Investment Thesis

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) is steadily increasing its stores. Its revenue and profit have returned to pre-COVID levels. The stock is trading at an attractive valuation compared to the industry, and offers an attractive dividend yield too.

Business overview

Founded in 1969, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store operates stores with a restaurant and a gift shop. The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The gift shop deals in variety of decorative and functional items such as toys, apparel, rocking chairs, and holiday gifts. The company has presence in 45 states in which it operates a total of 664 Cracker Barrel stores.

The company has acquired 100% stake in Maple Street Biscuit Company which serves breakfast and lunch. All stores are freestanding buildings. The restaurants generate a majority of its revenue. The restaurants serve home-style country food and emphasize on authenticity and quality. In 2020, they started serving a limited assortment of beer and wine in few of their stores. As of the end of 2021, 480 stores (i.e., 72% of total store count) serve beer and wine.

Majority of its stores (83%) are located along interstate highways. Apart from that, it has stores near tourist destinations. The company owns land and building of nearly half of its store count (360 out of 664). The remaining properties are either ground leases or ground and building leases.

The company has steadily increased its store count from 603 in 2011 to 664 Cracker Barrel Old Country stores and 44 Maple stores in 2021.

Competition

Cracker Barrel faces competition from national and regional restaurant and retail chains and from local restaurants and retailers. Apart from that, they face competition from supermarkets where there is a convergence of grocery, deli, retail, and restaurant services.

Financials

Cracker Barrel is steadily returning back to pre-covid revenue level. Total revenue in 2021 increased 11.83% from $2.5 million in 2020 to $2.8 million in 2021. The split of revenue between restaurant and retail is given below.

Based on comparable store sales average too, the company is showing signs of getting back to pre-Covid level numbers.

Comprehensive income for 2021 stood at $274.9 million as against a loss of -$45.9 million in 2020. The comprehensive income number is comparable to the 2019 income of $211.8 million.

Relative valuation

Based on relative valuation, the stock looks attractive relative to its peers.

The company has a better than industry earning yield and dividend yield too. This makes it a classic value pick.

Seeking Alpha's proprietary Quant Ratings rate the stock as "hold." The stock is valued high on growth factor, but average on valuation, profitability, momentum, and revisions factors. Notably, the ratings compare Cracker Barrel stock with the broader 'Consumer Discretionary' sector.

Risks

Biglari and its affiliates own approximately 8.7% of Cracker Barrel's outstanding common stock as of June 2021. In the past, Biglari and its affiliates have interfered with the company's functioning with proxy contests to elect board members.

Cracker Barrel has put certain provisions in place to discourage potential acquirers. These provisions give the company's current directors and executive officers a substantial ability to influence the outcome of a proposed acquisition of the company. These provisions may potentially hurt the interests of shareholders.

Conclusion

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock has an attractive valuation relative to industry peers. It has shown recovery to pre-covid numbers both in terms of total revenue and comparable stores number. Additionally, it has a good track record of steadily increasing its store count. It owns half of the properties it operates, which is an advantage. This reduces the lease payment burden in difficult times.

The stock offers an attractive dividend yield which makes it appealing to income investors too. Overall, the stock looks an attractive buy.