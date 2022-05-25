Eugeneonline/iStock via Getty Images

Biotech stocks crashed during the last few months. The implication is simple, in a tight credit environment, unprofitable companies will need to focus on reducing the cash burn, and that will likely lead to consolidation.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is in this lot. The stock price crashed by more than 50% in the last few months. What was an expensive company trading at a bloated price-to-sales multiple is now much closer to a sober price.

The company is growing at close to 20% per year. However, baked into that thirteen times sales multiple was an expectation of more revenues coming from new product offerings.

The mainstream takeaway from Exact's earnings call was an earnings beat. However, under the hood, the sentiment is not that optimistic. The management team expanded on its prospects for colon cancer blood screening, and they were very sober.

The management team compared the path for a possible blood test to Cologuard's approval. Because the test will be less accurate than Cologuard, the company is unlikely to get an equivalent claim. They concluded by saying that it will be hard to get physicians to order a less accurate test.

Additionally, the FDA tends to dislike performance degradation in new technologies. Even when they approve less accurate tests, they do so with a limited label. Basically, the patients must be offered other tests first, and only after refusal can they be offered a less accurate one. Or, in other cases, only when the patient cannot complete the main test.

However, the main problem comes from life-years gained. That's a measure in health economics that expresses the number of years that a person gains as a result of receiving a particular treatment. That measure is convenient because it puts the number on common ground and allows apples-to-apples comparisons in theory.

The problem is this measure puts a CRC Blood test at a disadvantage. Basically, patients will need to perform the test every year, which implies a price point between $100 and $200. Given the sequencing costs, that will be hard to get in the medium term.

Implications for the company

That goes a long way to say that a breakthrough product that can accelerate revenues meaningfully, like a blood test for colon cancer, is years away. Therefore, the main revenue drivers for the company will still be the Cologuard and precision oncology offerings. On the Cologuard front, we can expect an incremental improvement in false-positive rates and pre-cancer detection rates with Cologuard 2.0. However, it will not be a game-changer, and it will still take time.

The cold enthusiasm of the management's team reveals that even for a multi-cancer early detection test, there will be a long road. The company bought Thrive in 2021 because they already have a working version of the blood test. However, the headwinds in the colon cancer blood screening should temper our enthusiasm for a multi-cancer test.

In the medium term, the company can only rely on its current offerings to bring in growth. In the first quarter, the revenues grew around 20%. We should not expect much better than that in the following years. If we add the slower growth expectations to the debacle that has hit the genomics space in the last year, then the time for consolidation has arrived.

We might see two possible outcomes: healthcare blue chips buying small biotechs or small biotechs merging in order to gain scale and create synergies.

Consolidation in the industry

Arguably, the lack of more rapid growth and the drop in valuation (Exact now trading at 4 times sales versus 13 times at the top) makes the company a possible target. The Cologuard and precision oncology offerings are valuable segments, and the company should get profitable if it chooses to focus on these segments. Therefore, a big healthcare company might want to step in and add the two main revenue generation offerings to their company while selling the cancer screening moonshots in exchange for cash.

On the other hand, the company might proactively look for companies that suit their tech stack and market segments and pursue a merger to strengthen the strategic position. This could be pure speculation, but a few months ago, Exact approached Invitae (NVTA) in order to explore a merger.

In my opinion, that's one of the most interesting possibilities. The present stock market performance of the two companies makes any capital raise highly dilutive. Therefore, both companies need to improve their respective cash burn rates. They will need to improve COGS, SG&A, and R&D costs. The fact that there might be technology overlaps could help to improve COGS. The ability to drive cost synergies from SG&A and R&D structures is also very interesting. Something that might help to turn these companies' cash-flow positive.

Conclusion

The current tight monetary environment coupled with the lack of breakthrough products represent a problem for Exact. The company's current cash burn rate is a problem, especially in an environment where funding will be hard to get. In my opinion, the solution for companies in this situation is to turn cash-flow positive as soon as possible.

Since the problem lies mainly on the OPEX side, companies like Exact need to scale as fast as they can to dilute those costs. In the absence of a rapid growth driver, like the blood colon cancer test, the company might need to turn its attention to the M&A market. Revisiting a possible merger with Invitae may make a lot of sense given the technology overlaps and potential cost synergies. Finally, Invitae is now trading at all-time lows.

On the negative side, we have the typical difficulties in integrating two different companies and materializing synergies. Additionally, Invitae brings $1.5 billion in debt, while Exact brings $2 billion, which might make a merger hard to digest for two companies burning cash at a fast pace.