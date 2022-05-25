behindlens/iStock via Getty Images

VMware 1Q23 Earnings Preview

VMware's (NYSE:VMW) entire strategy is being built around the multi-cloud opportunity, and management have stated that the future growth in subscription and SaaS business is a key indicator of the progress made on this strategy. Therefore, key items to watch in the 1Q23 ER tomorrow will be associated with sub/SaaS. Here is a recap of the sub/SaaS 4Q22 and FY22 figures:

In 4Q22, sub/SaaS revenue grew 23% to $868m.

For FY22, sub/SaaS revenue increased 25% to reach $3.2bn.

For FY22, sub/SaaS ARR increased 24% to total $3.6bn.

For FY22, sub/SaaS bookings increased to over 32% of total bookings.

The following slide was part of an investor presentation prior to the FY22 year end (31st Jan), though the business did achieve these expected numbers, so that figures are up to date.

For 1Q23, management expects:

Total revenue of $3.19bn, a generation of 6.5% growth YoY.

Sub/SaaS revenue of $910m, an increase of 23% YoY.

Non-GAAP operating margin of 27%.

Non-GAAP EPS of $1.56.

For FY23, management expects:

Sub/SaaS ARR growth to accelerate compared to FY22.

Sub/SaaS revenue to exceed $4bn.

Management have clearly communicated that their primary focus is on the sub/SaaS GTM, so the 1Q23 numbers will provide a key assessment as to whether they are on track and executing proficiently.

We really only see Palantir (PLTR) as a strong competitor to VMW in this multicloud space. We’re long-term bullish on PLTR because we think they have the best solutions, however, at the moment Foundry and Apollo Cloud have relatively high onboarding and deployment friction. On the contrary, VMW (with VMware Cloud Formation) is providing low friction onboarding to allow engineers/developers to test drive their solutions within a matter of minutes. This bottom-up, low friction adoption could enable VMW to grab more multicloud market share than PLTR. So, as a heads up, interested investors should listen to how VMW’s management speak around the GTM and bottom-up adoption.

Broadcom Bid

There are reports that Broadcom (AVGO) is close to putting in a 50/50 stock and cash bid to acquire VMW. The WSJ has reported that the deal might be at $140/share, or $60bn, a 21% premium to the share price at the time of writing. AVGO hasn’t communicated the rationale for the deal, though it’s clear that they have been intent on diversifying away from their communication/network chip business in order to become more embedded in orgs’ infrastructure – right from hardware through to software. And in a Nov-21 investor presentation, they did express that serving heterogeneous and multicloud environments was a major strategic focus.

For investors and the tech landscape at large, the anticipated $60bn bid is a strong validator that multicloud is being viewed as a secular space of innovation. The bid also highlights the excellence of VMW’s suite of capabilities pertaining to multicloud and complex heterogeneous environments more generally.

One obvious synergy of the merger, will be the combination of AVGO’s top-down, large enterprise focus, and VMW’s bottom-up onboarding, for multicloud and various other solutions. Furthermore, AVGO’s operational prowess will likely improve VMW’s margins whilst maintaining growth. AVGO’s Symantec integration is testament to that probability.

AVGO have a good M&A track record, though the potential downside is that they do what they did with Symantec and other acquisitions, and basically just focus on the top 100 customers and neglect the rest. This is what ultimately drives the margins of acquirees higher, though it would be a shame if this happened to VMW because the multicloud opportunity transcends way beyond that of just large enterprises.

Inflection Point in the Technology Evolution

Every so often there is a layer of a value chain that becomes highly fragmented, which then presents innovators with an opportunity to provide a consolidated or aggregated service at an adjacent layer. Some examples include:

Microsoft releasing MS-DOS and then Windows in the early 1980s as a single compatible OS for the fragmented PC market.

Flight booking websites that emerged to aggregate flights from the fragmented airline industry.

Insurance marketplaces that emerged to aggregate policies from the fragmented insurance industry.

Investing sites like Seeking Alpha that aggregate research from the fragmented investment research industry.

Now, both VMW and PLTR are two innovators with a great opportunity to provide orgs with a consolidated platform to manage increasingly fragmented technological environments. Such emerging players are often referred to as skies, positioned above multi-cloud and multi-edge infrastructures to provide a single interface for engineers and developers to build applications and then deploy and manage them across the heterogeneous environments. In other words, a Sky operates as an abstraction layer that removes the underlying hyperscaler-specific considerations - and in some cases those related to various compliance duties - that system administrators, engineers, and developers usually have to deal with.

Evolution of Technology Architecture

The growing adoption of multiclouds is being driven by each hyperscaler having different strengths and weaknesses [e.g., some might be better than others for ML services or IoT], and different features, and also because enterprises want to avoid vendor lock-in and retain some optionality as protection against price hikes. However, this trend is bringing even more complexity to enterprises that already finding it arduous to securely operate within just a single cloud [a reference to the frequent security breaches in the clouds].

Dealing with this multicloud complexity means engineers/developers need to consider the different hyperscalers’ ways of working [IaaS and PaaS], regional and industry-specific data privacy [GDPR, PCI DSS, HIPAA, etc.], and other regulatory areas, and do this across different deployment environments [development, testing, production].

So, the purpose of skies is to hide or abstract away the underlying complexity pertaining to a specific domain – data management, identity and access management, DevOps, observability, etc. – thus helping developers and other stakeholders have the same and simplified experience across multiple clouds. VMW’s Cloud Foundation is doing this for application development, compute, storage, networking, and security.

VMware's Multi-Cloud Strategy

Considering VMW’s leading expertise in software-defined-everything and the current fragmentation of orgs’ technological architecture, the present could be a critical inflection point for the company.

Valuation Considerations & Conclusion

The 20%+ jump in share price since the M&A leak, makes VMW look less of a bargain right now. Though, there is likely short-term upside if the deal goes through.

Whether or not the AVGO deal is completed, we think VMW has a promising long-term future. In the shorter-term, the breadth of the business and its mission critical solutions should weather future macro headwinds better than most other software firms.