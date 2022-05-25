Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Q1 2022 Commentary

rzoze19/iStock via Getty Images

OVERVIEW

The Fund Tends to Own Businesses That Are Less Dependent on Borrowing And Less Sensitive to Economic Cycles.

Equities posted steep losses during the first quarter as macroeconomic issues, magnified by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, weighed heavily on markets. Small-capitalization stocks underperformed large cap issues as volatile financial markets caused some investors to seek the perceived safety of larger companies. Growth stocks fared worse than value stocks in the quarter, with the benchmark Russell 2000® Growth Index down -12.63%. The Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund—Investor Class posted a larger decline of -16.69%.

Rising interest rates posed strong headwinds for growth stocks as the Federal Reserve (FED) began tightening monetary policy to rein in inflation. Because the cash flows of growth companies typically occur further into the future, higher rates make the income streams of these businesses less valuable in the present, lowering their valuations.

Inflationary pressures had been building since last year. As rollouts of vaccines for Covid-19 drove an upturn in economic activity, surging demand overwhelmed virus battered supply chains and outstripped global oil production still struggling to recover from pandemic-induced shutdowns.

War-related disruptions worsened the outlook for inflation and threatened to make the Fed’s job more difficult. Russia is the world’s biggest exporter of natural gas, wheat and fertilizer and the third-largest exporter of crude oil and coal. The warring countries also supply substantial amounts of other agricultural and industrial commodities.

With investors fearing that higher prices for food and energy might crimp the ability of households to spend, consumer-discretionary stocks performed poorly in the Index and, to a greater extent, in the Fund.

Industrials were the Fund’s largest source of weakness relative to the benchmark. The Fund’s underweight position in energy also hurt performance by limiting exposure to what was the highest-returning sector of the Index during the first quarter. Energy companies tend to be underrepresented in the Fund as energy prices drive returns and prices are notoriously difficult to predict, which results in generally lackluster returns on capital. Significant exposure to energy doesn’t fit well with our preference for dynamic, high-quality companies that control their own destinies.

The Fund’s area of greatest strength against the benchmark was health care, driven by outperformance in the pharmaceuticals and healthcare providers & services industries. Health-care stocks in general performed poorly in the quarter, weighed down by an out-of-favor biotechnology group stung by a number of high-profile setbacks in clinical trials, and a resurgence of Covid-19 in December and January. Gaining approval for new drugs has become increasingly difficult over the past year or so, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has grappled with the same staffing difficulties other organizations have faced.

DETAILS OF THE QUARTER

The greatest detractor from Fund performance for the quarter was Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT). The company makes machines for the environmentally sustainable printing of designs and images on clothing and fabrics. The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the advantages of Kornit’s on-demand technology, which greatly reduces the need for inventory on hand and in supply chains. Having run up in price significantly during 2021, the stock pulled back in the first quarter of 2022 amid fears that persistent inflation may force the Fed onto a more aggressive path with respect to interest rates. While other investors pondered this possibility, we considered Kornit’s fundamental strengths. These include the company’s large and growing addressable market, talented management team, recurring revenue streams and attractive business model with relatively few competitors. In our view, Kornit is positioned for continued market-share gains and annual revenue growth north of 30%.

Stocks that benefited from the pandemic were easy targets for investors seeking to reduce their exposure to equities during the first quarter. Trex Co., Inc. (TREX) and Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) were among the so-called “Covid winners” that sold off in the quarter on macroeconomic concerns. Both companies are tied to the home improvement market, which thrived during the worst of the pandemic as homebound Americans chose to upgrade their living spaces instead of eating out and taking expensive vacations. As Covid-19 has subsided, some investors have worried that the growth rates of Trex and Floor & Decor may slow. The prospect of higher interest rates also appeared to weigh on the companies’ valuations.

Trex manufactures wood-alternative decking primarily from recycled materials. Although higher energy and logistics costs squeezed margins in the company’s most recently reported quarter, Trex was able to raise prices with little impact on demand. We believe the company’s leading position in its product category leaves Trex well positioned to pass along future cost increases as well. Moreover, higher oil prices aren’t likely to significantly affect costs for the recycled plastic from which the company’s products are made.

Floor & Decor is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring and related accessories. Increased costs stemming from the delayed unloading of containers from cargo ships— and from the delayed return of these containers to ports—dented profitability in the company’s most recent earnings report. While the situation may persist for another six months or so, we believe Floor & Decor can increase prices without having to sacrifice either its rapid growth or its industry position as a “category killer” within wood and stone floorings.

The strongest contributor to Fund performance for the quarter was Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI). The company develops therapeutics for disorders of the central nervous system. IntraCellular’s stock price moved higher amid robust prescription growth for Caplyta, the company’s recently approved drug for the treatment of bipolar depression Type 1 and Type 2 in adults.

