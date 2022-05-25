MaslennikovUppsala/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Australia is an interesting test market in that it is relatively small and isolated. It has also become a backwater concerning adoption of electric vehicles due to a climate denying government for almost a decade. This era is now definitively over with election of a climate friendly Labor Government and a large number of climate focused independents. Toyota (NYSE:TM) has dominated the Australian car market for many years, and that has contributed to the slow adoption of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) as Toyota has strongly pushed its hybrid vehicle strategy. This makes for an interesting time as the new Labor Government plans to aggressively drive electrification of transport. This may be partly as a result of the fact that Australia is very dependent on sourcing essentially all petrol and diesel products from overseas, leading to substantial risk to Australian industry should there be any supply holdups. Australia has world beating solar PV and wind assets and world leading adoption of rooftop solar PV (and hence charging opportunities at home). I think this is an interesting time to see how quickly electrification of transport can be achieved. Toyota has a lot to lose if it misses this opportunity.

The Big Issues Confronting Toyota

I’m a fan of quarterly reports and Q&A but the Q4 2022 results didn’t help me get insight into Toyota’s big picture views. It was all about the details, which is fine, but some indication about where the company is headed would have helped me. Electric vehicles didn’t get a mention other than the statement that “electrified vehicles” comprised 28.4% of sales. This refers to sales of hybrids as there are essentially no BEV or hydrogen vehicle sales.

Headlines concerning Toyota, which probably are a significant cause for its share price pullback (13.8% year to date), are very focused on a major planned shortfall in June 2022 production, down 100,000 vehicles to 850,000. Toyota is substantially maintaining its 2022/2023 production target of 9.7 million vehicles by March 2023 (up slightly from last year’s sales, including Lexus, of 9.5 million). This is all about a global semiconductor shortage that is affecting many manufacturers. It is a temporary but very damaging problem in the short term. Substantial increases in raw materials pricing is another major challenge for Toyota, but this is also the case for its competitors.

Another issue concerns Toyota’s offerings. The Land Cruiser is an iconic brand that tops reliability with 18.2% of Land Cruisers reaching 200,000 miles. This compares with 2.3% of all Toyota vehicles reaching 200,000 miles and 1.2% of all cars reaching this milestone. Toyota recently discontinued the Land Cruiser from its US lineup… the tagline was “there is plenty more to explore”. Could it be that the Land Cruiser has been too successful and people keep them forever? Toyota sold only 3,711 Land Cruisers in the US in 2021. The much less rugged RAV4 SUV has been the best-selling SUV in the US for the past 5 years, with 407,739 sold in 2021.

I’m not sure what is happening globally, but in Australia the V8 diesel Land Cruiser has been discontinued. However, the legendary Land Cruiser 70 series (oldest Toyota at 37 years since first launch) will be updated later this year. The challenge is the host of rugged BEV vehicles coming to market (Ford (F) F-150 Lightning, Rivian (RIVN) etc.). It is not clear that the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine)-powered Land Cruiser will compete with these vehicles. Showing indifference to electrification, curiously Toyota Motor Corp. Australia Ltd has recently entered into a design services agreement with VivoPower International’s (VVPR) Australian subsidiary Tembo e-LV to electrify Toyota’s Land Cruiser 70 series for off-road use.

My take is that, notwithstanding talking a lot about electrification, Toyota is still pushing hard on its dual hybrid/hydrogen future path, which comes under its banner of electrification. There is a lot of discussion about a large number of BEV vehicles to be progressively released, but so far it is more hype than reality. In the Q4 2022 Q&A in response to a question about future hybrid sales, the company representative gave the standard company line on hybrids, that customers like them and that they see sales of hybrids increasing. No mention of BEVs in this context. I think that in the near future the Australian market will give an interesting insight into how serious Toyota is to be a major player in the BEV transition.

The Australian Scene Prior To The May 22 Election

In Australia, the fossil fuel industry has had a major role in policy development for energy (gas led recovery from COVID??) and in transport Toyota’s influence has been powerful, with a big focus on hybrid ICE cars and talking up of hydrogen (fuel cell) vehicles.

Toyota has shown a hint of change with the symbolic discontinuation of the Prius in Australia after 21 years, but on closer inspection this reflects success of hybrids in Toyota’s core products. In 2021 Toyota’s strategy with hybrid vehicles reached a high water mark with 65,491 hybrid cars sold in Australia. Toyota sells hybrid versions of Yaris, Corolla, C-HR, Yaris Cross, RAV4, Camry and Kluger, with 72% of RAV4 and 84% of Camry vehicles being hybrids. This shows that hybrids became mainstream at a time when the Prius was seen as quirky, with just 77 Prius sold in Australia in 2021.

On the BEV front Toyota has delayed release of its first BEV, the BZ4X, in Australia until 2023, so Subaru Solterra might beat it to Australia in H1 2023. The Toyota BZ4X and the Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) Solterra are basically the same vehicle resulting from a partnership, but branded differently. Like the BZ4X, the Solterra will have a 74 kWh battery with 460 km range and take on the Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF) Ioniq5 ($A75,900) and Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF) EV6 ($A82,990). The Solterra is likely to be cheaper than these cars.

New Australian Government BEV initiative

The election of a Federal Labor Government represents a seismic shift in the approach to Australian climate policy. Australia has the lowest adoption of BEVs in the developed world, due to active policies aimed at slowing adoption. This will change with the new Government, which has electrification of transport (and that means real electrification) as a key part of achieving emissions reductions under the Paris Climate agreement. The new Government looks at the UK adoption as a guide for where it plans to go. Currently in Australia the sale of BEV and plug-in hybrid vehicles amounts to just 1.5% of cars sold, compared with 17% in the UK (and 85% Norway). Labor identifies cost as a major hindrance to acceptance of BEV vehicles in Australia, with just 5 BEVs available for less than $A60,000 and one less than $A40,000. The UK has two dozen electric cars available and 8 cheaper than the cheapest Australian BEV. Labor claims that cars in Australia make up almost 10% of Australia’s emissions. There are a range of discounts to be implemented on July 1 2022, including exemption on import tariffs and fringe benefits tax (47%) on fuel efficient vehicles costing less than $A77,565. Currently, the BEV market in Australia is dominated by the Tesla Model 3, but there are a number of manufacturers planning to enter the market. In particular BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) is planning an aggressive launch of several BEVs for the Australian market.

Conclusion

A lot is happening as the BEV revolution gets momentum in markets throughout the world. Time will tell how Toyota responds to the new initiatives to get Australia into alignment with needs to decarbonize transport. At this stage it still seems that Toyota intends to keep delaying introduction of BEV vehicles into the Australian market, which is an important test market for innovation. Currently Toyota has a dominant position in the Australian car market. The question is whether Toyota is happy to see its position on electric vehicles eroded in this emerging market as it is being in other parts of the world. My commentary on transport takes a long view and this long view makes me cautious about how Toyota is managing the electrification of transport. It is one of the biggest car manufacturers, but the times are risky to be slow to engage in a revolution. Just as Toyota is on the sidelines on BEV implementation, perhaps you might stay on the sidelines concerning investment in Toyota?

I am not a financial advisor but I’m keenly focused on electrification of transport, because a big shakeout is coming and many companies are going to fall by the wayside. I hope that my comments about Toyota help give you perspective when considering your transport investments.