Don't Conflate Normalization With Recession

Andres Victorero/iStock via Getty Images

Technology stocks gave up the prior day’s gains on a profit warning from the social media platform Snap, which sent shock waves through stocks of companies that rely on advertising spend. Yet Snap’s CEO did not specify the reason for the shortfall other than to identify a “deteriorating macroeconomic environment,” which was red meat for the recession crowd. That runs counter to what CEOs from the two largest U.S. banks said the day before, suggesting there are some company-specific issues that management chose not to disclose.

Finviz

In my 30-year career, I have never seen so many market prognosticators forecast a recession as though it was a foregone conclusion, nor have I ever taken so much heat for asserting we will not have one. Every negative economic datapoint or corporate report is being extrapolated into macroeconomic mayhem. It is simply not the case. The stakes are high, because a recession would likely prolong and deepen what many assume will be a bear market once the S&P 500 closes below 3,837, which would mark a 20% decline. Bears accompanied by recessions have resulted in declines that average 38% and last an average of 15 months, while ones that avoid recession decline an average of 28% and last an average of six months. Should a bear market decline complete in the days ahead, it would date back to Jan 3 and already be approaching six months in length, which is a sign the worst may be over if a recession is averted.

CNBC

The current expansion is unprecedented in that we have a combination of very powerful headwinds and tailwinds that are playing tug-of-war with the rate of economic growth. We are also still in the process of returning to a post-pandemic normal. Therefore, reasonable arguments can be made to support an outlook for both a recession and soft landing.

Warnings from individual companies or disappointing economic data points can be a function of the economic slowdown, or they can be a result of the return to normalcy. Consumer spending was fueled by stimulus, focused on goods, hampered by supply constraints, and now refocused on services. Higher interest rates and inflation are influencing consumer preferences. We are still far from normal, but that does not mean we are on the cusp of a contraction in growth.

Undoubtedly, there is an economic slowdown underway. It is most pronounced in the housing market and for consumer-related companies that focus on lower-income consumers or benefited from post-pandemic stimulus used to purchase durable goods. Signs of slowing growth should be expected as financial conditions have tightened dramatically, which resulted in lower earnings guidance for companies that were adjusting to the post-pandemic economy. But now the number of companies revising guidance higher is outnumbering the number revising lower, according to Bianco Research.

Bloomberg

This is because demand is still strong, despite the recent softening, as indicated on corporate conference calls. Starbucks noted that they have been “unable to meet the relentless demand.” Expedia informed investors that pent-up demand is “outweighing anything the market can throw at it.” Estee Lauder indicated that consumer demand is “robust even in this inflationary environment.” This is not what you hear when the economy is on the cusp of recession. It also indicates that the consensus estimate for 10% earnings growth in 2022 is very realistic. Yes, the rate of economic growth is slowing down, and the economy is returning to a new normal. Investors should be careful not to conflate normalization with recession.

Further fueling my conviction that the economy will slow and not contract, which is the basis for my outlook that the S&P 500 will rebound this year, are the increasing number of positive technical indicators. Strategist Jim Paulson at Leuthold Group noted yesterday that an index combining consumer and investor confidence has fallen to levels lower than it has been 94% of the time since 1960. Paulson notes that pessimism on Main and Wall has “reached a point that has historically sent Bears into hibernation and, looking ahead the next twelve months, typically signifies a uniquely positive occasion for stock investors.”