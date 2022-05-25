Mark Wilson/Getty Images News

Long bonds have had a torrid time in 2022 with four straight months of losses as persistently strong inflation pushed yields ever higher. However, May has seen a change in character: after testing lower earlier the month, bonds reversed and are back in the positive. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) and the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) are both sporting encouraging reversal patterns on the monthly chart.

IEF Monthly Chart (Trading View) TLT Monthly chart (Trading View)

Both ETFs tested significant support levels at the monthly 200MA. They also came close to the 2018 lows and tested TDST, which is a support level developed by Tom Demark. Both charts also show selling exhaustion (again a Demark indicator) on multiple timeframes. If TLT and IEF can hold on to a positive close for May, it would be the first monthly gain this year and the first since November 2021.

Tough on Inflation

Apart from the technical support, there has been a slight shift to the positive in the macro picture for bonds. The good thing is, not many seem to have noticed. Could an ultra hawkish Fed actually be good for long bonds?

The May FOMC delivered the expected 50bps hike, the first 50bps hike for 22 years. Chair Powell tried to soften the move with a dovish (or at least relatively dovish and not ultra-hawkish) press conference where he took 75bps hikes off the table. This initially boosted stock markets but then spectacularly backfired. Yields and the USD surged higher and stocks dumped to new monthly lows. 10Y yields broke through the 3% level and reached 3.17% the next week. If the Fed couldn't get tough on inflation and do whatever was needed, then the battle with inflation was as good as lost.

It took a number of speeches and Powell's "whatever it takes" moment to set the record straight. In a speech last week, the Fed Chair said he “wouldn’t hesitate” to slow the economy if needed, would “consider moving more aggressively” if inflation doesn’t come down and sees the drop in markets as “what we need.” Such hawkish talk would usually boost yields across the curve and ignite a dollar rally, but it actually did the opposite. The USD dropped sharply and has continued lower ever since in the largest fall since March-May 2021. Granted, it's only a little over -3%, but it does mark a change in behavior for the greenback. Long-term yields also dropped sharply and the 10Y traded 2.72% at this week's low.

These moves aren't what many would expect. However, an aggressive approach early in the cycle is deemed necessary to get inflation under control, and ultimately, this is what is needed for long bonds to rally. 10Y inflation expectations have dropped from a very concerning 3.02% to a more tolerable 2.6%.

10y Inflation Expectations (FRED)

The focus for bonds could start to shift from inflation concerns to recession fears, and with the economy still in good shape, this shouldn't be as much of a weight for the likes of TLT.

Slowing the Pace

The other pressing question is how many hikes will be needed to really slam the brakes on the economy? A terminal rate of 3.25% is forecast by Q2 in 2023, but it may never get that high. If we look at past trends in the tightening/easing cycle, we can see the terminal rate has been lower each time, mostly due to the massive amount of debt in the system.

Fed Funds Rate (Macrotrend. net)

The Fed Funds Rate is set to reach the trendline at around 1.5%, by which time it should be really having an effect on the economy. The Fed may keep pushing, but we can see how quickly they have pivoted in the past when high rates start to be a drag.

A bet on TLT at this stage hinges on the Fed's tactic working. Front-loading the tightening cycle to the degree forecast will surely slow the economy and destroy demand, but will it be enough to slow inflation significantly? As Powell said last week,

"If we do see that, then we can consider moving to a slower pace.”

Long TLT

The 10Y breakeven inflation rate may be 2.6%, but this is the expected average over the next 10 years. At this moment, the yield on IEF and TLT is hardly attractive compared to a current CPI of 8.3%. Should inflation ease, the yield will get more attractive, especially the slightly higher yield of TLT. However, I view the long opportunity as a trade to capture a rally rather a long-term hold for yield.

TLT is again the favored instrument for a trade. The Treasuries it holds are all 20 years or more compared to the 7-10 years in the IEF. As such, it is more inflation-sensitive and should outperform if inflation eases. It also has the clearer technical set-up. The target is a test of the April high and the 2021 low of $133.32, which from current price of $119.16 gives a potential gain of 11.89%. IEF has a slightly less compelling set-up and a test of the 2021 low would lock in a gain of only 8%.

Conclusion

The Fed are getting tough on inflation and are set to front-load the tightening cycle with a number of 50bps hikes. This could be good for TLT. According to the trendline of the tightening/easing cycle, this hawkish stance could significantly slow the economy when the rate hits 1.5%, much earlier than the projected terminal rate of 3.25%. Should this lead to a slowing of inflation, and a slowing in the hiking cycle, TLT should build on its reversal and rally to test the $133 area.