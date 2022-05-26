2 Big Yields Everyone Is Wrong About, Including You

gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

Co-produced with Treading Softly and Beyond Saving

No one likes to be wrong. Even fewer of us like to admit to being wrong. Some refuse to do so. Going so far as to hold their wrong views even when the truth is smashing them in the face.

Imagine for a moment one of those people believing the Earth was round until they sailed off the end of it. As they fell into oblivion claiming "It's still round!" Ridiculous, right? We all know the earth is square. Just kidding.

Yet, as often as we feel we are right about things, we are also as often wrong.

Remember in grade school - for many of us, that's a lifetime ago! - Math teachers would routinely teach us "math rules". That led to, years later, another teacher showing us how those "rules" were guardrails to keep you on track but, in actuality, were not rules at all.

Imaginary numbers, non-repeating binary sequences, and the infinite number of numbers contained between two measurable points cause us to feel a sense of betrayal and challenge what we know to be "correct" and "incorrect".

So it should come as no surprise that what a classroom full of 2nd graders hold as hard and fast rules of mathematics will have some "rules" or "correct" answers that are indeed not perfectly accurate.

Likewise, it should come as no surprise that a room full of investors will hold some "correct" rules that are indeed patently false. Even well-educated, "seasoned" investors often spout idiomatic expressions which are best described as guardrails and not "truths".

Things like "yields are commensurate of risk" or "higher risk equals higher returns" might be good "rules of thumb" for a new inexperienced investor. Yet it is hardly an excuse to ignore research on higher-yielding picks nor to ignore due diligence on a low-yielding pick. There are often opportunities in the market that are trading at very high yields, and there are often picks with very low yields and great histories that fall apart at the seams.

What might be a good guideline for a brand new investor who hasn't yet learned the art of due diligence, is a poor rule for investors who plan on managing their personal portfolio for decades. The bottom line for investors: There is no replacement for truly understanding what a company does.

Today, I want to tackle two of the most misunderstood picks we discuss. Let's dive in.

Pick #1: XFLT - Yield 11.5%

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) had a significant sell-off in last week's market mayhem. XFLT invests in leveraged loans and in CLOs (collateralized loan obligations) that hold leveraged loans.

Leveraged loans are senior secured floating rate loans that are issued to companies with B/B+ credit ratings. So far this year, they were defying gravity, with prices remaining high even as other types of debt fell across the board. Last week, in the midst of the turmoil in the equity markets, leveraged loans gave way and dipped into the red.

SPGlobal

For XFLT, this means that its NAV (Net Asset Value) declined, by approximately 8% in the first two weeks of May. One feature to love (or hate) about CEFs is that the market price and NAV operate independently of each other. NAV measures the actual underlying value of the CEF's holdings if you were able to just buy them all. Now with a CEF like XFLT, you typically couldn't actually buy their assets, because CLO equity is not publicly traded. So in practice, the NAV of a CEF like XFLT is very much just an estimate. Similar to if you had your house appraised, the actual price you get when you sell could be materially different.

Still, the market tends to put weight on changes in NAV. So when NAV is falling, the market sells off. Yet selling off often isn't enough, the market tries to anticipate what might happen to NAV next week. As a result, we often see the market price for the fund overshoot both to the upside and the downside.

We saw this last week as the price collapsed far more than NAV, actually dipping to a 2.7% discount to NAV – the first time it has traded at a discount since October 2020.

CEF Connect

Over the past year, XFLT has averaged a 10% premium to NAV, and in our opinion, that is appropriate considering that the assets are not accessible to retail investors, the substantial cash flow from their investments, and that CLO equity is considered a "Level 3" asset, meaning that the valuation of them requires the use of unobservable inputs and significant judgment or estimation. Translated into plain English, valuing a Level 3 asset is an educated guess.

This volatility is solely related to the prices of loans. With interest rates moving, institutions are jostling for positioning. Are Treasury and Agency MBS Yields high enough to be attractive investments? Is the Fed rate hike cycle priced in? Or should they keep pouring money into floating-rate investments like leveraged loans? Or is it time to hoard cash? These are the considerations that institutions have to make.

For XFLT, the bottom line is the question: "How likely are these borrowers to pay their debt as agreed?". With a senior position, leveraged loans tend to have the highest recovery and the fewest defaults of all corporate debt. However, with CLO equity positions, XFLT is in a position to realize losses first, so rising default rates would quickly cut into their cash flow.

At the beginning of the year, Fitch projected default rates would be 1-1.5% – well below the 2.7% average default rate. So far this year, that estimate seems to be extremely high as defaults have been non-existent in 2022. Borrowers came into 2022 with record-high interest coverage, solid EBITDA growth, and modest leverage. Inflation is playing its role in reducing the burden of debt, the economy is still hot and most companies are struggling with the "problem" of having more demand than they can serve. As the value of assets is driven higher by inflation, debt-to-asset ratios are declining.

