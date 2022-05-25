gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

My previous article on Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) was titled “If Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline And ARK See Promise, So Do I.” The stock is down 55% since then. I wrote another one more than a year ago, and the stock is down 79% since then. So I guess this article’s title is more than appropriate.

Surface Oncology is an early stage developer of cancer therapies. Their corporate presentation describes the pipeline as follows:

SRF388 only IL-27 targeted therapy in the clinic, confirmed monotherapy activity

SRF617 (anti-CD39) in the clinic, potential best-in-class approach to the adenosine pathway

SRF114, a highly specific CCR8 antibody, next in line for the clinic

SRF388 is in phase 2 trials for renal cell carcinoma, hepatocellular carcinoma and non-small cell lung cancer. SRF617 is in phase 2 trials for gastric, prostate and PD (L)1 relapsed cancer. Other assets/indications are in early stages. The company has also licensed one molecule each to Novartis (NVS) and GSK (GSK). I discussed some data from these assets in my previous coverage.

Last year, when AstraZeneca (AZN) saw positive data from its CD73 molecule, SURF stock went up 60% because it, too, owns a CD73. This is the Novartis-licensed NZV930. In the tumor microenvironment, adenosine suppresses T cell activity. NZV930 is a blocker of adenosine production, as is SURF’s fully owned SRF617, although they target different parts of the adenosine axis. The idea is that by reducing adenosine in the TME, these molecules will enhance T cell activity.

Coming to SRF388, I discussed some data they presented at ASC02021:

Preliminary SRF388 results indicate promising single-agent activity in a heavily pretreated population, including a confirmed partial response demonstrating 66% tumor shrinkage and symptomatic improvement in a patient with squamous cell non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC).

A phase 2 trial has begun this year. In fact, there are two phase 2 trials, in liver and lung cancers. They will enroll 100 and 40 patients respectively. The HCC trial will combine SRF388 with atezolizumab and bevacizumab, while the NSCLC trial will be monotherapy. First patients have been dosed in both studies, according to the latest reports available.

There are two other pieces of information about SRF388. The HCC trial will have an open-label lead-in component of 6 patients, which will be expanded to 30 patients and then be randomized. Data from this lead-in will be available in 2023. “Management believes this expanded lead-in will provide more robust safety and efficacy data to inform the start of the randomized stage and could elucidate important biomarkers to support enriched patient selection. Data from the lead-in are anticipated in the first half of 2023.”

The other bit is ASCO. The company will present new clinical data on June 4 at ASCO, titled “First-in-human study of SRF388, a first-in-class IL-27 targeting antibody, as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors.”

SRF617 too has an ongoing phase 2 trial combining it with etrumadenant and zimberelimab in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Clinical update will be provided in the second half of 2022.

Financials

SURF has a market cap of $104mn and a cash balance of $150mn. General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $6.5 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, while research and development (R&D) expenses were $16.6 million. At that rate - which should change later - they have a cash runway of almost 7 quarters.

In March, the company received a $30M milestone payment with the first patient dosed by GlaxoSmithKline in the Phase 1 study of GSK4381562 in patients with solid tumors. The cash balance of $150mn does not include this amount. The company may receive another $700mn in milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on global net sales.

The company also raised another $21mn through an ATM facility “with participation based on unsolicited interest received from EcoR1 and Octagon Capital Advisors.”. The additional cash balance extends their cash runway to 2024. As the company says, “​​our runway now provides us with 12 months of cash beyond data readouts for up to six different indications and combination studies across the programs.”

Bottomline

You can probably feel how I have been struggling to fill three pages with new content about Surface. That’s my problem, but that’s also Surface’s problem. Despite having some interesting molecules in the clinic, Surface has nothing major to show yet. It is, like its name says, just skimming the surface. There needs to be a major data release for the company to shake off that inertia and for the stock to start moving. Mind, there’s been no negative news either, just silence; however, in this terrible bear market, no news is very bad news. This is precisely why this stock has been such a laggard over the past year and half.