Jean-Luc Ichard/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Purpose

This article is a follow-up to my recent article about valuations of the largest Value firms in the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV). That article identified my four favorite Buys among the 70 companies. It also argued that Value is not cheap.

This article applies the same data-view for the 70 largest US Growth companies in the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG), a $69 billion fund with a 0.64% dividend yield, 8% turnover, and $4.2 billion in inflows during the past year. For further background, see my February 2021 article, "'Epic Bubble' - Putting 70 Growth Stocks Under the Valuation Microscope."

Heat Map

The Heat Map table below shows my favorite data for the 70 largest Growth companies in the Vanguard Growth ETF holdings.

There are eleven columns in addition to the first column which shows symbols.

Cons. = Consensus analyst Buy/Hold/Sell rating.

= Consensus analyst Buy/Hold/Sell rating. PS (Price to Sales) Z = z-score for current PS compared to ten-year P/S.

= z-score for current PS compared to ten-year P/S. PE (Price to Earnings) Z = z-score for current PE compared to ten-year P/E.

= z-score for current PE compared to ten-year P/E. PB (Price to Book) Z = z-score for current PB compared to ten-year P/B.

= z-score for current PB compared to ten-year P/B. PFCF (Price to Free Cash Flow) Z = z-score for current PFCF compared to ten-year P/FCF.

= z-score for current PFCF compared to ten-year P/FCF. ROE Q1 = Most recent Return on Equity

= Most recent Return on Equity ROE Z = Most recent ROE to ten-year ROE.

= Most recent ROE to ten-year ROE. Div. Yield = May 20 dividend yield Trailing 12 Months (not Forward as reflected on Seeking Alpha company pages).

= May 20 dividend yield Trailing 12 Months (not Forward as reflected on Seeking Alpha company pages). Payout Ratio = Most recent dividend payout ratio.

= Most recent dividend payout ratio. Beta = ten-year Beta.

= ten-year Beta. Debt/Equity = Debt as a percentage of equity.

All data sourced from Ycharts unless otherwise noted.

Color coding is subjective. Bright green reflects statistically significant positive variance. Light green = positive variance. Yellow = moderate variance. Pink = significant negative variance.

Heat Map Growth Stocks (Ycharts)

Growth Stocks Based on Analyst Consensus Recommendations

The table above is alphabetical to make it easy for readers to find their favorite US Large Cap Growth stock.

Let's re-organize the table by ranking the companies by Consensus Recommendation rating. A Buy = 1, Outperform = 2, Hold = 3, Underperform = 4, Sell = 5.

Heat Map Growth Charts Consensus (Ycharts)

Analysts Love US Large Cap Growth

It is difficult to find any bears among analysts following the 70 Growth firms.

Analysts seem undaunted or even emboldened by Growth's inferior performance YTD (May 20) as this chart shows.

YTD Price Change (Ycharts)

Some facts about the analyst community's view of the 70 Growth stocks:

8 companies = Buys (composite score <1.5).

58 = Outperform

4 = Holds

0 = Underperform

0 = Sell

The median Consensus for the 70 is a bullish 1.79. The average is 1.85. These numbers compare to 2.11 median and 2.14 average for Large Cap Value.

Analysts' favorite three pics are Alphabet Inc (GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN). Maybe you have heard of them.

All three are well-followed by analysts. According to Ycharts, analysts expect the three to appreciate on average by 56% over the next year.

Google: 54% Upside

51 analysts follow

36 Buys, 15 Outperform, 0 Hold, 0 Underperform, 0 Sell.

Average Target Price = $3256 (54% upside from May 24). Low Target: $2658, High Target: $4118.

Microsoft: 39% Upside

48 analysts follow

33 Buys, 14 Outperform, 1 Hold, 0 Underperform, 0 Sell.

Average Target Price = $361 (39% upside from May 24). Low Target: $298, High Target: $411.

Amazon: 75% Upside

53 analysts follow

37 Buys, 14 Outperform, 1 Hold, 1 Underperform, 0 Sell.

Average Target Price = $3661 (75% upside). Low Target: $2250, High: $4655. Low Target: $2250, High Target: $4655.

Summary: Yikes: 152 opinions, 106 Buys, 43 Outperform, 2 Holds, and one measly lonesome Underperform. Seems like room to disappoint.

My View: The Market, and Especially Growth, are Expensive

Over the past year I have written a number of articles for Seeking Alpha about market and individual equity valuations. The general theme: The market is expensive. See: Time to De-Risk, July 2021 and Time to De-Risk 2.0, May 2022.

The chart below shows the median quarterly P/E trend line for the Large Cap Growth and Value stocks for the past 22+ years.