Previously approved for the treatment of schizophrenia, Caplyta’s appeal for treating bipolar depression is significantly enhanced by its favorable safety and tolerability profile, which enables it to be used with more patients. Intra-Cellular remained focused on maximizing the drug’s potential, seeking to expand its approval to areas that include major depressive disorder, certain neurologically based sleep disorders and Parkinson’s disease. A post-Covid environment in which patients are less hesitant to attend in-person consultations should also support prescriptions.

HealthEquity, Inc (HQY) was also a significant contributor. The company is the largest U.S. non bank custodian for health-savings accounts (HSAs). Account holders have online access to their tax-advantaged HSAs and can compare treatment options, pay medical bills, earn wellness incentives, and receive personalized benefit and clinical information. HealthEquity reported strong growth in its HSA business, with total HSA assets up 37% year-over-year and 25% growth in the number of HSAs on the company’s platform. Management’s upwardly revised forecasts for revenues and earnings in the current fiscal year also cheered investors. HealthEquity is largely insulated from supply-chain constraints and rising materials costs, it should benefit from a return to the workplace, and we believe it’s well-positioned for an environment of higher interest rates.

Another strong stock in the Fund was Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. (MGY). Operating primarily in oil-rich South Texas, the company engages in the development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Sharply higher prices for oil and gas boosted Magnolia’s share price during the first quarter. We’re impressed by the company’s disciplined management team and consistent record of returning cash to shareholders regardless of the price of oil. (Current and future holdings are subject to risk.)

OUTLOOK

A hot topic in business news outlets of late has been concern about stagflation, where high inflation, high unemployment, and slow or negative real economic growth are present at the same time. The U.S. endured stagflation in the late 1970s and early 1980s, which led to multiple recessionary periods. The current spike in energy prices has many people seeing parallels to that last bout with stagflation, but we think the fabric of today’s much larger economy is radically different from that period. For example, services and technology companies made up a fraction of the economy in the 1970s, while today those industries make up a sizable and growing piece of the economic pie. These are dynamic, growing companies that are constantly adapting, are less capital-intensive, and that should continue to grow in good economies and bad.

While faster-than-expected increases in interest rates would be an unwelcome development for growth stocks in general, we believe the impact on our portfolio companies would likely be more muted. For the most part, the Fund tends to own businesses that are less dependent on borrowing and less sensitive to economic cycles— and driven more by their own ability to execute their business plans and take market share from competitors. In health care, for example, we favor companies that serve unmet medical needs and help reduce costs within the health-care system as a whole.

Over the past quarter or two, we’ve been taking a closer look at companies whose cash flows are more likely to be realized sooner rather than later. We think these companies may find better valuation support in an environment of rising interest rates. Moreover, high-quality companies with attractive rates of earnings growth can often withstand moderate contractions in their valuation multiples without seeing their stock prices get crushed.

As far as inflation is concerned, we make no forecasts as to how high it may go or how long it may last. With the U.S. labor market likely to remain tight for some time, we want to own companies that can hire, attract talent and absorb rising labor costs without disrupting their business models. In addition, effective management of materials costs and supply chains is likely to remain important for many businesses. That said, we’re also heavily invested in software and IT services (over 20% of the Fund)—industries driven mainly by intangible assets not subject to physical constraints, and health care (over 30% of the Fund), which never undertook the offshoring of production that other manufacturers did.

Thank you for the opportunity to manage your assets.

Sincerely, John Malooly

AVERAGE ANNUAL TOTAL RETURNS FOR PERIODS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

Quarter* 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years Ultra Growth Fund—Investor -16.69% -15.98% 20.52% 22.97% 16.63% Ultra Growth Fund—Institutional -16.66% -15.90% 20.60% 23.01% 16.65% Russell 2000® Growth Index** -12.63% -14.33% 9.88% 10.33% 11.21%

*Returns less than one year are not annualized.

**The Russell 2000 Growth Index measures the performance of those Russell 2000 Index companies with higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth values. The Russell 2000 Index is an unmanaged total return index of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 2000 is widely used in the industry to measure the performance of small company stocks. You cannot invest directly in these or any indexes.

ULTRA GROWTH FUND — TOP 10 HOLDINGS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021

Percent of Net Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. 4.4% Kornit Digital Ltd. 3.9% Five9, Inc. 2.9% Paylocity Holding Corp. 2.9% Five Below, Inc. 2.7% Freshpet, Inc. 2.7% Nova Ltd. 2.6% Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc., Class A 2.6% CyberArk Software Ltd. 2.5% Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. 2.5% Total 29.8%