Defaults aren't high now, and they aren't likely to get high in the near future. Buying the dip in XFLT is one of the best ways to profit from that outlook.

Pick #2: NLY - Yield 13.6%

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) is an mREIT that invests in "agency" MBS (mortgage-backed securities). These are bundles of mortgages that come with a principal guarantee from the "agencies" Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. As a result, the buyers of agency MBS are not taking on meaningful credit risk. If a borrower defaults, the agencies buy back the mortgage at face value. Agency MBS is considered nearly as safe as U.S. Treasuries and usually trades in tandem with the U.S. Treasuries.

As the Treasury market has sold off, agency MBS sold off even faster and NLY's performance has been similar.

Data by YCharts

The reason is that agency MBS, NLY's largest asset, has declined in price. Here is a look at MBS prices, you can see how they drifted off late last year and fell dramatically year-to-date.

Mortgage News Daily

NLY hasn't been a net buyer of MBS since COVID. With MBS prices inflated, NLY has slowly allowed its agency MBS to "run off" its books. As loans were repaid, the principal wasn't reinvested. Instead, NLY built up its cash position and allowed leverage to drift to record lows. Coming into Q1 2022, NLY kept its MBS holdings relatively flat.

Compare the agency MBS NLY owned at Q4 earnings to the MBS NLY held at the end of Q1 2022.

NLY Q4 2021 NLY Q1 2022

Note at the end of Q4, NLY had $56.25 billion in face value - that's the amount that borrowers owed. NLY will always collect face value if they hold until the MBS is paid. They will never collect a penny more or a penny less. That's the benefit of the agency guarantee. NLY had the right to collect $56.25 billion in principal, and that right was selling at a premium so it was valued at $60.20 billion.

At the end of last quarter, NLY owned $57.00 billion in agency MBS. So they had the right to collect $750 million more in principal, about a 1% increase. That right was selling at a much smaller premium, only $57.50 billion.

But wait, in Q4 2021, how much principal was NLY going to receive from those MBS? $56.25 billion. That massive premium? NLY was never, ever, in a million years, going to collect that premium. Nobody was going to pay extra on their mortgages, Fannie and Freddie weren't going to just hand them extra cash. It was a premium that the market was giving to sellers of MBS which was recorded in NLY's book value and has now evaporated as the fair value went from 107% of face value to 100.9% of face value.

The total amount of coupon income that NLY will receive didn't change. In Q4 2021, NLY had $56.254 billion with an average coupon of 3.36%, which is $1.89 billion in annual interest. In Q1 2022, NLY had $57 billion with an average coupon of 3.33%, which is $1.90 billion in annual interest, essentially unchanged.

What has changed a lot since COVID is that in Q4 2019, NLY had $105 billion in face value, today it has $57 billion in face value. With 45% fewer MBS, NLY is producing higher core earnings. Now that MBS prices are low, we can expect NLY to resume buying MBS in the near future.

Yes, agency MBS prices have fallen, but NLY positioned itself to be a big buyer during the dip. The recent sale of their Middle Market Lending portfolio for $2.4 billion will free up even more capital to be invested in agency MBS while prices are low. NLY also recently had a secondary offering, selling 100 million in new shares to raise equity to invest. When MBS prices rebound, NLY will own more MBS than it owned on the way down. It is "buying the dip".

While we wait for the agency MBS markets to recover, we can collect an incredible 13%+ yield at today's prices. NLY is well-prepared for this decline and is positioned to take advantage of it, leveraging back up and generating larger returns by buying low.

Shutterstock

Conclusion

As an investor, I buy for long-term income. I don't trade in and out on the whims and fears of others. I do my research, I make my judgments, and routinely review them to determine whether they remain good investments. The least of my considerations is what my neighbor is willing to pay me for my shares.

It's interesting that we accept children will be told about "rules" to keep them safe but expect them to shed those rules as they grow in stature and knowledge, they are able to make choices and will have more data and intelligence.

"Don't talk to strangers" is a great rule for a young child. As an adult, someone who never talks to strangers would have a very difficult time functioning in society!

When it comes to investing, you must be constantly learning and growing. If you're reading and studying "experts" who never grew out of their new-investor rulebook and sayings, how can you expect to grow from that?

If you're controlling your portfolio for your retirement, keep on growing. Find those who challenge your viewpoint and learn and grow from them. In the end, it will make you a better investor and better portfolio manager.

I want to see us all have successful retirements and excellent retirement portfolios, whatever that means for you. For me, that means high levels of immediate income, and an ever growing income stream to fund my retirement and allow me to enjoy all the opportunities I choose to pursue.

What does a successful retirement mean for you?