Eighty-year-old IAC Chairman Barry Diller may not show up dealing blackjack at the Bellagio anytime soon, but effective last week he is now the possessor of a gaming license for the state of Nevada. State commissioners granted Diller a two-year conditional license while ongoing investigations about his alleged insider trading in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shares prior to the announcement of the Microsoft (MSFT) deal progress.

When asked by reporters to comment, Diller insisted his ATVI trade was "just a lucky bet". That's an appropriate entry comment for the billionaire ($3.4b estimated net worth) IAC chairman. His licensing in the gaming industry moves possibilities well beyond his original toe dip buying $1b in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) stock for IAC.

To get a perspective on how his, and specifically, IAC's growing interest in the sector might progress through its MGM position (14% of MGM common), we first look into a bit of history about Diller himself.

Way back in the day, Diller began life as did many showbiz moguls in the mailroom of a talent agency in LA. That led him to jobs at TV networks, ultimately creating such shows as the ABC Movie of the Week. Continuing his rise, he went to Paramount Studios where in the early 80s he was recruited by Rupert Murdoch to craft a new TV network out of a handful of key market TV stations Rupert owned.

During some of the early months there, Diller did a few things that irked Rupert, but he said nothing. I had lunch with a friend who was a very close associate of Murdoch and asked him whether they thought the Australian media mogul would fire Diller over such differences of viewpoint on programming.

"No, not now. There are no two smarter guys on the planet than Rupert Murdoch and Barry Diller. Rupert sees the hire as buying a relatively cheap education in US network TV and Diller will go when the timing is right. Diller always had a hankering to own his own store you see. In a way, bringing the Fox Network into life had a lot of that element. He'll take a walk when he's ready. These guys know exactly what they're doing".

(Note: At the time I was a senior executive at Caesars and was part of the team who had signed comedian Joan Rivers to a multi-year, multimillion dollar appearance contract. Diller had hired her to host a Fox Tonight Show type talk show and in short shrift fired her husband as producer and subsequently her. She told me she placed the entire blame for the failure of her show on Diller. "Diller and his executive mafia whacked me," I recall her telling me half-jokingly. She went on to recreate herself into millions on QVC, and later cable red carpet shows until she died tragically under simple surgery in 2014).

I cite this mini bio of Diller to put in context what I believe to be a continuation of moves by Diller's IAC to become far more profoundly involved in the online casino business. This will have vast implications for MGM downstream and impact its growth arc and valuation going forward.

MGM: The going asset light strategy advances with Diller

The growing confluence of corporate strategies between MGM and IAC is valuable for investors to understand now. It is probably bound up with the reasoning as to why Diller went for a gaming license. We can only conjecture. It could be as basic as IAC getting ready to increase their 14% holding in MGM. Or, either their management, the regulators or IAC wanted Diller licensed before he was in a position to get profoundly involved in possible major MGM moves ahead.

It could also presage an IAC strategy to enter the iGaming sector on its own, buoyed by what it has learned about gaming through its MGM investment. Though the company's portfolio contains 150 diverse internet brands, the bulk of its business flows through two sites: Angie's, personal home services, and its newly acquired Dotdash Meredith media empire.

Ever alert for acquisitions that meet its capital deployment criteria, it would seem there is little potential in their aiming to pick up currently private ecommerce sites in need of capital. Either such sites don't need capital, or if they do, their reach to borrow or issue securities is easy. So, it is in the public company arena where its next moves are most likely to be sought. Thus comes MGM onto center stage.

The most obvious of all is something with its MGM association, or something they see as a sound entry into gaming, applying their internet smarts to a business they now understand a lot better than they did before they bought into MGM.

At the same time, the long stated corporate goal of MGM has been to transform itself into an "asset light" strategy, concentrated on operating gaming assets, rather than owning the realty on which they sit. Hence, their headlong rush to go to a REIT sale-athon if you will, first house run via MGM Growth Properties (MGP) (2015) then selling it off to VICI Properties (VICI).

And in tandem with that MGM created BetMGM, an online sports and iGaming platform in partnership with the UK's Entain legacy gaming giant. MGM made an attempt to buy out Entain's 50% of the betting platform but were spurned by that company's board. IAC at the time went on record as supporting the deal by confirming it was prepared to add cash to the kitty to buy Entain. Our view is that MGM's objective of making its online entry 100% owned isn't discarded. And IAC and Diller specifically now getting licensed, could be part of an expansionary vision not yet shared with investors.

Where is this may be going now

If you quickly appraise both companies, both stocks, you come away with mostly good news in either case. Both are well positioned to make large scale moves with BetMGM, or possibly creating another online gaming entity that is a partnership between them. IAC is certainly smart enough to realize that the sports betting vertical in online gaming is high cost, massively competitive, not very promising to deliver the kind of margins they are accustomed to in their most successful sites going forward. But iGaming presents another picture.

Sports betting without question is the bell cow on online gaming revenue. Starting with an average long term hold percentage on handle of 7%, it needs the mother's milk of continuing revenue growth sustaining over many years and new legalizations to make any kind of sense.

iGaming is another issue with gross margins considerably better than sports betting. IAC could find a home somewhere in that space with MGM with some kind of workaround the existing deal it has with Entain. One thing is certain, BetMGM's ambitions for the unit do not include also-ran single digit market shares. It is aiming for double digit revenue leadership up there with FanDuel, DraftKings and Caesars.

That's a heavy contract, a costly journey as we have noted in the operating results reported by those companies. Profitability may well be years away, if not totally elusive. Both WynnBet and Churchill Downs Inc. have already thrown in the towel on the sector.

BetMGM won an estimated $850m in 2021 harvesting a share of market ~20% or more. It is projecting $1.3b in revenue for this year against guidance by DraftKings (DKNG) of $1.9b. The company has also announced it intends to move into profit by 2023 for the unit by reaching and sustaining between 20% and 25% share of market by 2025. Yet a relatively small percentage of this growth will come from iGaming (casino games online) vis sports betting. And that could spell opportunity for IAC, which could bring a Comstock lode of tech savvy, data, and algorithm talent to the party.

Diller has a long history as a visionary in entertainment. His move into online interactive business creating IAC in 1995 was a time when ecommerce still had a lot to prove and there were doubters when he left entertainment per se. It is to be remembered that Jeff Bezos started Amazon.com in his garage in 1992, just three years before Diller gave life to IAC. Getting licensed in Nevada is intention signaling that is undeniable - at least to anyone not a fly on the wall when the decision came.

It would seem to us that he brings more than IAC's money to the table. Firstly, MGM currently is sitting on $2.72b (mrq) in cash on its own. IAC has a hefty balance sheet as well with $1.91b in against a comfortable total debt of $2.75b. However, MGM's debt load is over $23.7b. But both companies show comfortable current ratios: IAC 2.09, MGM 1.25. Bringing Diller's strategic outlook insofar as MGM's future in online gaming goes is a big plus for the company.

An IAC cash infusion into the formation of a new vertical or increasing an offer for Entain is nice to have, but Diller potentially getting more involved in the online gaming side of life has implications that will be positive for MGM stock one way or another. The scenarios are many, the opportunities will form. It is just a case of spotting the right ones at the right time for the right price. And that is one of the great talents of Diller that will probably produce an interesting pivot for MGM soon.