Growth shows a steep decline this year. However, the current median P/E of 30.7 compares unfavorably to the 27x P/E average since 2000.

If analysts are right about the price targets for Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, then the forward P/E for Growth shoots back up into the 40s. Bullish? Yes? Reasonable? Not really.

P/E Trend Lines (Ycharts)

This next chart is telling. What it tells, I am not exactly sure. But here are two interpretations:

Growth is wildly over-valued despite the 27% decline in price in 2022. At a median P/E ratio of 30.6 compared to 18.5 for Value, Growth is still 66% more highly valued than Value. The average since 2000 is 49%, bolstered largely (statistically) by the 80%+ P/E premium enjoyed by Growth over the past three years.

despite the 27% decline in price in 2022. At a median P/E ratio of 30.6 compared to 18.5 for Value, Growth is still 66% more highly valued than Value. The average since 2000 is 49%, bolstered largely (statistically) by the 80%+ P/E premium enjoyed by Growth over the past three years. Value is wildly under-valued based on its two-decade underperformance compared to Growth.

My guess is that both statements are partially true.

Growth Vs. Value (Ycharts)

Closing Thoughts

When I began this analysis, I fully expected to find a bullish case for a number of Growth stocks given the recent market turmoil.

Instead, I am more skittish. Here's why:

Analysts seem downright ebullient about Growth.

Therefore, expectations are super high and super vulnerable to disappointment. There is little room for upside euphoria given the elevated price targets.

Growth remains expensive today compared to history and to Value. And as I asserted in my recent Value article, Value is not exactly cheap today.

More pain may be ahead for Large Cap Growth investors given elevated valuations, analyst ebullience, and an economy wracked by energy and inflation worries.

Pressed to make the case for Growth, I struggle with the view that Growth funds or ETFs are the way to go today. They have been a great ride, for sure, but I join the chorus of analysts who think now is a time for stock picking over generic fund/ETF selection.

As for which Growth companies I like today, I cannot make a persuasive case for any bold moves. In fact, for those 15 Large Cap Growth companies I currently own, I am only dividend reinvesting The Home Depot Inc (HD).

I actually like Starbucks Corp (SBUX) at today's prices. I have been selling small dollar short-term Puts (have unexecuted order in for June 3 $72). I am not a raging SBUX bull, but I like Howard Schultz's purchase of 210,000 shares in mid-May. The 2.7% dividend looks safe for now, but at a 50% payout ratio (and climbing?), I am cautious about SBUX as a dividend play.

Like many of you, Apple Inc (AAPL) remains my largest individual equity holding. Back in December I asked the question on these pages: "How Much Apple is Too Much?" At the time Apple sold for $181. Today $140. Truth: Despite my concern about concentration risk, I sold no Apple shares subsequent to authoring the article. Why? Concern about paying capital gains tax as well as a bullish view shared by many including the eminent Warren Buffett that Apple remains a key holding for long-term investors. Interesting that Apple analysts are much less bullish (1.68 Consensus) than are Google, Microsoft, and Amazon analysts.

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) is beginning to look intriguing. Forward dividend yield (3.49% May 24) is compelling together with a modest payout ratio (36%) and strong history for generating returns above cost of capital (see ROE). Concerns include debt and the company's vulnerability to economic weakness and on-going energy worries.

My biggest surprise is that Visa Inc (V) does not show up better on the Heat Map. Together with Mastercard Inc (MA), I see Visa as one of the best investment hedges against inflation. I will continue to make small dollar purchases on weakness despite the lackluster opportunity as revealed by the Heat Map.

Final Thought: The biggest "miss" in this article is absence of share repurchase data. No doubt share buybacks are an essential element of the calculus for determining company valuations. I may dig deeper into this subject in a future article as it is a critical determinant in the construct of my buy-and-hold long-term portfolios.

Closing Comment: Not Going Hog Wild

Slow-and-steady wins the race.

I like dividends from high quality companies. Value looks better to me than Growth.

Caveat

Investors need to understand goals and appetite for risk. Having a perspective on market valuations is just one element of an investor's risk appetite.

My Risk Profile is such that I am not trying to beat the market. Capital preservation is important. I am willing to trade high side opportunity for low side protection.

Diversification is my best protection against out-sized risk, but it does not provide perfect protection against worldwide equity weakness.

My "house rule" is that no one individual equity should represent more than 4-5% of my investable assets. Yes, I know that is conservative.

My long-held view is that buy-and-hold, and dividend reinvestment, are sound means to building and protecting meaningful wealth over time. Zigging in and out of the market takes exceptional skill.

Investors need to do their own due diligence before investing.