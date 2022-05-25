metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) is spinning off its Spine and Dental business and some investors may consider it a positive catalyst to take a position in the stock. I am reluctant to consider the company to perform well over the foreseeable future, since it faces significant headwinds as shown in its financial statements, and carries high risks partially still anchored in its past, but likely also weighing on its future. The industry offers some better opportunities which are more attractive from an investor's point of view, with a better risk-reward profile and stronger financials. Based on my valuation model I see the fair price of the company stands at $139.97, or 17.24% higher than its last closing price, but despite this, I don’t consider this stock to be a buy.

A quick look at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is an American company that operates in the musculoskeletal medtech industry, and designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products, Sports Medicine, Extremities and Trauma (S.E.T.) products, spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest. The company was founded in 1927, is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, and employs about 19,500 employees in over 25 countries. Its most important geographical region is the Americas, followed by the EMEA and the Asia-Pacific region.

The company saw its revenue in most regions stagnating or even decreasing over the past 5 years, recording a slight growth of 2.39% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) only in the Asia-Pacific region.

On February 5, 2021, Zimmer Biomet announced its intention to spin off its Spine and Dental segment into a new, independent, publicly-traded company, to optimize its resource allocation and focus on higher-growth segments of its business. On September 14, 2021, the company announced an update on the transaction, citing the name of the new company as ZimVie, and reporting that the spinoff process was on track and expected to close by mid-2022. The S.E.T. product category grew slightly at 2.36% CAGR, while the rest of its business performed flat or slightly decreased in terms of revenue, which is not a good sign for its actual shareholders or potential investors. Before we draw fast conclusions, let’s take a look at the industry and some of Zimmer Biomet’s peers.

An insight into the industry

The company reported a lower gross margin, decreasing by -0.75% CAGR over the past 5 years and standing at 70.30% Trailing Twelve Months (TTM). While its actual gross margin is in line with the average of the analyzed peers, those companies recorded an average of 7.34% CAGR over the past 5 years, with Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) leading the statistics with a 16.52% CAGR in its gross margin, followed by Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) with a 10.83% CAGR.

In terms of operating margin, ZBH decelerated by -6.00% CAGR over the same period, standing at 16.72% TTM, instead its peers recorded on average an increase of 4.14% CAGR and could reach in average 22.19% operating margin in the past 12 months.

In terms of capital allocation efficiency, Zimmer Biomet performs significantly worse than its competitors reporting a weak Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 6.82% in the past 12 months, while the peers’ average stood at 15.30%. I consider this metric to be a very important element when pondering an investment decision, a company must be able to consistently create value to be a sustainable investment. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) reported the highest value with 30.35% ROIC, but the company’s business is only partially comparable to some of its peers, since its medtech segment accounts for approximately 29% of its revenue, while over 55% is realized with pharmaceutical products and the rest in the consumer health segment. ISRG also stands out again with 20.55% TTM ROIC, suggesting a strong capacity to generate a profit from its capital among its peers. I give more insights on this very interesting company in my article Intuitive Surgical Faces More Challenges.

Investments in Research and Development (R&D) are of primary importance for companies in the medtech industry, but Zimmer Biomet is spending a relatively low amount of 6.5% when compared to its competitors, although increasing its spending from about 5% average in the past 5 years. The company reported relatively high leverage of 2.55 and almost $5.9B net debt; while some of its competitors and peers rely on significant debt as well, with Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) and Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), also recording significantly higher profitability in their capital allocation as well as higher Earnings per Share (EPS).

Considering those factors, it is not surprising when comparing the stock’s performance over the past 5 years, to discover that Zimmer Biomet substantially underperformed its peers, with only Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) performing even worse.

ZBH underperformed significantly both the S&P500 as well as the industry reference iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) in the last 5 years, showing significant relative weakness over an extended period. Investors who invested five years ago in Zimmer Biomet, basically lost money when considering opportunity costs and inflation.

The global musculoskeletal medtech market is anticipated to expand at 6.6% CAGR and reach $68.51B by 2027. As I will show in the next section, Zimmer Biomet is forecasted to grow less fast than its market, which is another negative point investors should consider.

Valuation

To determine the actual fair value for Zimmer Biomet’s stock price, I rely on the following Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, which extends over a forecast period of 5 years with 3 different sets of assumptions ranging from a more conservative to a more optimistic scenario, based on the metrics determining the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) and the terminal value. As forecasted by the street consensus, the company is anticipated to generate consistent, solid Free Cash Flow (FCF) growth at 28.67% CAGR over the coming 5 years, while its revenue is forecasted to grow slower, at 4.17% CAGR.

The valuation takes into account a tighter monetary policy, which will undeniably be a reality in many economies worldwide in the coming years and lead to a higher weighted average cost of capital.

