After multiple warnings, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is finally seeing the market sour on the investment opportunity in the slow growing tech company. The tech giant got an artificial boost from Covid pull forwards and it's very important for investors to understand that new devices aren't a savior for the stock. My investment thesis remains Bearish on Apple until the stock is completely washed out and not valued for strong growth anymore.

AR/VR Hype

Back on May 19, Apple apparently demonstrated their new mixed reality headset to the Board of Directors. Such a move is normally one of the last steps towards a product launch, though such a move isn't guaranteed.

The stock was hit by market weakness on that day, but Apple roared back on May 23 to trade back above $143. The stock is far off the yearly highs, but Apple is only supported at this level, if a new AR or VR device drives sales materially higher.

Star Apple analyst Katy Huberty recently cut her price target on the stock to $195, down from $210, due to tough economic conditions. The Morgan Stanley (MS) analyst cut the June quarter revenue forecast by 3% to $81.1 billion and based the price target on a PE multiple of 30.3x FY23 estimates of $6.43.

These numbers were from a couple of weeks ago before some of the recent market weakness and ongoing Covid lockdowns in China. The current analyst revenue estimate for FQ3'22 sits at $82.8 billion for only 1.7% growth. The estimate from Katy Huberty is for only minimal growth in the current quarter.

A lot of investors are blowing off these weak growth rates due to some excitement over a new mixed reality device and a future AR smart glass device possibly released by 2024. While a lot of excitement exists regarding these devices, Apple isn't forecasted to produce a lot of revenues from these devices in comparison to the current revenue base.

Considering Katy Huberty had already estimated the device would generate minimal revenues in the early years. Her forecast has FY26 AR/VR product revenues reaching $29 billion based on the tech giant shipping 31 million units at an average price point of ~$750. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo forecast 2023 sales of 3 million units with a second-generation device approaching 10 million units in 2024. Of course, these numbers were before the recent product delays likely pushed initial sales into early 2023.

As discussed in prior research, the Apple Watch took about 4 to 5 years to really ramp up sales to meaningful units sold levels. The company didn't reach the 31 million units until the 5th year after launch in 2019 with units sold up 8.2 million that year and probably boosted by Covid.

Katy Huberty has compared expectations for AR/VR devices closer to the iPad, yet this device was in far higher demand due to productivity improvements over the use of an iPhone. The iPad immediately started sales at 32.3 million units in 2011 and quickly reached over $30 billion in sales by year 2. In addition, the average unit price was only $329 in 2012.

Katy Huberty uses an average AR/VR unit price of $750 by 2026, but a lot of the data points suggest much higher prices for the initial devices. The Meta Platforms Oculus Quest Pro device matching the to be released Apple device has a price point of ~$799. These companies are likely to face a difficult time selling mixed reality headsets at these price points.

Analyst Hype

Apple hasn't released a new device costing anywhere close to $1,000. Investors need to be very careful with the hype from this mixed reality product and the stock won't be fully washed out until the hype is gone.

Katy Huberty has a price target of $195 on the stock based on a target of 30x forward EPS estimates of $6.43. The average analyst has a similar view with price targets of $188.

The stock won't be washed out until some high-profile analysts slash their price targets on Apple to targets below 20x EPS targets. The recent price cuts in Snap Inc. (SNAP) and Roblox (RBLX) highlight wash out events needed for these stocks.

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Justin Patterson cut the price target on Snap to $27 from $45 while Benchmark lowered the target by 50% to just $20. The stock has a 52-week high above $83.

Roblox saw their price target cut to the current price by the analyst at Atlantic. The analyst slashed the target to $30 from $60 for a stock reaching a peak above $140 just at the end of 2021 on Covid pull forward usage.

The wash out event on Apple doesn't even appear close yet. The last 4 analyst reiterations had price targets of $200, $200, $185 and $210, respectively.

Apple does trade at the lowest forward PE multiple of the last year, but investors need to question why the $140 stock even deserves a valuation of nearly 23x forward EPS estimates. At the best, Apple is fairly valued, but remember the average analyst predicts 35% upside in the stock from here.

Apple doesn't have the volatile growth rates of the other tech names discussed in the article, so the stock doesn't need the same wipe out event. Snap is down 43% yesterday on signs of slowing advertiser demand on the social media platform, but Apple should still trade more in line with growth rates.

Analysts don't forecast EPS growth in excess of 6% after FY22. If the stock traded at just a 15x PE, which is aggressive for these growth rates, Apple would only be worth $98 based on a $6.54 EPS estimates for FY23. In the current environment, the risk is for EPS estimates to get cut.

Apple is definitely a premium company worthy of a premium valuation, but investors need to understand that $120 is such a premium valuation. The stock won't be washed out until dipping to these levels and a few influential analysts drop price targets drastically.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Apple isn't even close to being washed out. Not a single analyst has capitulated on the stock, yet Apple is down over $40 from the highs already. Until the stock dips to a more reasonable valuation of $120 or below and analysts start slashing price targets to match limited growth expectations, investors should avoid the stock. Apple still has too much hype premium in the stock.