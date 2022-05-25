Kameleon007/iStock via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on May 18.

A lot of income investing comes down to maximizing the yields on offer while minimizing the risks investors are required to take to achieve those yields. In this article, we take a look at term ETFs across High Yield, Investment Grade and Tax-Exempt sectors and highlight how investors can achieve most of the yield while minimizing their duration exposure.

Specifically, we highlight two high yield corporate bond ETFs with portfolio yields-to-worst after fees of 7% that also feature durations well below the more popular sector funds.

A Pitch For Bonds

In the current environment of rising short-term rates, a gap of more than 7% between the Fed's policy rate and inflation and Fed Chairman Powell stating firmly they will not stop hiking until inflation is brought under control, it doesn't take a genius to suggest that having some allocation to floating-rate assets makes a lot of sense in portfolios. And our own Income Portfolios do have significant floating-rate exposure through publicly traded loans via CEFs, private loans via BDCs and Fix/Float preferred stocks.

However, in our view, it also makes sense to have some allocation to fixed-rate assets as well. This is for a few reasons. First, despite the fact that Libor has already risen from near zero to 1.4%, loans yield significantly less than high-yield corporate bonds. This has to do with the fact that while longer-term rates have moved up sharply, Libor will move up only gradually over the next year or so as the Fed continues with its gradual hikes.

Second, Libor resets quarterly so many loans are currently accruing coupons at Libor levels that were fixed over the past 3 months which could be as low as 0.5%.

Three, with recession estimates increasing seemingly every day, Treasury yields are likely to move lower as they have tended to in the past in recessionary environments which will help HY bonds and not help Loans.

Finally, loan issuers are much more likely to be stressed by rising short-term rates as not all will hedge their interest rate exposure. According to PIMCO, for a typical single-B loan borrower, a 3% rise in the Fed Funds rate (the consensus at the present moment but below the estimates of some commentators such as the former NY Fed President Bill Dudley who thinks it could easily go as high as 4-5%) will increase interest costs by 60-70%, making it much more difficult for them to generate free cash flow given their interest coverage ratios (EBITDA/Interest) are around 2x already.

All in all, in our view, it makes sense to hold both floating-rate and fixed-rate exposure. The key question is how much duration risk do investors need to take to maximize their yields?

Introducing Term ETFs

Term ETFs are funds that hold bonds maturing, roughly speaking, in a given year. The advantage of these products is that investors can tailor the yield of the fund versus its duration and credit risk. This is in contrast to funds that hold securities with a mix of maturities.

In this article we take a look at the following funds:

Invesco BulletShares ETFs

BlackRock iBonds ETFs

Both BulletShares and iBonds have Investment Grade Corporate, High-Yield Corporate and Investment-Grade Tax-Exempt Muni funds. The fees are similar - IG funds for both charge 0.10%, Muni funds charge 0.18% and iBond HY funds charge 0.35% while BulletShares charge 0.42%.

All the funds are passive and are periodically rebalanced in line with their indices which are different between the two fund managers, though they very likely have significant overlap.

Finding The Sweet Spot

The chart below plots the funds' net yields-to-worst (y-axis) versus their term (x-axis). The net yield-to-worst is defined as simply the fund's portfolio yield-to-worst less the fund's fee. This number is what the investor will earn on their capital in the fund, before any defaults or portfolio turnover. It's important to point out that it is not what the fund distributes but it is the cleanest metric of investor "yield". HY funds for both fund managers are shown in red, IG funds in green and Muni funds in orange.

Systematic Income Funds Tool

The chart shows a few interesting things. First is the obvious fact that HY funds (red dots) have higher yields than IG funds (green dots) which have higher yields than Tax-Exempt Funds (orange dots).

Two, the yields are upward-sloping - longer-term funds tend to have higher yields. This makes sense as both the Treasury yield curve and the credit spread curve are upward sloping, at least at the front-end.

Three, HY fund yield curve rises but falls off pretty quickly after about 2025. In our view, this is the most important takeaway from the chart. The key point here is that the sweet spot in HY bonds is between 2024 and 2026. Investors who hold longer-dated bonds are not earning higher yields and just taking on more duration risk.

Obviously, if risk-free rates come all the way back down, longer-term funds will outperform but not if lower rates are also accompanied by much faster rising credit spreads which seems the most likely scenario if risk-free rates do come back lower. In short, lower-duration funds not only protect investors from rising Treasury yields but also from rising credit spreads. These funds will not escape unscathed but they will be less impacted by rising yields.

In our view, the following two funds offer value for investors:

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) at a 7.03% net yield-to-worst. IBHD has an effective duration of 1.9 and a weighted-average maturity of 2.07 years.

(IBHD) at a 7.03% net yield-to-worst. IBHD has an effective duration of 1.9 and a weighted-average maturity of 2.07 years. iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) at a 7.42% yield-to-worst. IBHF has an effective duration of 3.2 and a weighted-average maturity of 3.84 years.

By comparison the benchmark ETF SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) has a duration of 4.27 while the largest HY Bond CEF the BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT) has a duration of 5.28. These funds also feature higher fees than the ETFs.

To give a different perspective on this, the chart below plots the funds' year-to-date total return versus their net YTW. We can see that IBHF and IBHD have held up much better than most of their counterparts despite boasting similar yields.

Systematic Income Funds Tool

Takeaways

A lot of income investing comes down to earning the highest possible yield while taking the least possible risk. This is why looking carefully at the yields on offer across different credit asset classes and different maturity profiles makes a lot of sense. Investors who want to load up on duration risk because they think yields will fall back down will want to hold the longest-maturity bonds. However, most income investors will probably want to minimize the amount of duration risk they have to take in the current environment while achieving their yield targets.