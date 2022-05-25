agafapaperiapunta/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2022 is the money time for Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) when it comes to its strategic transformation. DB's CEO, Christian Sewing has promised shareholders' to deliver an ROE of 8% in 2022 and he wasn't planning on making any excuses.

FY2022 indeed started swimmingly and the trajectory to meet its stated targets looked to be well on track. The share price responded accordingly in January and February.

Data by YCharts

Thereafter, though, the Russia-Ukraine war started and the stock price understandably declined. Mr. Market began to factor in the macro concerns of energy price volatility, inflationary pressures, and the fear of deep recession in the Eurozone. The key fear is that Russia may cut the gas supplies to Germany and its neighbors.

Whilst DB delivered strong earnings in Q1'2022, the analysts primarily focused on an unexpected increase in the cost run rate (specifically in the month of March) which was well ahead of the guidance provided by DB's management in early March 2022. The concern expressed by analysts is that there’s a bit of slippage in the cost discipline.

All in all, the macro headwinds are well-understood.

Having said that, for DB the risks of recession are somewhat mitigated by a relatively conservative credit book as well as a diversified business model. For example, investment banking (the largest business of DB) typically benefits from volatility as investors reposition their portfolios during market turbulence (as was the case at the outset of the recent pandemic).

Trading Income Bonanza

There are a number of substantial tailwinds in the current macro environment. The first tailwind to note is trading income given the volatility in the market.

JPMorgan's Investment Bank chief Daniel Pinto recently updated the market that he expects trading income to climb 15% to 20% year-on-year in Q2'2022. This is on the back of a strong quarter last year as well.

DB is especially leveraged to the FICC trading and undoubtedly the recent volatility in both the Euro and USD bonds markets is likely to be a bonanza for its trading desks. The likelihood of DB meeting (or probably exceeding) its 8% ROE target for 2022 has increased substantially given the expected outperformance of DB Investment Bank in the first half of 2022.

The evidence also demonstrates that DB has been recapturing the market share that it lost back in 2019. Back then, DB lost significant market share due to uncertainties arising from its restructuring, higher cost of funds as well as concerns raised by various credit agencies.

It is clear now, based on recent quarters, that DB's problems have been completely fixed. In fact, in the last 4 quarters, DB has consistently outperformed its U.S. peers.

Interest Rates Are Going Up In The Eurozone

DB has been accustomed to operating with negative rates in the Eurozone. It is exceptionally challenging for banks to earn their cost of capital when rates are negative and it is one of the key reasons the European banks have significantly underperformed their U.S. peers in the last decade or so.

This is all changing now. The 10-year Bund is trading at ~1% and it is widely expected that the ECB will raise rates in the summer (perhaps 3 rate rises in 2022).

One should not underestimate the impact this has on DB's profitability.

In the recent earnings call, the CFO projected that the incremental benefit of rates will be as high as 2 billion euros by 2025 (and ~500 million in 2022). Since then, rates have risen even further and I can only presume that these projections would be higher still, especially as the sensitivity to rates is higher in the shorter end (i.e. if the ECB raises the overnight rate, as expected).

The benefits for banks of interest rates generally fall straight to the bottom line (excluding taxes payable). It is somewhat analogous to commodity prices sharply increasing for commodities producers. As further context, the current market value of DB is only ~EUR21 billion, so a EUR2 billion uplift in pre-tax income is nothing to sneeze at.

Valuation And Capital Returns

DB's valuation also remains currently at distressed levels of ~0.38x tangible book value. Considering that it expects to deliver 8% ROE in 2022 and greater than 10% in later years, the share price appears substantially mispriced or otherwise factoring in exceptionally adverse outcomes.

It is also now paying dividends and embarked on a capital return program and expects to return ~EUR5 billion in the next few years.

Final Thoughts

DB's underlying performance momentum is strong and is powered by strong trading income as well as benefits of a rising rates environment.

The current depressed share price reflects the macro uncertainties and fears around the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The risks for the thesis are of course a deep and prolonged recession in the EU potentially triggered by energy supply curtailment.

Having said that, even in such an adverse scenario, DB should be able to weather the recession reasonably well given its diverse business model and conservative loan book (e.g. it has minimal exposure to Russia and low exposure to unsecured credit).

Given the already distressed valuation that factors in a very adverse outcome and the potential upside powered by a strong performance of the Investment Bank and higher rates, I see DB as a coiled spring. It could easily climb 50%+ in a very short period.

I remain focused on the underlying performance of the Bank and thus remain very bullish.