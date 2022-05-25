metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Summary Thesis

Vertically integrated, full-service provider of non-clinical contract research services to biotech and pharma positions the company well to gain market share in a fragmented industry of single service providers. Dual secular revenue tailwinds from: Increased role of biotech companies in the drug discovery pipeline. Increased outsourcing of pre-clinical and clinical CRO services by both biotech and large pharma. Margin expansion from increased scale and improved operational performance at acquired assets. Fragmented industry of smaller competitors operating at low utilization levels provides ample opportunities for highly accretive M&A. Discounted valuation relative to larger peers will narrow as the company demonstrates that it has evolved into a more critical partner for both biotech and pharma clients.

Company History

Inotiv was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lafayette, IN. Originally named Bioanalytical Systems (“BASi”) the company has been a non-clinical (not running clinical trials) contract research organization (“CRO”) serving the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. The company has largely focused on pre-clinical services, which includes discovery and safety work that typically involves toxicology, pathology and other scientific work that is performed prior to the initiation of any clinical trials in humans. An overview of the process and services provided by Inotiv is shown below.

Prior to 2017, BASi was a subscale provider of pre-clinical services and had excessive customer concentration to a few large pharma customers that created highly variable revenue year to year. From a competitive standpoint, BASi was poorly positioned as their pharma customers increasingly consolidated their pre-clinical and clinical work with larger CRO’s who could serve as one-stop providers for all of their outsourced needs. As a result, NOTV’s revenue declined by 38% from 2011-2016 and EBITDA turned negative in 2016. This revenue decline combined with an excessive debt burden placed the company in deep financial trouble in 2016.

In 2016, as a result of the financial and strategic difficulties facing the company, BASi’s lenders engaged Bob Leasure as a financial consultant to the Company to ensure that the Company’s debt was repaid. Mr. Leasure’s background as a turnaround expert paid off for the company as revenue grew by 20% in 2017 and has grown every year since. After unsuccessfully attempting to sell the Company following the revenue stabilization, Mr. Leasure was named full-time CEO in early 2019.

The unsuccessful sale process was informative to Mr. Leasure as he realized that there were few buyers of small, single service CRO providers in the pre-clinical space. Mr. Leasure saw a unique opportunity to both consolidate these assets at attractive multiples and build a full service pre-clinical CRO that would better serve clients. Since 2019, Bioanalytical Systems has completed 10 acquisitions with the most transformative deal being the Envigo deal announced in September 2021 (discussed below). As a symbol of the amazing transformation the company has undergone over the last 4 years, BASi changed its name to Inotiv in March of 2021 and rebranded all of its acquisitions under this new name.

Mr. Leasure’s strategy behind the acquisitions was simple: a scaled CRO can serve as a comprehensive primary service provider to drug developers, resulting in a steadier revenue stream that can support higher utilization rates and higher margins. Mr. Leasure realized that many of these smaller assets were underutilized because they only offered limited services to their customers. As a result, these smaller companies were typically overflow providers for their customers, meaning they were only utilized when their primary CRO couldn’t handle the work (tight capacity or no expertise in that area).

These smaller companies suffered from all of the same problems that BASi experienced from 2011-2016: customer concentration, revenue variability, limited value to the end customer. As part of a broader service portfolio, the utilization of these assets could be managed more strategically, resulting in sustainably higher margins than were achievable at the individual company level. As evidence of the success of this strategy, revenue has grown significantly from $20mm in FY ’16 to a projected $460mm in FY’22 ($180mm excluding Envigo) and EBITDA margins have improved from negative in 2016, to a forecast of 18-22% in the medium term. With the turnaround complete, NOTV is well positioned to capitalize on the industry trends described below.

Envigo Acquisition

While the company has completed a number of smaller acquisitions, in September of 2021 it announced a transformative acquisition of Envigo that cements NOTV’s competitive positioning in the pre-clinical CRO space. Envigo is a provider of high-quality research models (research animals) that are utilized as part of the pre-clinical testing process for new drugs and medical devices. This market is highly regulated, consolidated, and generates recurring revenue as customers tend to utilize the same supplier for research models to ensure consistency in their research/testing (99% revenue retention rate, 17 of top 20 customers have been with Envigo for at least a decade). Envigo specializes in large research animals, specifically non-human primates (NHPs).

China is currently the largest supplier of NHPs, but suspended all exports of NHPs during COVID. As a result, there is currently a shortage of NHPs, leading to significant price increases for these models. In 2021, NOTV’s customers began expressing concerns that NOTV may not have access to a reliable supply of research models to perform pre-clinical work. By vertically integrating this piece of the pre-clinical workflow, NOTV improved its positioning as a critical service provider for their customers. Furthermore, the acquisition brings in a number of new customers, which opens up significant cross-selling opportunities for both NOTV and legacy Envigo.

From a financial perspective, the steady and recurring nature of research model revenue helps to diversify NOTV’s revenue from the more cyclical aspects of the pre-clinical CRO work, which is heavily dependent on biotech funding cycles.

CRO Industry

The CRO industry has seen strong and steady revenue growth over the last 10 years as pharma and biotech companies look to outsource more of the drug development and clinical trial work. As drug development has grown increasingly complex and the success rate of drug development has declined, large pharmaceutical companies increasingly view their core competency as drug commercialization and distribution. As a result, drug discovery and development is increasingly performed by smaller biotech companies with large pharma stepping in to acquire these companies once the path to commercialization is more visible.

