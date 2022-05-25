Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

It is nearly always easy for management to look good when oil sells for $100 a barrel. Many stocks go up and there are a lot of comparisons about who is better. But long-term management is about avoiding loses that could cost shareholders even if they do not "this time". My mailbox frequently fills up with emails from writers who "never saw it coming" even though the warnings were there ahead of time. This article is about managements that are more likely to cost you in the future because of a decision made in the past that they "got away with this time" in the eyes of the market. It is up to you to decide if that is the kind of management you want running a company you invest in.

Chevron

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is a company that clearly has had more successes than failures. The stock has been a favorite of many for quite some time. But in 2020, when there was "blood flowing" in many industries, this management made a decision. Now it is time to review that decision so that the future can be evaluated to see if shareholder interests are serviced the way they should be.

Back in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, Chevron booked a large impairment charge that resulted in the company reporting a multi-billion-dollar loss. The press release for the fourth quarter attributed $8.2 billion of the impairment to the unconventional natural gas business in Appalachia and the Big Foot project.

An impairment charge itself really costs shareholders nothing. Instead, it is supposed to be a realization of reduce profitability that means that some of the investment is no longer considered recoverable in the future. Many times, things that look unrecoverable at cyclical industry bottoms (and lead to impairment charges) turn out to be very viable. Because of this there are accounting rules in other countries that allow the recovery of impairment charges during a cyclical recovery in the recognition that cyclical downturns may not provide a balanced view of asset profitability. In the world, this particular debate is far from settled.

Chevron management decided to go ahead and sell those Appalachian natural gas properties in 2020. EQT (EQT) was the successful buyer of those properties for about $765 billion. This was likely a fraction of the value of the properties before the impairment charge. Furthermore, it made the impairment charge into a real loss for investors because Chevron could not take advantage of any potential increase in value in the coming recovery.

EQT management had the following take on the purchase some time later:

" And with the increase in strip pricing, we believe the value of those assets has more than doubled since closing. " " Number two, again, just being disciplined, we didn't pay for any of the -- what we consider, the lesser quality inventory. We always said that in these -- both these packages, a significant amount of Tier 2 acreage that we always said if gas prices ever get to $2.75, there's going to be a tremendous amount of option value unlocked"

Source: EQT Fourth Quarter 2021, Conference Call Transcript On Seeking Alpha Website

Chevron management for its part got rid of the impaired properties and moved on. But the sale in fiscal year 2020 was clearly one of the worst times to sell. This sale actually cost shareholders a fair amount of money. All management had to do was wait for the inevitable cyclical recovery to sell the properties at a better time (probably with good hopes of a better deal).

As it was, EQT management now updates shareholders every time the value of this deal doubles. The increase in natural gas prices have provided for more than one update. Management gets full credit for buying these properties at a time when it was clearly a buyers' market that had far less bidding competition.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) faced the same demand to impair natural gas properties as did Chevron. The result was an impairment of roughly $24 billion at the end of fiscal year 2020. What happened after the announcement of that impairment was very different.

Exxon Mobil management only recently began to announce the sale of some of the impaired assets. One of the first of these announcements was the sale of the Barnett Shale project for $750 million. The company has also announced that it will sell its Romania affiliate for $1 billion.

In contrast to the actions of Chevron management, Exxon Mobil management has positioned itself to get far better prices for the properties that it wants to sell. The current environment may still favor buyers. But if it does, the starting point for these negotiations is far more optimistic selling prices for the produced commodities than was the case in fiscal year 2020. The difference in receipts because management waited could easily be in the billions of dollars.

Both companies have the balance sheets that allow them to buy and sell as they wish. Neither company has to sell anything they do not want to. Yet one company clearly acted in the best interests of shareholders when selling noncore assets.

Exxon Mobil Future

Furthermore, Exxon Mobil management has changed to a far more active stance when it comes to adding upstream projects that will likely improve the company future.

ExxonMobil List Of Future Projects and Investments (ExxonMobil Investor Day 2022, Presentation)

The company has steadily been adding some major profit improvement projects to the portfolio. This is a company that appears focused upon increasing the production growth rate. Now admittedly, this is one very large company. Therefore, the growth rate is likely to remain in single digit territory.

But an overall plan to continue to sell older and likely, higher cost projects at a time like this combined with some projects to bring on new low cost production will often result in a profitability increase that exceeds production growth.

Hess Presentation Of Guyana Partnership With ExxonMobil (Hess May 2022, Investor Presentation)

The partnership with Hess (HES) has proved to be far larger than many discoveries in modern times. There are individual discoveries that are larger. But the estimated potential of this particular project appears to be unmatched. There are blocks here that have yet to be explored and at least some of the partners have blocks in neighboring Suriname.

A discovery of this magnitude is that rare discovery that has the potential to be significant to a company the size of Exxon Mobil. If some of the preliminary estimates are met with at least 10 FPSOs before the end of the decade, this project alone could represent at least one-third or more of the company's current production.

Far more importantly, is the fact that the company already reported as many discoveries in the current year as it did all of the last fiscal year. Current commodity prices ensure that the project is incredibly profitable at the key time when cash flow is beginning to build. It is always better to get more cash sooner when calculating returns. Clearly this project is now generating far more cash than one would have assumed a year or so ago.

Summary

The biggest concern of mine has always been how management acts and plans when the industry environment is unfavorable. This should provide at least one contrast between the two managements. Some may decide that there are more than enough other factors to more than offset what happened this time around.

For me, I think that we as shareholders pay management to use resources wisely. In this case, Exxon Mobil clearly came out on top. Now whether that means they will outperform in the future is up to each investor to decide. I am not about to declare a winner upon one single event. But I do believe it is a place to start to determine whether or not each management will wisely shepherd the company assets in the future.