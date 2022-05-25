Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), mostly known for its advanced semiconductors is in discussions to acquire VMware (NYSE:VMW), which is an infrastructure virtualization play for cloud computing. As a result, its share price has known nearly a 21% upside to around $116 as shown in the blue chart below, a welcome surge in a generally lackluster market for IT stocks.

Data by YCharts

Moreover given VMware's pioneering role in server virtualization together with the fact that most Fortune Global 100 companies use its technology, there should be considerable revenue synergies in digital transformation, but, the aim of this thesis is to identify the specific areas where M&A dynamics will apply, starting with hybrid cloud and 5G.

VMware's attractiveness in hybrid cloud and 5G

First, VMware is a hybrid cloud provider which means that it enables corporations to "virtualize" or convert their physical servers into virtual machines, so much loved by software developers for their flexibility. In this respect, while public cloud providers like Amazon's AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN) hold the IT workloads of millions of customers, VMware has been the preferred digital transformation partner of enterprises that prefer to keep a large chunk of their data within their own premises while benefiting from cloud-like experiences.

Second, in addition to virtualization where it holds more than 80% of the on-premises market, VMware is an emerging player in open RAN (O-RAN) or the Radio Access Network part of mobile cellular technology. This is an area that has been dominated by the conventional RAN providers like Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Nokia (NOK), but, due to problems like vendor lock-in, proprietary technology, and high costs, more open technologies have surfaced during the last two years.

In this context, already empowered by its presence in the core 5G part of mobile networks since 2010, VMware has developed software applications used to manage some essential performance functions of the RAN. Thus, using its Telco Cloud platform (figure below), the company is helping DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) to build a cloud-based mobile network whereby virtualization allows for more flexibility and automation features, instead of resorting to labor-intensive manual operations.

VMware Telco Cloud (telco.vmware.com)

Now, Broadcom is overwhelmingly present in the 5G infrastructure market as a chip supplier for Nokia's RANs alongside Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL). It has particular strength in acoustic RF (radio frequency) filters where it competes with QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) and others. Looking at devices, its chips are also used in smartphones made by Apple (AAPL) or Samsung (OTC:SSNLF).

Acquisition synergies and profitability

Thus, there are many opportunities for the two companies to complement each other in 5G, but the specific area where this is likely to occur is the enterprise customer segment, consisting of large corporations looking for software-driven flexible connectivity solutions spanning wireless broadband technologies like 4G LTE, 5G and WiFi 6. Here, after acquiring Brocade in 2017, Broadcom has expertise in storage and server connectivity across the enterprise.

Company presentation (www.seekingalpha.com)

Furthermore, instead of mentioning public 5G which is the mobile network used by subscribers like you and me and where the big telecom and mobile operators are faced with monetization challenges, I specifically mentioned "enterprise 5G" where the addressable market which was valued at a meager $1.68 billion in 2020, is expected to reach $16.85 billion by 2028, or grow at an accelerated CAGR of 33.9%.

Another area of synergy is software.

In this respect, Broadcom is not only a semiconductor manufacturer but has also diversified into the software business with its acquisition of CA Technologies in November 2018 for $19 billion and Symantec for $10.7 billion in August 2019. As a result, it offers solutions ranging from application development, and infrastructure operations, to data protection. Here, in terms of synergies, I have in mind integration with VMware vROps, comprising AI-driven operations management for hybrid, private & multi-cloud environments. This is a market projected to grow from $9.3 billion in 2020 to $45.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 37.2%.

Consequently, there are total additional market opportunities of over $60 billion.

Pursuing further, Broadcom reports revenues as part of two segments: semiconductor solutions and infrastructure software as shown in the right-hand side table below.

Annual Revenues (www.seekingalpha.com)

Currently, software constitutes 25.7% of total revenues, but with the addition of VMware's $12.85 billion as seen in the left-hand table above, it could reach 49.4%, which is significant in Broadcom's strategy.

As per its SEC filings, the operating income for Broadcom's software infrastructure segment comes to $4,936 million, signifying margins of 69.6% whereas it is only 19% for VMware, or less than half of other software plays like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Oracle (ORCL).

This means that the virtualization play is spending enormously on research and marketing as it faces competition from the big cloud service providers (hyperscalers). The amount spent for its 37.5K employees should go up due to wage inflation in a tight labor market. In this case, given Broadcom's past track record of successfully integrating software plays, the same can be expected with VMware, resulting in significant cost synergies.

As a result, the virtualization play should see more profitable growth within a combined entity. Now, for shareholders, it is not only a matter of obtaining a premium for their shares but also continually forming part of VMware's story through equity participation in a merged entity, as according to SA News, the deal could take the form of a 50/50 mix of stock and cash.

Valuations and key takeaways

The acquisition could fetch about $60 billion with Broadcom ready to disburse $140 for each share of VMware. This would represent a 46% premium to the pre-deal stock price of $95.7. While this amount may appear to be on the high side, it is not, as there is the precedence established by Concentrix's (CNXC) acquisition of ServiceSource (SREV) at a 47% premium on May 9.

Therefore, as an acquisition target, and based on its current share price of around $116, VMware is still undervalued by over $20. One reason why investors have not been more enthusiastic about buying the stock is probably that they have in mind Broadcom's failed attempt to acquire Qualcomm back in March 2018, mainly after the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) investigated the deal and was not satisfied with some of the answers to its questions.

Consequently, there are risks that a deal may not go through, but, on a positive note, Broadcom whose headquarters were initially in Singapore has relocated to San Diego in April 2018. Another difference is that while the Qualcomm bid was predominantly in cash, this one is according to a 50/50 ratio.

Thus, after subtracting $30 billion of cash from an assumed total deal value of $60 billion, the remaining $30 billion could take the form of equity participation, possibly by Michael Dell, who is VMware's chairman and also the CEO of Dell Technologies (DELL). I make this supposition based on his continued interest in VMware (through a 40% stake in its capital) after spinning the company off in April 2021. Thinking aloud, the presence of Michael Dell on the board of the merged entity should give some comfort to regulators, but, in case he is not agreeable or wants more than what is on offer, the deal should be delayed.

In the meantime, after its downside, Broadcom is at a price to earnings of 14.8x (table below) but could drop further to the 13x level or at a price of $500 after some news-induced volatility pertaining to the deal. Looking at its capability to finance the acquisition, with net debt (after excluding cash) of $29.3 billion, the semiconductor play needs to contract debt, but for this purpose, it can rely on strong cash from operations.

Peer Comparison (www.seekingalpha.com)

Looking at other suitors in case the Broadcom proposition does not go through, Intel has strong cash flow too, despite higher capital expenses as a chip foundry operator. Moreover, now that the acquisition genie is out of the bottle, it could also make a bid as it is a key stakeholder in VMware's telco cloud with its FlexRAN. Last, but not least, Qualcomm which has few debts and is also a key player in the 5G ecosystem could also be interested.

Finally, in case a deal is made, it could be the biggest one for years to come and provide further momentum to Broadcom in its tilt to becoming a major software play in enterprise infrastructure, while for VMware which is facing tough competition from hyperscalers, it represents more profitable growth. This said it is better to wait for the dust to settle before buying any of the two stocks as there should be a lot of volatility before any high-profile deal materializes.