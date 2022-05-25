bjdlzx/E+ via Getty Images

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) is an MLP (Master Limited Partnership) which gives shareholders direct exposure to oil and gas commodity prices, via a super high 11.4% annualized cash distribution (dividend). Commodity prices have recently seen a major spike, with oil reaching over $110/barrel and gas prices increasing by 191% over the past year.

Dorchester Minerals has over 10 years' worth of oil reserves, a great shareholder structure and a low Capex royalty producing operating model. This company is riding the wave of rising commodity prices and rewarding shareholders handsomely with cash flow along the way. The share price has increased by over 229% since the lows of 2020 but is still 10% lower than all-time highs last seen in 2008. Let's dive into the industry tailwinds, business model, financials and valuation in more detail.

Industry Tailwinds

Commodity prices such as oil and gas are driven by supply and demand. During the travel lockdown of 2020, oil prices fell off a cliff and even went negative for a period, as companies were actually paid to take oil away. This is a major example of a negative "demand shock", with oil production kept constant, prices plummeted. However, since 2021 economic activity has started to boom again and demand for oil has been very strong and growing. The pendulum has now swung in the other direction and oil demand is forecasted to increase to 104 million barrels per day by 2026. This would be a 4% increase from pre-pandemic levels of 99.7 million barrels seen in 2019.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has only exacerbated the situation. Russia is the third-largest producer of oil with 11.2 million barrels per day and 2nd largest gas producer with 22.7 billion MMcf in annual gas production. A disruption in the region and even a ban on Russia imports could cause a "supply shock" and lead more countries to choose the US as their go-to supplier.

It is becoming a strategic priority for countries to diversify their energy supply for both national security and reliability of supply. Germany has recently halted the Nord Stream 2 pipeline with Russia and Nordic countries are moving to join NATO, at the disdain of Russia's Putin. European countries currently receive 70% of their liquified natural gas from three countries: the US, Russia and Qatar. Given the ongoing boycott of everything Russian and the increased national security issues, many European countries are expected to phase out Russia imports. The UK has already announced this and the EU has announced plans to phase out Russia fossil fuel imports by 2030. This would make the US the go-to provider of fossil fuel imports and as the largest global producer currently, their dominance is set to grow.

Business Model

Dorchester Minerals owns the land and mineral rights for many high-quality oil and gas fields across the USA. The beauty of the company's structure is they get royalty and net profit interest rights, but don't have to spend hefty CapEx on the exploration and transport of the oil & gas. Exploration & Production oil providers simply pay Dorchester Minerals, so they can drill and extract oil from their land. The company has a focus on oil, which makes up 80% of the revenue followed by natural gas (10%) and other variants (10%).

They are well diversified across 28 states and are continually refilling their reserves via a series of acquisitions. The company has "reloaded" their oil reserves extracted in 2021 and they now have ~15.5 million barrels of oil in reserves in total. At their most recent extraction level of 1.3 million barrels in 2021 (which is on the high side) this gives them at least 11.9 years of reserves left assuming no more acquisitions, thus their cash distribution (dividend) is very sustainable.

Dorchester Minerals operates as "unhedged" which means shareholders get direct exposure to commodity prices, currently, that means big cash flow rewards have come for investors. Their MLP structure is also very shareholder-friendly as the (General Partner) GP has no incentive distribution rights, which is a major bonus.

Financials

Revenue for FY21 came in at $93 million, which doubled with rising commodity prices YoY. The company has strong fundamentals with $75 million in gross profit, $70 million in operating income and $88 million in free cash flow (Yahoo Finance data).

As they have a very low-cost structure, they have a super high ~81% gross margin and ~76% operating margin. These are the type of levels you would see for a high-quality software company, which has low fixed costs and high operating leverage.

For Q122, they paid out a monster 11.4% cash dividend, which equated to $0.75/unit. They have $28 million in cash on the balance sheet (which they can use for acquisitions) and virtually no debt!

