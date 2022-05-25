QQQ: The Bottom Is Near - Don't Fear
Summary
- We think the QQQ is no longer overvalued. Over the past six months, the massive value compressions have brought down the tech generals.
- Despite that, we think tech is still not undervalued. Therefore, a deep global depression remains the most significant risk to its valuation.
- Our price action analysis suggests a near-term bottom is on the horizon. We also determine the critical price levels for investors to add and avoid.
- We believe the risk/reward profile has improved significantly for the QQQ. As such, we revise our rating from Hold to Buy.
Investment Thesis
Tech stocks have been massacred since the start of 2022. We noticed that the decline in high-growth stocks has fallen since November 2021, as the Fed first communicated it would tighten the screws on monetary policy. However, that has never disheartened us as we know secular growth has a strong foundation in tech and growth stocks.
Nonetheless, we are keenly aware that the market momentum determines how investors feel about tech stocks in the near term. While the Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) certainly has more than just tech and growth stocks, it's still considered a tech-focused fund. Tech weightings account for more than 50% of the fund's total weightings. As a result, the battering in tech stocks has significantly impacted its recent performance.
The ETF's momentum is still bearish, as it's mired in "negative flow." However, our price action analysis suggests that a bottom could be near as the index attempts to consolidate. Furthermore, corporate insiders have capitalized on the opportunity to send the insiders' buy/sell ratio on the NASDAQ to the highest levels over the past ten years. Hence, while the market presses down on tech, company insiders are picking up discounted shares gleefully.
We discuss why investors can use its potential near-term bottom to layer into the QQQ. We also discuss the key levels to watch and avoid moving forward, providing more clarity in the mayhem.
Tech Valuations Have Been Slammed
The Tech sector's NTM P/E has fallen to 19.7x. Moreover, with a 5Y forward EPS CAGR of 15.1%, its PEG ratio has dropped markedly to 1.3x. Notably, its trailing median P/E has also fallen to 24.8x (Vs. 10Y average of 24.9x), down from the highs of 33x seen in October 2021. As a result, we believe that valuations in the tech sector have moderated significantly. Notwithstanding, we don't think the tech sector is undervalued despite the hammering. Therefore, investors should continue to expect volatility if recessionary fears are more significant than estimated.
Except for Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) and Meta Platforms (FB), the tech leaders last traded above the 10Y mean of their respective FCF yields. The carnage in the digital ads industry has battered GOOGL and FB stock. As a result, investors shouldn't be stunned by their massive collapse.
Tesla (TSLA) stock is the weakest in the group above, with an NTM FCF yield of 1.61%. As a result, investors have also digested its growth premium significantly. Otherwise, we believe that tech valuations remain fairly valued at most, despite the steep fall in valuations. The sector's rise was too fast and too furious in 2020-21, undergirded by the massive influx of the Fed's liquidity, which probably lasted too long. Therefore, the value compressions have helped reset expectations as growth slows over the next year.
Notwithstanding, the 5Y forward EPS growth rates in the QQQ's three critical sectors remain robust. As highlighted, tech's 5Y EPS CAGR is estimated at 15.1%. Consumer discretionary is also projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.3% over the next five years. Furthermore, communication services is also estimated to post a 5Y CAGR of 16.9%. Hence, unless the world economy collapses into a deep global depression, we think the QQQ should recover its mojo and continue outperforming the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) in the long term.
Price Action Analysis Suggests A Near-Term Bottom
The dual bull traps in November and March helped set the stage for the steep declines seen over the past six to seven months. We also alerted members of our service to these traps, as discussed in a recent SPY ETF article.
The QQQ has dropped about 30% from its highs based on yesterday's (May 24) close. As a result, it is still hobbling in a bear market as the market makers digested its gains over the past two years. Furthermore, as seen above, the market momentum remains bearish, with the price action in a negative flow.
Therefore, we have been anticipating a bear trap reversal price action that could suggest a near-term bottom. In addition, the current price action indicates that either the near-term support ($297 level) or the intermediate support ($267) could mark an eventual bottom for the QQQ. Consequently, these are two critical levels that investors must monitor closely over the next two to three weeks as the market seeks a bottom.
Bottomline
The intermediate support level is about 7% below yesterday's (May 24) closing price. Therefore, we are not unduly concerned even if the near-term support does not hold.
Notwithstanding, the most significant risk to our thesis remains an unexpected global recession, that could turn into a global depression. George Soros certainly thinks such a scenario cannot be ruled out. He articulated in a recent conference (edited):
China's zero-COVID policy has pushed the world’s second-largest economy into free fall. Unless Chinese President Xi Jinping reverses course, which is nearly impossible, this will only gather momentum. The damage, piled on top of a crisis in China's debt-laden real estate sector, will be so bad that it will affect the world economy. With the disruption of supply chains, global inflation is liable to turn into a global depression. - Barron's
We revise our rating on the QQQ from Hold to Buy. Notwithstanding, we urge investors to layer in their purchases to reduce their risks and watch the price action closely.
