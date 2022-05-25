Morsa Images/E+ via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) is coming to a close, and one of the first companies to report its results was Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF). Unfortunately, while the company is tracking in line with production guidance, the stock saw another leg down after disclosing that it could see further cost escalations at Magino, translating to a larger funding shortfall than previously expected. The good news is that the valuation has improved considerably after a 65% decline, but the story is not without risk. For now, I remain on the sidelines, but I see the stock as a Speculative Buy at US$0.89.

Magino Project Construction (Company Presentation)

Roughly two months ago, I wrote on Argonaut Gold, warning that Argonaut was no longer a low-risk buy and that there were much better bets elsewhere in the sector. This is because there was still a funding shortfall in place, and the company was more sensitive to inflationary pressures due to its high-volume, low-grade operations. Since then, the stock has slid more than 50% and is one of the few miners that's come down to re-test its April 2020 lows despite a significantly higher gold price, attributed to continued cost escalations at Magino. Let's take a look at the Q1 report below:

Production

Argonaut produced ~55,500 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] in the quarter at all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $1,430/oz. This was a 7% decline from the year-ago period, with the dip in quarterly production related to lower grades at La Colorada and a higher proportion of run of mine ore at Florida Canyon. The good news is that the company is tracking in line with its FY2022 guidance mid-point (215,000 ounces), with production sitting at 25.8% of estimated annual production.

Argonaut Gold - Quarterly Gold-Equivalent Ounce Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking at the chart above, we can see the largest contributor in the period was San Agustin, which produced ~19,900 GEOs, a 5% increase from the year-ago period. While this made up for a portion of the double-digit declines in production at La Colorada and Florida Canyon, it could not pick up all of the slack. As noted, Florida Canyon's sharp decline in production was related to the processing of more run of mine ore which sees lower recovery rates.

Margins & Costs

While the production results weren't bad, the company did see a meaningful increase in costs in the period across its operations, partially impacted by higher reagent costs. At La Colorada, the lower production/sales certainly didn't help, and cash costs at this operation soared to $957/oz, up 25% year-over-year. This was Argonaut's lowest-cost operation as of Q1 2021, so this sharp increase in costs to more than $900/oz will weigh on consolidated costs, with this asset previously helping to drag costs down a little.

Argonaut Gold - All-in Sustaining Costs (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

At the El Castillo Complex, costs weren't much better, with cash costs of $1,069/oz, up 17% from Q1 2021 levels despite slightly higher production in the period. At San Agustin, cash costs were impacted by a higher strip ratio and higher reagent costs, while El Castillo also saw an impact from higher reagent costs in Q1. Finally, at Florida Canyon, costs came in at some of the highest levels sector-wide at $1,654/oz, up 13% year-over-year and impacted by the lower production levels.

Overall, the costs across the board were slightly below my estimates, but we still saw a slight decline in cash cost margins on a year-over-year basis ($721/oz vs. $758/oz). This was despite a ~$110/oz tailwind from the gold price, with Argonaut's average sales price improving to $1,874/oz in the period. From an all-in sustaining cost margin standpoint, margins were flat year-over-year. Still, this was a little disappointing given that the company was up against very easy year-over-year comps due to the gold price weakness in Q2 2021.

Inflationary Pressures

As discussed in previous articles, the inflationary environment has deteriorated the investment thesis for many smaller producers. There are exceptions, but the smaller producers typically lack the balance sheets to invest aggressively in exploration, purchasing items ahead or in bulk, and technology/innovation. They also lack economies of scale on an asset basis. For example, Paracatu is a very profitable operation at sub 0.50 gram per tonne gold grades even in an inflationary environment. the story is not the same for operations producing less than 60,000 ounces per annum like Florida Canyon, El Castillo, or Moss.

Argonaut Gold (2019 Costs - 2022 Estimates) vs. Peers (Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

In some cases, these smaller producers are investable, given that they may have one low-grade, high-volume operation offset by a high-grade operation that helps to balance costs. This is true in the case of Silver Lake (OTCPK:SVLKF) or Karora (OTCQX:KRRGF), with the latter having higher costs at Higginsville but benefiting from Beta Hunt, which will enjoy further cost improvements as it doubles annual throughput. Unfortunately, Argonaut is a smaller producer, and all of its operations are relatively high-volume low-grade operations.

Argonaut Gold - Current Operations (Company Presentation)

While La Colorada has decent costs and may be able to claw back some lost margins at La Colorada as it benefits from higher-grade material below the El Creston Pit, its other assets are more marginal. In fact, they were already unimpressive assets before the rising cost environment, and higher labor, fuel, and reagent costs could make it more difficult to justify operating these mines in a sub $1,700/oz gold price environment. A pullback below these levels on the gold price may not occur. Still, Argonaut isn't in an enviable position with razor-thin margins (all-in cost standpoint) in an inflationary environment.

