken down from a rising wedge after a fake breakout above long-term resistance. This suggests that the dollar is in an intermediate decline. This decline in the dollar is fuel for higher oil prices in the near term.

Production is slowly increasing to meet demand. New drilling permit approvals in the Permian have risen steadily since the beginning of the year. U.S. crude oil production has also been rising and is less than 1,500 thousand bbl/day under pre-pandemic levels.

What is most concerning is that economic data is degrading, forward-looking indicators are forecasting slower growth, and the end of the business cycle appears near. ISM manufacturing PMI in the U.S. has been in decline over the last year. Oil very often follows the PMI, albeit with a lag. The current condition seems very similar to 2008 when oil was rising against a falling PMI. Therefore, I will not be surprised if oil prices continue higher for most of 2022. Eventually, however, the growth contraction will impact oil.

The addition of EOG to the list has caught my attention. Shares are trading at a 7.5x price to cash from operations multiple. The company is expected to grow cash flow by 48% in 2022. EOG paid $4.61 per share of dividends in 2021 and is expected to pay $5.58 per share in 2022. Last week, the company announced a $0.75 per share quarterly dividend plus a special dividend of $1.80 per share.

Management is committed to delivering 60% of free cash flow to shareholders. Assuming an average WTI price of $95 per barrel, management expects to deliver $4.8 billion to shareholders in 2022, equal to approximately 6.5% of market capitalization. The company has a strong track record of dividend growth with 24 consecutive years without a dividend reduction.

This is what CEO Ezra Yacob had to say about the company's position during the last earnings call:

While we have earmarked and committed to return a minimum of 60% of annual free cash flow, our longstanding framework and priorities for total free cash flow are unchanged, a sustainable growing regular dividend, a pristine balance sheet, additional cash return to shareholders through special dividends and opportunistic stock buybacks and low cost property bolt-ons. Sustaining and growing the regular dividend remains our highest priority and reflects our confidence in the long-term performance of the company. A pristine balance sheet is a strategic advantage functioning as a shock absorber that also provides the flexibility to exercise a buyback when the opportunity arises and to take advantage of other counter cyclical investments. Additional cash returns through special dividends and buybacks complement our other priorities and together with our free cash minimum return guidance support our goal to create significant long-term shareholder value.

Summary

I'm keeping my eye on EOG. I may buy on a significant price correction, which could result if the war in Ukraine ends. I would expect the trade to last 4-6 months, which is how long I expect oil prices to remain elevated. I continue to think that $140/bbl WTI is the most probable target in 2022, but I continue to monitor the markets for macro changes. It is possible that oil has already peaked with growth.