This trend in drug development is important for the CRO industry given that these smaller biotechs often lack internal resources and expertise to conduct much of the pre-clinical and clinical trial work. This has led to more R&D work being outsourced to CRO’s, which have the expertise and experience to help these biotech companies reach drug approval faster and more reliably. Within the CRO industry, the market is largely bifurcated between the large CRO’s who can best serve larger pharma with their outsourcing needs and a fragmented industry of smaller players who serve the biotech market.

NOTV’s consolidation of the smaller pre-clinical providers has created a new full-service provider for the biotech market. Charles River Labs (CRL) is the only other full-service non-clinical provider in the biotech market and both NOTV and CRL are well positioned to take market share from smaller players. Larger CRO’s tend to focus more on clinical trial work given the larger revenue streams associated with this work.

While there is currently investor concern about overall biotech funding activity, NOTV should be able to weather any downturn in overall industry work through market share gains given its improved competitive positioning.

Management

While Mr. Leasure had limited healthcare experience prior to joining NOTV, he has a proven track record of operating expertise through numerous company turnarounds. This should prove valuable as the company looks to improve both the operating and financial performance of recently acquired companies. Mr. Leasure has also surrounded himself with a strong management team that has extensive healthcare and CRO experience. NOTV’s COO for the services segment joined the company in early 2021 after spending more than 20 years at CRL. The COO for the research models segment had over 20 years of experience at Covance and the entire Envigo team helps to build out a strong bench of talent.

NOTV’s chief strategy officer, Dr. John Sagartz, has over 20 years of experience in the pre-clinical toxicology space via the founding of Seventh Wave Laboratories, which was sold to NOTV in 2018. Notably, Dr. Sagartz chose to remain with the company following the acquisition and continues to own 2.6% of the company.

Mr. Leasure’s ownership stake in the business and alignment with shareholders meaningfully improved following approval of the 2022 compensation plan. Mr. Leasure was awarded 415,000 RSUs (~$11mm grant date value, $23mm value at the company’s 52-week high share price) that will vest over the next 3-5 years. In total, Mr. Leasure now owns 744,000 shares, or 2.7% of the company.

During the first quarter of 2022, 9 different insiders made open market purchases of NOTV stock with prices ranging from $19.65 to $23.97 compared to the current stock price of $23. This is a strong vote of confidence by the management team in the future of the company and the current valuation.

Financials

The growth outlook for NOTV is underpinned by the secular trend toward increased biotech drug development, which supports increased pre-clinical outsourcing as these smaller companies do not have the internal expertise to perform this work. Capital raising by biotechs over the last 2 years has occurred at a record pace, which has created healthy cash balances to support multiple years of pre-clinical CRO growth.

Source: BioCentury and William Blair

Frost and Sullivan projects that the nonclinical CRO market will grow at an ~6% CAGR through 2026. Given a comprehensive service offering at NOTV and access to critical research models, the company should be well positioned to outgrow the fragmented market of smaller pre-clinical service providers. NOTV’s low double digit revenue growth target for its preclinical services is in line with a similar growth forecast from industry leader CRL.

For its research models business, growth is likely to be more modest in the mid to high single digits, but will also be less cyclical than the preclinical services business. The consolidated organic revenue growth of ~10% will be supplemented by M&A as the company continues to roll up smaller service providers.

EBITDA margins are projected to expand from 12% currently to 18-22% as the company leverages recent corporate investments, improves operations at recently acquired sites, and in-sources more work that has historically been outsourced.

Valuation

NOTV has essentially transformed itself into a smaller Charles River Labs (“CRL”). CRL has a similar corporate history in the sense that they built a full service, pre-clinical CRO largely through M&A. CRL has long been the industry leader in research models, but recognized that while this business had strong recurring revenue characteristics, the growth rate for the market overall was relatively slow. CRL understood that they could play a bigger role in the pre-clinical space by offering more services to their current biotech customers, who were largely overlooked by the bigger CRO’s who were focused on large pharma and clinical work.

Furthermore, the service work is a higher growth business than the research model segment, which led to accelerating top-line growth for the company. CRL utilized the cash flow generated by the research models business to acquire a broad offering of complementary pre-clinical service offerings. Consequently, CRL’s valuation expanded to ~15x EBITDA prior to COVID. The robust biotech funding environment seen over the last 2 years has led to multiple expansion well beyond historic levels, but was somewhat supported by the exceptionally strong biotech funding environment.

CRL’s transformation over the last decade provides a good comp for NOTV once the company has integrated its recent acquisitions. Longer term, I expect NOTV can trade at 14-16x EBITDA given the strong organic growth profile of the business, improved margins and the opportunity for M&A to provide additional growth.

NOTV could also be an attractive M&A candidate for any of the larger CRO’s who are looking to increase their exposure to both biotech customers as well as preclinical services. The industry has a history of consolidation given that mergers often combine complementary services, enhancing the value proposition of the combined company for customers. The preclinical work can serve as an attractive pipeline for future clinical work for other CRO’s that are looking to engage with customers earlier in the drug lifecycle. Transaction multiples for public CRO’s have ranged from 18x-25x EBITDA over the past few years.

Given the pace of recent acquisition activity, limited analyst coverage and small market cap of the company, I believe NOTV is flying under the radar of many investors or is viewed as an overly complex investment. As a result, the company currently trades at a discount to peers. As the company slows its acquisition activity over the next year and the run-rate EBITDA of the business is more visible, investors will begin to recognize the transformation that has occurred at Inotiv. Using a conservative 14x EBITDA multiple on my 2025 EBITDA forecast of $140mm, yields a price target of $60. This represents ~140% upside from the current price of $23, or a 25% annualized rate of return over the next 4 years. Notably this forecast does not include the benefit from any additional acquisitions that the company may undertake.

