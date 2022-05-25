AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Despite only having listed in early 2021, ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) wisely utilized the cash windfall from these booming operating conditions to enter a new era for dividends, as my previous article highlighted. Though at the time, it could have been argued that they were yet to be proven but thankfully, management followed through by declaring a massive dividend that if continued, amounts to a massive circa 20% yield on current cost. Whilst this may sound like a blip on the radar, when looking ahead, it seems that all roads lead to higher dividends, as discussed within this follow-up analysis that also reviews their subsequently released results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and more recently released results for the first quarter of 2022.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed.

*Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

After seeing their cash flow performance explode during the first nine months of 2021 with operating cash flow of $3.966b that was already many magnitudes higher versus even the aggregate of their full-year results during 2018-2020, the fourth quarter of 2021 powered even higher with their operating cash flow closing out the year at a massive $5.971b. Whilst already extremely impressive, the good times have continued into 2022 with the first quarter seeing operating cash flow of $1.66b. Apart from being slightly more than twice as high year-on-year, it also annualizes to $6.64b and thus slightly more than 10% higher versus their result during 2021. When looking ahead into the remainder of 2022, the forecast earnings provided by management indicate that even stronger growth should be forthcoming throughout the coming quarters, as the slide included below displays.

ZIM Integrated Shipping First Quarter Of 2022 Results Presentation

It can be seen that management forecasts that 2022 should see an adjusted EBIT and an adjusted EBITDA of $6.5b and $8b at the midpoints respectively versus their results during 2021 of $5.82b and $6.597b respectively, as per slide eleven of their fourth quarter of 2021 results presentation. If these are achieved, they would represent increases of 11.68% and 21.67% year-on-year respectively. Given its positive correlations, their operating cash flow should follow in tandem and thus see at least the same increase as their adjusted EBIT but realistically, it should actually be closer to their even more impressive forecast adjusted EBITDA growth, as its exclusion of depreciation and amortization better reflects operating cash flow.

Since they have a variable dividend policy that aims to return 30% to 50% of their annual net income via dividends, as per my previously linked article, their forecast circa 10% to 20% earnings growth for 2022 should translate into comparably higher dividends, thereby forming the first metaphorical road that leads to higher dividends in the short-term. This creates the potential for shareholders to see an immense portion of their capital returned very quickly since 2021 already saw massive dividends, as per the commentary from management included below.

"Regarding our dividend, as discussed, our Board declared a dividend of $17 per share today. Together with the third quarter interim dividend of $2.5 per share, our annual 2021 dividend we totaled $19.5 per share…"

-ZIM Integrated Shipping Q4 2021 Conference Call.

If the dividends of $19.50 per share they declared in relation to 2021 are viewed against their current share price of circa $70, it sees a massive yield of almost 28% and thus given their strong guidance for 2022, this should easily be north of 30% when looking ahead. Whilst subsequent years may see weaker financial performance given the inherent volatility of their industry, there is still scope to see relatively higher dividends given their only modest payout ratio, thereby forming the second and third metaphorical roads leading to higher dividends in the medium to long-term.

Whilst they only saw $536.4m of dividend payments during 2021, this was due to their massive fourth quarter of 2021 dividend of $17 per share not being paid until early April 2022 and thus were not yet reflected within their financial statements. This should cost $2.037b given their latest outstanding share count of 119,810,688, which brings their dividend payments attributable for 2021 to a total of $2.573b. Since this remains well beneath their free cash flow of $4.801b during 2021, which stands to grow even higher during 2022, it foretells relatively higher dividends for whatever the future prevailing operating conditions entail.

Even though companies normally retain free cash flow, given the state of their subsequently discussed financial position, this seems unnecessary going forwards into the future. This means that they are able to deploy this free cash flow elsewhere, either through boosting their dividend relatively higher by increasing their payout ratio or alternatively, by boosting capital expenditure to drive fundamental growth, which in turn increases their earnings in the medium to long-term and thus by extension, also increases their dividends. It remains to be seen what road management ultimately takes but either way, the medium to long-term outlook improves for their shareholders.

Author

When conducting the previous analysis that preceded their fourth quarter of 2021 results, their net debt of only $345.2m at the time was expected to be eliminated but alas, it now sits much higher at $1.581b, despite the very strong first quarter of 2022. This does not stem from acquisitions but rather during the fourth quarter of 2021 alone, they made $1.799b of contributions to their "other investments", which their SEC filing states as comprising "mainly bank deposits", as per their 2021 20-F. Despite not being included within the "cash and cash equivalents" on their balance sheet, they are not too dissimilar to cash from a practical standpoint. Since these other investments currently stand at $2.092b, if these were included, it would see all of their net debt eliminated with a net cash position of $515m and thus it would be pointless to assess their leverage in detail as practically speaking, they have no leverage.

Author

It was unsurprising to see their liquidity remain strong given their continued very strong cash flow performance, which now sees their current ratio at 1.29 and even more importantly, their cash ratio at 0.55. Since they effectively have no leverage, it obviously means they fear no debt maturities and given their variable dividend policy that helps scale their cash outflows with their cash inflows, there are no reasons to expect their liquidity to deteriorate, even if central banks tighten monetary policy.

Conclusion

To borrow the odd adage that all roads lead to Rome, it could be said that in this situation, all roads lead to higher dividends in one way or another. In the short-term, their prospects to generate even more cash during 2022 than the already massive amount seen during 2021, almost guarantees their dividends for 2022 will climb circa 10% to 20% higher. Whereas in the medium to long-term, thanks to their very healthy financial position that sports practically no leverage, it seems reasonable to expect either relatively more free cash flow directed towards dividends or alternatively, higher capital expenditure to fundamentally grow their earnings and thus subsequent dividends. Following this very impressive outlook and management following through with a massive dividend earlier in the year, I now believe that upgrading to a strong buy rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from ZIM Integrated Shipping's SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.