Although those estimations are reflecting the street consensus, in my opinion, the forecasted FCF is too optimistic, especially if considering that the company’s ROIC is lower than its WACC in all three scenarios and this means that the company is destroying value instead of creating it. The spinoff of its Spine and Dental business segment will indeed likely increase its revenue growth and profitability and increase its balance sheet strength, but the company is facing significant risks and headwinds in the industry, which are in my opinion, not enough priced in those estimations. Consequently, I compute my opinion in terms of likelihood for the three different scenarios, and I, therefore, consider the stock is just slightly undervalued with a weighted average price target with only 17.24% upside potential at $139.97.

Risk discussion

Besides risks related to its business, in terms of acceptance of its products by the regulatory authorities and the market, supply-chain disruptions for the materials and components used in its products, the higher competition and price pressure, as well as the industry consolidation, the company is particularly exposed to negative publicity, reputation impairments, and claims related to a failure or major recalls of its products. Zimmer Biomet has faced and is still involved in pending product liability claims and litigations which are and will most likely further weigh significantly on its profitability. During the years from 2019 through 2021, the company recognized $423.9M of net litigation-related charges. On December 31, 2021, and 2020, accrued litigation liabilities were $420.5 million and $319.4 million, respectively. The ultimate cost of litigation could be materially different than the amount of the current estimates and accruals and could have a significant adverse impact on the company’s financial condition and results.

In August 2018, Zimmer Biomet received a warning letter from the FDA related to observed non-conformities in their manufacturing facility in Warsaw, Indiana, with the current good manufacturing practice requirements of the Quality System Regulation (QSR). Although the company claims to have addressed the issue and provided detailed responses to the FDA, as of December 31, 2021, the warning letter was still pending.

More than in a recession or an economic downturn, Zimmer Biomet’s business is particularly exposed to events like the COVID-19 pandemic in which surgical interventions are postponed and during times when hospitals and clinics are focusing their resources on patients affected by the pandemic. Although those types of events are a major risk for the company, the situation is usually temporary, and its business can quickly recover.

The company is also exposed to financial risks as about 39% of its sales in 2021 were generated outside of the US, with substantial sales settled in EUR and JPY, and foreign currencies are set for more volatility in the coming years. It’s also worth mentioning, that the company intends to retain 19.7% of the outstanding shares of ZimVie common stock upon the spinoff and to divest these shares after the spinoff in a tax-efficient manner. Since there is no assurance this divestiture will be achieved as intended, there could be a substantial tax liability resulting from this operation.

Market timing

The stock reached its ATH at $174.97 on April 29, 2021, after a long recovery period since the Covid-19 pandemic low at $72.15 on March 18, 2020. The stock had mostly periods in which it underperformed the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and the S&P500, showing just recently a slightly significant relative strength since mid-February 2022. From a technical analysis point of view, the stock has now declined over 30% since its ATH, and is in a clear downtrend with sporadic attempts to break its trailing resistances formed by the EMA 50 and EMA 20. The stock bounced back on the support at $111.4, which is of primary importance to avoid a further decline until the lows seen in March 2020. The stock is technically in a very unfavorable position, dropping significantly on higher volumes, which is a typical sign of distribution days when a stock is overvalued or faces future concerns.

Zimmer Biomet can count on significant institutional support among its shareholders with 92.92% of the outstanding shares owned by institutions, and a low short interest of 1.68%. The street consensus given by 21 analysts prices the share on average at $132.27 with a hold rating, with the lowest estimation at $114 and the highest at $175. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating also qualifies the stock consistently as a hold position. In my opinion, the stock has reached a moment of stagnation which is also reflected in its financials. The actual valuation seems fair with a slight upside potential, which is in my opinion too dependent on a positive outcome on many risk factors. I would certainly not buy the stock right now, neither as a long-term investor nor as a more short-term trader, since the recent price action shows a higher likelihood of new lows before the stock could try to reduce its volatility and form a solid base before inverting and attempting to form a new uptrend. But for this uptrend to be consistent, the company needs to demonstrate its ability to create long-term value for investors, mitigate the significant risks it’s facing and gain competitiveness in the industry, until then, in my opinion, the opportunity costs are too high and the risk-reward ratio too low to justify a position.

The bottom line

Is this stock a buy since it's likely fundamentally undervalued? I don’t think so. The company is stagnant in terms of revenue, its EPS dropped significantly in the last months and years, its capital allocation is not efficient and the company is likely destroying value, and the forecasted financials are either too optimistic or disappointing. The company faces significant risks, is exposed to many litigations, and carries a significant amount of debt, while there are stronger and more efficient competitors which offer a far better investment profile. Although the company may have demonstrated its leading position in some of its market segments, past performance is in no way a guarantee for future success. Zimmer Biomet just lacks convincing growth opportunities and the actual risks outweigh the chances. The Medtech industry is greatly influenced by some financially strong, innovative, and efficient companies, which despite being partially less focused on musculoskeletal products, are considerably investing also in alternative treatments like stem cell therapies. This leads me to value Zimmer Biomet’s stock as a hold position with a fair valuation at $139.97.