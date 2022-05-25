IvelinRadkov/iStock via Getty Images

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) beat Q1 2022 revenue estimates after Vyvgart’s strong launch in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (‘gMG’). It may be too early to judge the success of the launch, but $21.2 million in net sales is a very good start and clearly outlines Vyvgart’s blockbuster potential in gMG.

And gMG is just the beginning – the company also reported positive phase 3 results in ITP patients and pending positive results from the second phase 3 trial, this should be Vyvgart’s second approved indication. And there are many more in the pipeline as the company is targeting 10 indications in the clinic by the end of the year and more than 15 by 2025.

argenx is one of the rare biotech stocks that have held up really well despite the biotech bear market and this reflects the company’s execution with significant clinical and now the early commercial success of Vyvgart. The stock is by no means cheap, but it still has decent upside from current levels, and there are plenty of catalysts in the following quarters, from Vyvgart’s commercial uptake to pipeline readouts of both Vyvgart and ARGX-117.

Very strong start for Vyvgart in the first quarter

$21.2 million in net sales is an excellent first quarter for a rare disease drug and there was no inventory stocking effect – management said there was only two weeks-worth of channel inventory at the end of the quarter.

There were 380 patients on Vyvgart at the end of Q1 and this number compares really well to the launch of Soliris in gMG patients in 2018. Even if we take 194 patients on Soliris in Q1 2018, which is its first full quarter on the market, Vyvgart’s number is almost double that of Soliris.

Alexion Presentation

However, I should note that while Soliris does have a generally broad label, its use is limited to the later lines of therapy as it was studied in such a population and due to its high cost of more than double the estimated cost per year for Vyvgart. If Vyvgart continues its two times or better growth trajectory in the next three quarters, it could end 2022 with an annualized net sales run rate of more than $350 million ($225,000 per patient per year times 1,600 patients).

Coverage has increased considerably during the first quarter – it rose from 25% of commercial lives at the end of 2021 to over 60% in Q1 and approvals are typically for 6 to 12 months of therapy. The J-code has been approved and will go into effect on July 1, 2022, and should help improve the reimbursement process in the second half of the year.

Other geographies should start contributing in the following quarters. Japan is first in line with a launch this month, EMA approval is expected in the second half of the year, and the approval and launch in China are likely in 2023.

The potential approval of a subcutaneous version of the drug should also lead to growth acceleration – the submission to the FDA is expected in late 2022.

Overall, I think Vyvgart is on track to generate $1.5 billion to $2 billion in annual sales in gMG.

Positive but somewhat underwhelming phase 3 results in ITP patients

argenx also reported positive phase 3 results of efgartigimod (Vyvgart) in immune thrombocytopenia (‘ITP’) patients. The topline looks somewhat underwhelming as the response rate is on the low side and it was not far from missing statistical significance with a p-value of 0.0316. Only 21.8% of efgartigimod-treated patients were responders versus 5% of placebo patients. However, I should note the primary endpoint is based on stringent criteria with the goal of reducing the placebo response rate – and this was achieved but at the expense of a lower response rate in the treatment arm.

Management notes that the real-world use will be more important and that, per IWG (International Workgroup) criteria, which reflect real-world treatment goals, efgartigimod’s response rate climbs to 51.2% versus 20% response rate in the placebo group.

Argenx presentation

Efgartigimod also demonstrated fast and durable onset of action and patients responded regardless of age, disease severity, time since diagnosis, prior ITP treatment, or background medication.

Safety and tolerability looked good and comparable to placebo. This was important to see as this was the first trial with chronic use of efgartigimod.

So, while the results are somewhat underwhelming on the primary endpoint, there are no real issues with the data, and the primary and most secondary endpoints were met with very good safety.

However, this is the first of the two trials required for approval. The second trial is testing the subcutaneous version of efgartigimod, and topline results are expected in Q1 2023. The first trial does offer good read-through for the second one, but the trial barely meeting statistical significance means there are risks of the second trial missing statistical significance. Just two or three more placebo patients meeting the primary endpoint and one or two fewer efgartigimod-treated patients not meeting the response criteria would make the second trial a failure, although the package may still be approvable if it is very close to a p-value of 0.05.

I previously thought ITP could be a $1 billion to $1.5 billion a year indication for efgartigimod, but based on the results from the first trial, I would lower the estimate to a range of $500 million to $600 million. The results look only somewhat better than those of Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ (RIGL) Tavalisse which had a response rate of 16% and 18% in its two phase 3 trials, although the primary endpoint was not measured exactly in the same way. And Tavalisse is not anywhere near blockbuster territory – it generated $63 million in net sales in 2021.

However, it is not all about the product profile of Vyvgart versus Tavalisse. argenx has considerable commercial firepower compared to Rigel, including outside the United States where Tavalisse does not have a considerable presence, at least not yet. And Vyvgart should have a safety advantage over Tavalisse which has warnings in its label for hypertension, hepatotoxicity, diarrhea, and neutropenia. These safety issues and Rigel’s modest commercial infrastructure may have limited its uptake and for these reasons, I am comfortable with my reduced net sales estimate range and am not ruling out ITP still being a potential blockbuster opportunity for argenx.

Upcoming pipeline readouts

Investors will continue to keep a close eye on the launch of Vyvgart, but there will be no shortage of important catalysts in 2023:

Topline results from the ADHERE phase 3 trial of SC efgartigimod for chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (‘CIDP’) are expected in Q1 2023.

Topline results from the ADVANCE-SC phase 3 trial of SC efgartigimod for primary ITP are also expected in Q1 2023.

Topline results from the ADDRESS phase 3 trial of SC efgartigimod for pemphigus vulgaris and foliaceus are now expected in 2H 2023 due to enrollment relays driven by the war in Ukraine.

Management provided no timeline for the readout of the proof-of-concept trial of ARGX-117 in multifocal motor neuropathy (‘MMN’), but it is possible that we see the results next year as well. The clinicaltrials.gov entry for this trial states the primary completion in May 2023.

argenx financial overview

argenx ended Q1 with $2.86 billion in cash and equivalents as the cash position increased from $2.34 billion at the end of 2021 due to $761 million in net proceeds from a follow-on offering in March. Cash burn is still high and argenx expects to burn $1 billion this year, but the company has a strong balance sheet and the growing Vyvgart sales should lead to substantially reduced cash burn in 2023 and beyond.

Conclusion

Vyvgart is off to a great start with $21.2 million in net sales in its first quarter on the market in the United States and while the results from the phase 3 trial in ITP patients were somewhat underwhelming, they represent an important de-risking event for the company.

argenx is by no means cheap at current levels, especially considering the substantial decrease in valuations of most of its peers, but the company still looks well-positioned to continue to drive shareholder value in the following years. Investors will be closely watching the launch of Vyvgart in the rest of 2022 and the focus will turn to the pipeline in 2023 with important readouts from three registrational trials – CIDP and ITP in Q1 2023 and pemphigus vulgaris and foliaceus in the second half of 2023, and we will likely see the results from the first proof-of-concept trial of ARGX-117 in MMN patients.