Valuation | Commodity value

In terms of valuation, as this is an MLP which owns oil and gas fields, I believe valuing the company from first principles, looking at reserve value would make the most sense, albeit this is a very rough estimate.

According to their investor presentation, they have ~15.5 million barrels of oil in reserves and from what I can gather 37.9 Billion cubic feet (BCF) of Gas. Analyzing the forecast for oil prices over the next decade. The IMF is predicting $58 dollars a barrel by 2026. As mentioned in the prior calculation in the business model section, they have approximately 11.9 years of reserves of oil left (80% of revenue) assuming no acquisitions.

If we are even more conservative and say, $50 a barrel on average for the next 10 years. This gives us ~15.5 million barrels of oil x $50/barrel = $775 million in asset value from the oil reserves.

US Natural Gas is currently trading at a sky-high of over $8 mmbtu but this is cheap relative to Asian and European natural gas which trades at $35 per mmbtu. For the valuation, I will be conservative and assume gas prices correct down to a modest $4 per mmbtu over the next 10 years.

Dorchester has approximately 37900000 mmbtu of reserves, if we multiply this by $4 per mmbtu we get $151 million.

Adding everything together: $775 million (oil reserve value) + $151 million (gas reserve value) + $28 million in cash = $951 million.

This is without any discount rates and just analyzing the commodity asset value long term. The stock trades at a market cap today of $1.13 billion, thus is ~18% over the commodity asset value or 1.2 times commodity value, according to this very rough estimate.

Of course, Oil and Gas prices could stay higher and you are welcome to run this calculation again and the valuation gap will close a little more.

Relative Valuation

If we analyze the price to earnings multiple, Dorchester Minerals trades at a PE = 12.43 which has reduced sharply from the levels we saw in 2021 and trades close to the average in 2019. For the EV to EBITDA multiple I have compared the company to other limited partnerships in the oil and gas industry, although many of these are midstream pipeline holders such as Energy Transfer (ET). Given these factors, Dorchester Minerals trades at an EV to EBITDA = 12.27, which is higher than Viper Energy Partners (VNOM), which trades at an EV to EBITDA = 8.7.

Viper is larger than Dorchester Minerals with a $5.2 billion enterprise value, they pay a slightly lower dividend, but it is still incredible with a 9.3% yield. They also operate with a lower gross profit margin (which may be because they use hedging and derivatives).

Risks

Volatile Commodity Prices

The stock price is tied directly to commodity prices and there is no doubt commodity prices are volatile. Oil prices went negative in 2020 and now we are seeing prices over $100/barrel, which not many analysts forecasted. The prices of commodities are driven by supply and demand which are always varying. Over the past couple of years we have seen two extremes of the spectrum, but longer-term (over a decade) I believe the transition to renewables will continue and thus there will be less demand for oil. Biden introduced a plan for the US to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Thus I think it's a good idea to adjust oil prices with conservative forecasts, for any valuation calculations which I have done in this case.

Oil is a Commodity

Many Oil and gas suppliers compete purely on price and don't really have any brand power like you would see with other companies such as Apple (AAPL). However, given the current geopolitical environment (Russia-Ukraine) and Europe's move to be less reliant on Russia fossil fuels as mentioned prior, I would reason that US oil reserves will be more in demand and more valued moving forward.

Valuation

The stock right now is fairly valued on a PE ratio but it is trading at over its conservative asset value. As a natural contrarian, I do prefer to purchase stocks when everyone is selling. For instance, I was buying oil stocks such as Shell and Chevron in 2020, when oil prices were $20 per barrel and the consensus was "oil stocks are doomed". I then got a nice double on that investment and am aware the market moves in cycles. Technology stocks are getting hammered right now and some opportunities are starting to arise (see my other posts).

Final Thoughts

Dorchester Minerals is a tremendous company with a vast amount of commodity reserves, a great shareholder structure and a low expense royalty producing operating model. The dividend is a dream and gives shareholders "cash flow" exposure to the growing and strategically important Oil and Gas Industry.