To summarize, while some junior/mid-tier producers are investable, I do not see the Argonaut of today as investable, with the company being in one of the worst positions among its peers. This is because the company operates four high-volume, low-grade operations in mostly Tier-2 jurisdiction (Mexico) and has a relatively short mine life at El Castillo. Given the increase in costs that could impact cut-off grades, replacing reserves at El Castillo may be more challenging, potentially shaving ~40,000 ounces off its consolidated production profile (post-2024).

Magino Project

Fortunately, Argonaut has a very impressive project in the wings in Ontario, Canada, with this project being Magino. This operation is capable of producing 142,000 ounces per annum (first five years) at all-in sustaining costs of below $1,025/oz, potentially improving Argonaut's margin and jurisdictional profile simultaneously. Meanwhile, the company has expansion potential, with the possibility to increase throughput down the road with 250% higher permitted capacity than the initial production rate (10,000 tonnes per day). The Magino underground opportunity is shown below, a potential expansion opportunity down the road.

Argonaut Gold - Expansion Opportunity (Underground) (Company Presentation)

However, the construction of the project has hit some snags, to say the least, with the updated capital cost estimate (assuming 15% escalation discussed) up 145% vs. the 2017 Feasibility Study estimate. This has shifted the project from easy to finance to very difficult to finance, and it's also led to a significant degradation in the After-Tax NPV (5%) and margin profile at previous gold price assumptions. The good news is that the gold price has increased considerably since 2017, with the After-Tax NPV (5%) sitting at $421 million before the most recent estimate of further cost creep.

Magino Construction Progress (Company Presentation)

As noted previously, once in production, Magino will be a game-changer. However, getting this project past the goalposts is looking much more difficult than initially planned. This is because the updated Estimated Construction Capital at Completion [EAC] is looking like it could come in above US~$720 million, leaving a funding shortfall of $200+ million. Hence, unlike Greenstone, a large open-pit operation in construction that is also a game-changer for Equinox (EQX), the path to the first gold pour looks much bumpier at Magino.

The good news is that a portion of this funding shortfall could be financed with debt, limiting further share dilution. However, I think it's likely that a portion of this funding will require another equity raise, even if Argonaut has noted that equity is its last resort for taking care of the shortfall. Further complicating matters, Argonaut noted that certain subcontractors are exposed to current and threatened labor actions, creating potential headaches on top of the recently increased funding shortfall.

In the case that the additional financing is not secured, which looks to be a low probability, the company would need to adjust its construction plans. This would significantly impact project capital, with it being much more expensive to stop and start again after a delay. Now that we've identified the risks and why it might be prudent to model a higher share count to be on the safe side, let's take a look at the stock's valuation below:

Valuation

Based on ~340 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$1.09, Argonaut trades at a market cap of ~$374 million, or an enterprise value of ~$545 million after including expected net debt assuming further cost escalations. I believe it makes more sense to model a fully diluted share count of 381 million shares to be on the safe side (12% dilution vs. current levels), translating to an enterprise value closer to $575 million.

Even at this higher figure, investors are getting the rest of the company's portfolio at less than $100 million, with Magino's After-Tax NPV (5%) coming in at an estimated $500 million at a $1,725/oz gold price after further cost escalations. However, with the financing/schedule risk, I would argue that a 0.80x NPV (5%) multiple makes more sense, translating to a fair value for Magino of $400 million. Suppose we value the rest of Argonaut's operating assets at $290 million, which I would argue to be conservative. In that case, this translates to a fair value for Argonaut of US$1.39 based on ~381 million fully diluted shares.

From a current share price of US$1.10, this translates to meaningful upside (27%), but I will only start new positions at a deep discount to fair value. In the case of above-average cost small-cap producers, I prefer to use a minimum 35% discount to fair value to bake in a margin of safety, and this would translate to a low-risk buy zone of US$0.90 or lower. Hence, while Argonaut may have upside from current levels, I would not become interested in the stock unless it dipped below US$0.90.

Summary

After a more than 65% share-price decline, Argonaut is becoming more interesting, trading at a deep discount to the sum of its parts (Magino + operating assets). However, there is still considerable risk in this story, given that the company may not be able to secure adequate financing by the end of Q2, potentially pushing out its first gold pour past April 2023. Given the sharp decline in the share price, I would argue that this is mostly priced into the stock. Still, we could see an initial negative reaction to unfavorable news if it were to occur.

To summarize, I would view Argonaut as a Speculative Buy at US$0.89, but for now, I am focused elsewhere in the sector. One name that I feel is more attractive on a risk-adjusted is Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), trading at 0.90x P/NAV with a business model that's insulated from the recent inflationary pressures. In addition, the company has a much more attractive growth profile and margin profile, with a double-digit estimated compound annual production growth rate and ~93% margins.