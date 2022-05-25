Revolu7ion93/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

When I analyze the current macroeconomic and geopolitical situation, I conclude that American petrochemical companies look superior to European ones. Of all the American petrochemical stocks I have analyzed, my favorite is Olin Corp. (NYSE:OLN) - this company is relatively cheap, growing fast, effectively passing on cost increases to customers, and actively buying back its shares and reducing its debt load. At least on a 1-2-year view, OLN has every chance of continuing to outperform the broad market and its industry.

Macro Backdrop

The current stock market volatility is the result of various factors: trade wars, the aftermath of the coronavirus, supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures, monetary policy tightening, the war in Ukraine, and the energy crisis. All of the above negatively affect end consumers, both in terms of economic opportunities (high inflation even for basic products) and social ones (the effects of Covid-19). In my opinion, however, this gloomy backdrop could become the moment of truth for some petrochemical stocks: companies that have adapted to today's reality and are making the most of it by passing on increased costs to end-users should see solid returns over the next few years (assuming there is no global recession, in which case all stocks as an asset class will be even lower than they are now, after a YTD drawdown of ~18%).

Chemical companies including BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Solvay ((OTCQX:SVYSF)(OTCQX:SOLVY)), and LyondellBasell (LYB) got under pressure to cut their ties to Russia, according to Chemical & Engineering News. First, the companies had meaningful sales volumes and units in the country. Second, they sourced some of the semi-finished products from Russia. For example, Sibur for years has been a major supplier of plastics and rubbers to the EU. Now, BASF and others may incur losses because of reducing Russia ties.

One of the main factors contributing to the current market situation was the war in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions against Russia. Geopolitics has led to a rally in many commodity markets because, as Zoltan Pozsar, a Credit Suisse strategist, wrote, Russia's role in the global commodity market is comparable to JPMorgan's role in the global financial system. At the same time, Russia has always been in dire need of high-tech equipment to extract and process these commodities. The EU has been a major trading partner for Russia in that regard:

European Commission website, author's notes

European heavy equipment manufacturers have made a huge contribution to Russia’s transport system - Siemens supplied high-speed trains, while Airbus delivered modern aircraft (340 planes). Russian commodity companies have made large investments to upgrade their operational capacities with equipment imported from Europe. This allowed Russia to increase the supply of vital raw materials to European countries at then-affordable selling prices. A good example is Sibur Holding, Russia's largest petrochemical company and one of the largest industry players in Europe, which modernized its production under the leadership of former CEO Dmitry Konov. The company built its $8.8 billion ZapSibNeftekhim (ZapSib) petrochemical complex in Tobolsk, Western Siberia, thanks to European equipment, and put it into operation in 2019, which allowed the company to increase its annual exports of polymers by 260%:

Sibur told Reuters that the company expected the ZapSib plant to produce two million tonnes of polymers, mostly polyethylene and polypropylene, in 2021 (its full annual capacity is 2.5 million tonnes of polymers). Source: Reuters [September 8, 2021]

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the European Union has been imposing a ban on equipment exports to Russia – including petrochemical equipment. Therefore, supplies of some European technologies for Russian plants upgrades (for example, in oil refining) have been banned, as well as purchases of some commodities (coal, steel) from Russia.

In my view, if this situation continues, the economies of both Russia and the EU will suffer, and ESG and the climate agenda will be under threat. Without European equipment, Russian companies can’t upgrade their production facilities with more advanced technologies. Meanwhile, Europeans will have to buy commodities further away for higher prices and with inferior environmental characteristics.

While Sibur was able to carry out its upgrade before restrictions on European equipment exports were imposed, other industrial companies in Russia weren’t so lucky and look set to face serious problems. But they won't suffer alone – Europe remains highly dependent on Russian gas, which is vitally important to the petrochemical industry. By cutting supplies from Russia, Europe is condemning its companies to lower profit margins and lower efficiency – this is the reason why BASF SE, for example, lags far behind its American peers in terms of value creation for its shareholders.

[1-year performance]

[Year-to-date performance]

[BASF's projected EPS is constantly downgraded]

At the same time, BASF cannot be called an undervalued company - again, the production of petrochemicals requires the use of natural gas, which is rising much faster in Europe than in the U.S., so analysts are taking this fact into account and forecasting lower and lower EBITDA figures. In addition, according to Goldman Sachs (dated May 23, 2022), the risks of a further sharp increase in gas prices remain for Europeans under various scenarios in the near future.

Goldman Sachs' report [May 23, 2022]

For this reason, the sell-off in BASF stock compared to its U.S. peers is justified by the forwarding EV/EBITDA multiple and higher risks of future operational disruptions:

I think this lag will continue for some time, as profitability will come under pressure with the exit from Russian gas. Therefore, I direct the attention of readers to American companies - the question, in this case, lies only in the selection of the most promising ones.

Selecting the most promising US-based petrochemical stock

From the charts above, AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX), Westlake Corp. (WLK), Olin Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, and Dow Inc. (DOW) look the best in terms of valuation - this is also confirmed by the absolute values of forwarding P/E multiples:

Great, now we have a selection of the cheapest petrochemical companies. But we need to know their specializations, their margins, and their potential/projected growth prospects.

Company name Business description AdvanSix Inc. The company manufactures differentiated products in the industries of nylon solutions, chemical intermediates, and plant nutrients. There are 4 operating segments: Nylon (Nylon 6 resin), Caprolactam (the key monomer used in the production of Nylon 6 resin), Chemical Intermediates (acetone, phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, etc.), and Ammonium Sulfate (used as a fertilizer containing nitrogen and sulfur). Westlake Corp. The company had historically operated in two principal operating segments, Vinyls and Olefins. In 4Q 2021 reorganized into 2 segments - Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products. WLK is highly integrated along the materials chain with significant downstream integration from ethylene and Chlor-alkali (chlorine and caustic soda) into vinyls, polyethylene, epoxy, and styrene monomer. There's also a substantial downstream integration from polyvinyl chloride (PVC) into the building products, PVC pipes and fittings, and PVC compounds in the Housing and Infrastructure Products segment. Olin Corp. Incorporated in 1892, OLN is a vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. Its operations are concentrated in 3 business segments: Chlor-Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. LyondellBasell Industries Founded in 1985, filed for bankruptcy in 2009, and emerged from bankruptcy in 2010. It manufactures chemicals and polymers, refines crude oil, produces gasoline blending components, and develops and licenses technologies for the production of polymers. In 2021, the company generated 25% of sales from Olefins & Polyolefins Americas, 31% from Olefins & Polyolefins EAI, 22% from Intermediates & Derivatives, 14% from Refining, 6% from Advanced Polymer Solutions, and 2% from Technology. Dow Inc. The company is the leading materials science company and was spun off from DowDuPont on April 1, 2019. The company has manufacturing facilities in 31 countries and focuses on products for the consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets.

Source: Author's work based on various sources (10-Qs and Argus Research)

From the above description, we can see that some members of the analyzed sample are more diversified than others - for example, DOW has a much more diverse business than ASIX or OLN. In my opinion, this is not always an advantage. For example, diversification saves the company in times of crisis - this can be seen in the development of EBITDA margins of the selected companies. However, using the same metrics, we see that when the industry is booming, niche companies earn more per $1 of sales and their return on capital employed (ROCE) and return on equity (ROE) are much higher:

At the same time, investors are overpaying for diversification, which is the reason why DOW's key valuation metrics are higher than the group averages.

I have previously published articles on LYB and ASIX - these two stocks have outperformed the market against the backdrop of geopolitical turmoil in Europe.

And I am still bullish on ASIX and LYB - I think these two companies will continue to grow over the medium-term if the global recession passes us by. However, I like Olin Corp. better now for several reasons.

First, OLN managed to most effectively pass costs on to consumers last year during a turbulent time when the cost of sales was rising across the petrochemical industry - yes, volumes were down, but selling prices helped the company grow post-pandemic EBITDA by >14x.

For this reason, OLN is the fastest-growing company in the analyzed sample, although its valuation is not much higher than that of other companies.

Top Commodity Chemicals Stocks by Seeking Alpha, author's notes

Second, I like the fact that Olin Corp. has actively started to buy back its shares - in the past year, the average number of shares outstanding (quarterly basis) has decreased by 3.17%, and most of the authorized program has yet to be mastered.

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, we repurchased and retired 5.2 million shares of common stock at a total value of $263.2 million. As of March 31, 2022, we have $789.0 million of remaining authorized common stock to be purchased under our 2021 $1.0 billion share repurchase program. Source: OLN's latest 10-Q

As long as inflation is high in the world, buybacks seem more attractive to me than dividend yields below the official inflation rate.

Third, I like the momentum that Olin Corp. is showing in reducing its debt load. In this way, the company is trying to reduce credit risks and the variability/volatility of operating profits in the event of a new crisis.

Yes, OLN still has the highest debt to equity ratio in the analyzed group, but the difference is much smaller than just a year ago. In addition, the debt on the balance sheet is being reduced much faster than among competitors.

So, at this point, I conclude that Olin Corp. is one of the cheapest and most profitable companies in the U.S. petrochemical market. Its ability to effectively pass costs on to consumers, as well as a more aggressive policy of debt reduction and share buybacks, should create more value for current and potential shareholders in the medium term.

Risks & Takeaway

I am aware that I could be wrong in my choice - OLN could be inferior in some criteria to LYB, WLK, ASIX, and some other companies that were not included in my analyzed list.

Also, Olin operates in a fairly cyclical industry. If the slowdown in the economy is not offset by the continuation of the post-COVID recovery and we all slide into recession, my conclusions about the attractiveness of the company will become completely irrelevant.

In addition, Olin's business has proven to be very unpredictable in the past - you only need to look at how much the EBITDA margin dropped during the lockdowns to see that. Today, thanks to deleveraging, this risk has diminished, but if something similar to 2020-21 happens now, OLN could again suffer more than others.

Despite all these risks, however, I believe that the current valuation of the company does not fully reflect management's efforts to reduce debt and improve the operational side of the business. Given the growth OLN has shown in recent years, the shares should be trading at a premium (to other direct peers), and now they are trading at a discount to the Materials sector - amid the forward PEG ratio of just 0.05x:

Seeking Alpha, author's notes

Therefore, I rate OLN stock higher than the rest of the U.S. petrochemical industry and recommend that you buy it, at least for the medium term.